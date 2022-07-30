ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Spokane fire crews investigating potential arson on West Sharp and North Madison

 4 days ago
KHQ Right Now

Motorcycle catches fire inside Spokane repair shop

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A motorcycle undergoing repairs at a Spokane auto shop caught fire Monday, prompting evacuations. Spokane fire crews responded to the 10600 block of E. Sprague Avenue at around 10:20 a.m. and doused the flames. The fire created a lot of smoke even after being put out....
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man burned alive in northeast Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police responded to a call that a man was on fire and had been dropped off at a local hospital on Monday. Officers arriving at the hospital discovered that the man was still on fire when brought to the emergency room. His clothes were soaked in a flammable substance. The man was flown to Harborview Medical...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Police: Man suffers burns over 30% of his body after showing up to Spokane hospital on fire

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is investigating an incident where a man was seriously burned after he reportedly caught on fire in northeast Spokane. SPD responded to a call that a man was on fire at a house in a neighborhood north of the Esmerelda Golf Course on Monday. Officers were told the man was taken to a nearby hospital, where they later went to speak with him.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Motorcycle fire inside business in Spokane Valley put out

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A motorcycle caught on fire during repairs inside a business in Spokane Valley Monday morning. The Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to a fire near East Sprague Avenue and University Road at 10:19 a.m. The business, along with adjacent businesses, were evacuated while crews responded to the fire. The fire was quickly extinguished soon after the business evacuated.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Crash blocks Geiger Blvd near I-90, detour in place

SPOKANE, Wash. — Detours are in place for westbound Geiger Blvd and Electric Road, as well as eastbound Geiger and Spotted Road. A semi crashed on westbound I-90 near Geiger Frontage Road early Monday morning. At least one person was injured. Detours are in place and will continue until at least 8:30 a.m. The roadblocks will impact Amazon commuters.  ...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Men charged for shooting officer now facing multiple murder charges

SPOKANE, Wash. – The two men accused of shooting a Spokane Police officer in June are now facing multiple charges of murder and assault. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Ray Wynecoop and 21-year-old Isaac Ott have had their charges upgraded, and now both are facing multiple charges of first degree murder, assault, drive-by shooting and other charges.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Kootenai County sheriff invites community to town hall

HAYDEN, Idaho - On Thursday, Aug. 25 at 6 p.m., Kootenai County's Sheriff Norris will host a town hall at the Office of Emergency Management. Described as a "community conversation with your sheriff," Norris says he hopes to address several issues facing the community while inviting discussion and feedback from attendees.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KREM2

Cat cafe in north Spokane blows up on TikTok

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Kitty Cantina in north Spokane has blown up on TikTok in a call to get their cats adopted. Kitty Cantina is a cat cafe dedicated to sheltering homeless cats, and eventually, finding their forever home. Established in 2020, Kitty Cantina also serves coffee and alcohol as part of its business model. The other half of the cafe is dedicated to their Kitty Lounge, where all the cats roam cage-free, separate from the cafe’s eating area.
SPOKANE, WA
