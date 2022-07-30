Mullins 2-run single in 4-run 9th lifts O's over Reds 6-2

The trade: The Philadelphia Phillies acquired RHP Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels for OF Mickey Moniak and OF Jadiel Sanchez. Syndergaard is not the pitcher you may remember from his Mets heyday, when he earned the "Thor" nickname due to his long hair, intimidating presence and triple-digit fastball. He still has the hair, but the 100-mph fastball is now a 94-mph sinker, reduced through injuries that cost him most of the 2017 season and Tommy John surgery that cost him almost all of the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO