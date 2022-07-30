ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

An Upstate County Is Named New York’s Healthiest! Do You Agree?

By Cameron
96.1 The Eagle
96.1 The Eagle
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
961theeagle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KISS 104.1

How Many Of New York State’s Top 20 Attractions Have You Visited?

Are you truly a proud New York resident if you haven't visited these Top 20 attractions?. New York State is full of exciting attractions that you’ll have to see to believe. These attractions are scattered all over the state. Let's be real, New York is pretty large state. You'll find major cities, amazing scenery, natural landmarks, and so much more. If you truly want to fall in love with New York, explore all the regions of the state to get a genuine appreciation of all it has to offer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Ontario, NY
City
Nassau, NY
City
Madison, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
Daily Voice

This Eatery Is Best Pizza Place In New York State, New Report Says

A popular eatery that has been serving thin-crust pizzas for more than 90 years is the best pizzeria in New York State, according to a new ranking from 24/7 Wall St. John's of Bleecker Street, located in lower Manhattan, was ranked the best pizzeria in New York in the website's list of the best pizza places in every state, which was reportedly created based on a variety of ratings, reviews, and lists.
MANHATTAN, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Look What Was Found At A New York State Park [PHOTO]

Camping is so much fun and so relaxing! If you are looking for a great way to connect with nature or a great way to bring the family back together, camping could be the best way to make it happen. From New York City to Niagara Falls, New York State has some amazing places to camp. You never know what you might find when you get out of the house and start to explore the Empire State.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WNYT

New York City joins New York in disaster emergency declaration

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is following Governor Hochul’s lead. He declared a disaster emergency for New York State. Adams says 150-thousand are at risk of infection. According to Governor Hochul’s office – more than one in four monkeypox cases in this country are right here in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Small Earthquake Rattles Parts of New York State

Yes, New York does experience earthquakes, as experts say one struck parts of the state early Wednesday morning. And while this tremor was considered a minor one, could the Empire State ever see a quake exceeding 7.0 on the Richter Scale?. The United States Geological Survey says this part of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upstate Ny#Us News World Report#York Counties#Nutrition#Gyms#The Capital Region
Ars Technica

NY county with polio has pitiful 60% vaccination rate; 1,000s may be infected

The vaccine-derived poliovirus that left an unvaccinated US resident with the country's first case of paralytic polio in nearly a decade has been genetically linked to spread in two other countries: the United Kingdom and Israel. Now that it has been detected in the US, health officials fear it has spread to hundreds or even thousands of people in a poorly vaccinated New York county.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
longisland.com

Long Island Physician Indicted with Defrauding Medicaid and Subjecting Patients to Invasive and Medically Unnecessary Testing

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the indictment of Payam Toobian, M.D., 52, of Kings Point, New York, and his company, America’s Imaging Center, Inc. (America’s Imaging), for defrauding Medicaid by forcing patients to get unnecessary and invasive medical tests. For years, Toobian allegedly ran a kickback scheme where he bribed other physicians for patient referrals, subjected some of those patients to tests and procedures that they did not need, and then caused false claims to be submitted to Medicaid for those tests. Toobian, through his corporation America’s Imaging, operated Empire Imaging, a diagnostic radiology center in Forest Hills, Queens. Toobian was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, Health Care Fraud in the Third Degree, eight counts of Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree, and three counts of violating the Social Services Law statute prohibiting the payment of kickbacks related to the provision of services under the state’s Medicaid program, all felony charges.
KINGS POINT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Health Department update on polio in New York State

ALBANY, N.Y. (WHEC) – The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) updated New Yorkers on polio in New York State Monday. This follows the identification of a case of polio in a Rockland County resident. The NYSDOH launched wastewater surveillance, among other detection efforts, and detected the virus...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Who’s running for Congress in New York

New York has lost a congressional seat. The delegation will be 26 members starting next year, down from 27. And redistricting – that whole process – resulted in as many as nine seats being up for grabs between Democrats and Republicans in this midterm election year. But before...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ribbon cut on largest building in Orange County

MONTGOMERY – Medline, a major manufacturer and distributor of health and hospital supplies, outgrew its Wawayanda distribution center, so the company sought and won approvals to construct a 1.3 million square foot facility in the Town of Montgomery. That is operational now and a ceremonial ribbon-cutting was held on...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

No New Yorker Has Had This Virus in Nearly a Decade, Until Now

We've all said the word virus far too many times in the last two years. Think about it, how much did you say that word? We briefly discuss it each fall when flu season ramps up, we mentioned it for a bit while Zika virus hit the States, but by-and-large, we didn't whip out the V-word very often. That was, of course, until March of 2020, when that word became the most poignant way to describe life itself.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

96.1 The Eagle

Marcy, NY
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy