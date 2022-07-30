Spokane fire crews investigating potential arson on West Sharp and North Madison

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is investigating an incident where a man was seriously burned after he reportedly caught on fire in northeast Spokane. SPD responded to a call that a man was on fire at a house in a neighborhood north of the Esmerelda Golf Course on Monday. Officers were told the man was taken to a nearby hospital, where they later went to speak with him.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 6 HOURS AGO