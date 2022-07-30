An Upstate County Is Named New York’s Healthiest! Do You Agree?

961theeagle.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mass Exodus: Nearly 50,000 Leave New York City For Hudson Valley
For the first time in over a decade, the Hudson Valley's population increased. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress recently released its Moving In, Moving Out report which had some interesting findings. Hudson Valley Increases Population For First Time In Over A Decade. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress looked...
Spam Is Now A Secured Product In Some New York Stores — Why?
You know SPAM. The product allegedly made with only seven products: pork ham (isn't ham, pork?? okay,) water, salt, potato starch, sugar, and sodium nitrate. It was introduced to us in 1937 and since then, for whatever reason, people have been obsessed with the product. Can't say I've ever had it, but okay.
nystateofpolitics.com
2 polls show Hochul leading Zeldin, but also voter dissatisfaction in New York
Two polls released Tuesday morning show New York Gov. Kathy Hochul with comfortable leads over her Republican rival, Rep. Lee Zeldin, as attention turns to the November general election matchup. But the surveys also show New York voters' discontent with the direction of the country and state as well as...
How Many Of New York State’s Top 20 Attractions Have You Visited?
Are you truly a proud New York resident if you haven't visited these Top 20 attractions?. New York State is full of exciting attractions that you’ll have to see to believe. These attractions are scattered all over the state. Let's be real, New York is pretty large state. You'll find major cities, amazing scenery, natural landmarks, and so much more. If you truly want to fall in love with New York, explore all the regions of the state to get a genuine appreciation of all it has to offer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Eatery Is Best Pizza Place In New York State, New Report Says
A popular eatery that has been serving thin-crust pizzas for more than 90 years is the best pizzeria in New York State, according to a new ranking from 24/7 Wall St. John's of Bleecker Street, located in lower Manhattan, was ranked the best pizzeria in New York in the website's list of the best pizza places in every state, which was reportedly created based on a variety of ratings, reviews, and lists.
Look What Was Found At A New York State Park [PHOTO]
Camping is so much fun and so relaxing! If you are looking for a great way to connect with nature or a great way to bring the family back together, camping could be the best way to make it happen. From New York City to Niagara Falls, New York State has some amazing places to camp. You never know what you might find when you get out of the house and start to explore the Empire State.
WNYT
New York City joins New York in disaster emergency declaration
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is following Governor Hochul’s lead. He declared a disaster emergency for New York State. Adams says 150-thousand are at risk of infection. According to Governor Hochul’s office – more than one in four monkeypox cases in this country are right here in New York.
Small Earthquake Rattles Parts of New York State
Yes, New York does experience earthquakes, as experts say one struck parts of the state early Wednesday morning. And while this tremor was considered a minor one, could the Empire State ever see a quake exceeding 7.0 on the Richter Scale?. The United States Geological Survey says this part of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ars Technica
NY county with polio has pitiful 60% vaccination rate; 1,000s may be infected
The vaccine-derived poliovirus that left an unvaccinated US resident with the country's first case of paralytic polio in nearly a decade has been genetically linked to spread in two other countries: the United Kingdom and Israel. Now that it has been detected in the US, health officials fear it has spread to hundreds or even thousands of people in a poorly vaccinated New York county.
The Most Expensive City To Live In America Is In New Jersey
This may ultimately explain a whole lot. Suddenly, the most expensive City in America to live (from a rent perspective) is in New Jersey. This didn’t happen overnight and it has actually been several years in the making. This could easily become a trivia question stumper. If you ask...
The Real Deal: New way to pay for dental cleanings and whitening
News 12's consumer reporter Janice Lieberman has the The Real Deal on a new way to pay for dental care.
‘Aggressive’ Bear Spotted In Busy Hudson Valley, NY Neighborhood
Police warned the public to "stay clear" of a black bear that was spotted in a busy part of the Hudson Valley. On Monday around 7:30 p.m, the Kingston Police Department warned the public about a bear sighting in a busy part of the City of Kingston, New York. Black...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
longisland.com
Long Island Physician Indicted with Defrauding Medicaid and Subjecting Patients to Invasive and Medically Unnecessary Testing
New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the indictment of Payam Toobian, M.D., 52, of Kings Point, New York, and his company, America’s Imaging Center, Inc. (America’s Imaging), for defrauding Medicaid by forcing patients to get unnecessary and invasive medical tests. For years, Toobian allegedly ran a kickback scheme where he bribed other physicians for patient referrals, subjected some of those patients to tests and procedures that they did not need, and then caused false claims to be submitted to Medicaid for those tests. Toobian, through his corporation America’s Imaging, operated Empire Imaging, a diagnostic radiology center in Forest Hills, Queens. Toobian was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, Health Care Fraud in the Third Degree, eight counts of Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree, and three counts of violating the Social Services Law statute prohibiting the payment of kickbacks related to the provision of services under the state’s Medicaid program, all felony charges.
WHEC TV-10
Health Department update on polio in New York State
ALBANY, N.Y. (WHEC) – The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) updated New Yorkers on polio in New York State Monday. This follows the identification of a case of polio in a Rockland County resident. The NYSDOH launched wastewater surveillance, among other detection efforts, and detected the virus...
cityandstateny.com
Who’s running for Congress in New York
New York has lost a congressional seat. The delegation will be 26 members starting next year, down from 27. And redistricting – that whole process – resulted in as many as nine seats being up for grabs between Democrats and Republicans in this midterm election year. But before...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ribbon cut on largest building in Orange County
MONTGOMERY – Medline, a major manufacturer and distributor of health and hospital supplies, outgrew its Wawayanda distribution center, so the company sought and won approvals to construct a 1.3 million square foot facility in the Town of Montgomery. That is operational now and a ceremonial ribbon-cutting was held on...
No New Yorker Has Had This Virus in Nearly a Decade, Until Now
We've all said the word virus far too many times in the last two years. Think about it, how much did you say that word? We briefly discuss it each fall when flu season ramps up, we mentioned it for a bit while Zika virus hit the States, but by-and-large, we didn't whip out the V-word very often. That was, of course, until March of 2020, when that word became the most poignant way to describe life itself.
No college degree? Here are 40 of the highest-paying jobs in NYC that don’t require one
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — You don’t always need a college degree to get a well-paying job. Data journalism website Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all high-paying jobs in New York City that don’t require higher education — based on the 2021 annual mean wage.
Lawsuit seeks to end NYC's outdoor dining program
A group of 35 residents on Friday sued New York City to force an end to the outdoor dining program it implemented in June 2020 to alleviate the COVID risks of indoor dining.
Polio Found In Wastewater In Rockland County, Health Dept. Urges Vaccinations
Health officials in New York are urging residents to get vaccinated against polio if they have not yet done so. In an update Monday, Aug.1 the Department of Health said testing done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had confirmed that the polio virus was detected in wastewater samples in Rockland County in June.
96.1 The Eagle
Marcy, NY
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0