Spokane fire crews investigating potential arson on West Sharp and North Madison

Motorcycle catches fire inside Spokane repair shop
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A motorcycle undergoing repairs at a Spokane auto shop caught fire Monday, prompting evacuations. Spokane fire crews responded to the 10600 block of E. Sprague Avenue at around 10:20 a.m. and doused the flames. The fire created a lot of smoke even after being put out....
Man burned alive in northeast Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police responded to a call that a man was on fire and had been dropped off at a local hospital on Monday. Officers arriving at the hospital discovered that the man was still on fire when brought to the emergency room. His clothes were soaked in a flammable substance. The man was flown to Harborview Medical...
Police: Man suffers burns over 30% of his body after showing up to Spokane hospital on fire
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is investigating an incident where a man was seriously burned after he reportedly caught on fire in northeast Spokane. SPD responded to a call that a man was on fire at a house in a neighborhood north of the Esmerelda Golf Course on Monday. Officers were told the man was taken to a nearby hospital, where they later went to speak with him.
Motorcycle fire inside business in Spokane Valley put out
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A motorcycle caught on fire during repairs inside a business in Spokane Valley Monday morning. The Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to a fire near East Sprague Avenue and University Road at 10:19 a.m. The business, along with adjacent businesses, were evacuated while crews responded to the fire. The fire was quickly extinguished soon after the business evacuated.
Man minorly injured in drive-by shooting, Spokane police searching for suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred near Baldwin Avenue and Astor Street. No one was injured and no arrests have been made, according to police. Jeremiah Evenson, one of the men involved in the incident, told KREM 2 he is thankful to be...
Spokane city issues fines against cooling tent on I-90 and Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane's fire marshal requested the state to step in and remove a large cooling tent at the growing homeless camp off I-90 and Freya. The deadline to have it removed was 9 a.m. Monday morning. As of Tuesday morning, however, the tent is still up.
Crash blocks Geiger Blvd near I-90, detour in place
SPOKANE, Wash. — Detours are in place for westbound Geiger Blvd and Electric Road, as well as eastbound Geiger and Spotted Road. A semi crashed on westbound I-90 near Geiger Frontage Road early Monday morning. At least one person was injured. Detours are in place and will continue until at least 8:30 a.m. The roadblocks will impact Amazon commuters. ...
Man says someone in a black SUV shot his car, SPD investigating
The Spokane Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting near Astor and Ermira. KHQ spoke to a man who says his car was shot at by a black SUV.
Patriot Front members appear in Idaho court Monday afternoon
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Three more members of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front pleaded not guilty Monday in Coeur d’Alene to misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot, reports our partners at the Coeur d'Alene Press. The trio are among the 31 Patriot Front members accused of...
Spokane Police want license plate reading cameras to track local crime
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department wants to use a new tool to help find stolen cars. The department is looking into purchasing cameras to scan license plates for stolen cars, suspect vehicles, and vehicles involved in amber and silver alerts. The SPD is specifically looking to buy...
Bonner County Sheriff's Office share what led to deadly Pend Oreille River boat crash
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — A boat capsized on the Pend Oreille River river in Bonner County on June 28, killing all four men on the boat. The Bonner County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) released on Monday the cause that led the boat to capsize on the river with four men on board. The boat capsized on the river at approximately 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, according to the BCSO.
Spokane Valley Firefighter will not recover from cardiac arrest
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Fire Chief Frank Soto released a statement on Sunday announcing that Firefighter Dan Patterson will not recover from cardiac arrest. Patterson suffered cardiac arrest after working a 24-hour shift on July 21. When Patterson left his station to go for a run, he called his wife to tell her he was not feeling well...
Driver faces DUI, vehicular assault charges in early morning semi rollover near Geiger Blvd.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) has released a report on an early morning acc…
Sheriff's office: Excessive speed and alcohol factors in Idaho boat crash that killed four
PEND OREILLE, Idaho - Excessive speed and alcohol consumption both played roles in the speed boat accident that left four men dead in the Pend Oreille River, according to an update from Idaho officials. The investigation into the late-June accident found that the boat's owner had a blood-alcohol level of...
Daybreak Youth Services facing license suspension following allegations of staff misconduct
SPOKANE, Wash. — Daybreak Youth Services could have its licenses suspended after reportedly failing to cooperate with an investigation into ongoing patient safety concerns, according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH). Daybreak Youth Services is a behavioral health and residential treatment facility that serves children and teens...
Police: Two fires intentionally set at Bluegrass Park Friday morning
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Two early morning fires occurred Friday morning at Bluegrass Park near Lake City High School. The Coeur d’Alene Fire Department responded to the fires. The first occurred around 2:45 a.m. and the other was at 7:45 a.m. Fire investigators and Coeur d’Alene Police...
60-year-old Richard A Becker injured after a traffic collision north of Pullman (Pullman, WA)
Authorities identified 60-year-old Richard A Becker, from Post Falls, as the man who suffered injuries following a crash involving a garbage truck on Thursday afternoon North of Pullman. The traffic collision took place on U.S. Route 195. According to the investigation reports, Richard A Becker was traveling north in a...
Men charged for shooting officer now facing multiple murder charges
SPOKANE, Wash. – The two men accused of shooting a Spokane Police officer in June are now facing multiple charges of murder and assault. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Ray Wynecoop and 21-year-old Isaac Ott have had their charges upgraded, and now both are facing multiple charges of first degree murder, assault, drive-by shooting and other charges.
Kootenai County sheriff invites community to town hall
HAYDEN, Idaho - On Thursday, Aug. 25 at 6 p.m., Kootenai County's Sheriff Norris will host a town hall at the Office of Emergency Management. Described as a "community conversation with your sheriff," Norris says he hopes to address several issues facing the community while inviting discussion and feedback from attendees.
Cat cafe in north Spokane blows up on TikTok
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Kitty Cantina in north Spokane has blown up on TikTok in a call to get their cats adopted. Kitty Cantina is a cat cafe dedicated to sheltering homeless cats, and eventually, finding their forever home. Established in 2020, Kitty Cantina also serves coffee and alcohol as part of its business model. The other half of the cafe is dedicated to their Kitty Lounge, where all the cats roam cage-free, separate from the cafe’s eating area.
