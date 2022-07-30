ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 firefighters injured while battling house fire in New Castle County

 4 days ago

Two firefighters were taken to an area hospital after they were injured while battling a two-alarm house fire in New Castle County, Delaware.

According to officials, the fire began at about 9:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Belmont Drive in Pike Creek.

When crews arrived, heavy smoke was showing from a two-story home.

Everyone inside the home was able to get out safety, but two firefighters were injured.

Their condition was not made available.

