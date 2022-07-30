ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California’s Top 50 high school football teams: Roderick Robinson leads the charge for No. 45 Lincoln (San Diego)

By Bodie De Silva
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qF4Up_0gyJyAp800

SBLive is previewing the Top 50 high school football teams in California ahead of the 2022 season. Here’s an inside look at the Lincoln Hornets of the CIF San Diego Section, the No. 45 team in our countdown.

LINCOLN TEAM PAGE | 2022 FALL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

--

HEAD COACH

David Dunn

  • 12th season as Lincoln head coach
  • Overall record at Lincoln: 70-56-1
  • CIF champion in 2012, 2018

2021 AT A GLANCE

  • Overall record: 8-4
  • League record: 2-2 (3rd in Western League)
  • Lost CIF San Diego Section Division 1 championship to Helix, 28-21

2022 SCHEDULE

(All games are at 7 p.m.)

  • Aug. 19 @ Capital Christian
  • Aug. 26 @ Alemany
  • Sep. 2 vs. St. Bonaventure
  • Sep. 9 vs. Mater Dei Catholic
  • Sep. 16 vs. Steele Canyon
  • Sep. 23 @ Garces Memorial
  • Sep. 30 @ Cathedral Catholic
  • Oct. 7 @ St. Augustine
  • Oct. 14 vs. Scripps Ranch
  • Oct. 28 vs. Madison

IMPACT PLAYERS DEPARTED

  • Jalil Tucker - DB/WR - Graduation (Oregon)
  • Jahlil Florence - DB/WR - Graduation (Oregon)
  • Nathan Acevedo - WR - Graduation (Fresno State)
  • Kendall Williams - OL - Graduation (Washington State)
  • Jalen Daniels - QB - Graduation (South Carolina)
  • Marcus Moore - WR - Graduation

PLAYERS TO WATCH

RB Roderick Robinson II - Sr. - 6-1, 220 (Committed to UCLA)

2021 stats: 1,273 rushing yards, 17 touchdowns

Coach said: "I don’t know if I have words to describe him. Intense with the workouts, incredibly football savvy and his football IQ is high. He’s made it a point to take the young guys under his wing this season… He’s a jack of all trades, I can put him at wide receiver, the list goes on and on talking about Rod.”

LB Chris Fewell - Sr. - 6-2, 200 (Committed to San Diego State)

2021 stats: 50 tackles, 3 interceptions, 1 forced fumble

Coach said: “Chris is kinda like a silent assassin. He doesn’t talk too much but he’s extremely competitive. I think this is gonna be Chris’ best year.

ATH David Peevy - Sr. - 6-4, 240

Offer sheet: Washington State, Arizona State, USC, Oregon, Washington, Utah, Colorado, San Diego State, Boise State, UNLV

2021 stats: 37 tackles, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Coach said: “Has an unbelievable ceiling. 16 years old, six-foot-four, six-eight and a half wingspan. Can run like a deer and play whatever you want on the field it’s just up to (him).

DB Hunter Wiggins - Sr. - 6-1, 190

Offer sheet: Indiana, Montana, Minnesota, Grambling, Colorado, UNLV, Nevada, Utah State

2021 stats: 30 tackles, 3 interceptions

Coach said: “Ball hawk.”

DB/WR Josiah Cox - Sr. - 6-2, 185

Offer sheet: Indiana, San Diego State, Montana, Colorado State, Washington State, Grambling, Nevada, Colorado

2021 stats: 29 tackles, 1 interception

Coach said: “He’s the emotional leader and he will physically strike you. He’s improved on his ball skills, improved on his cover skills. He’s long and ran track and had a hell of an offseason and improved on his skillset. He’ll be able to play some wide receiver and go up and get the ball for us. Jojo is an alpha.”

QB KJ Chatham - Sr. - 6-2, 200

2021 stats: 8-8, 73 yards, 1 passing touchdown, 90 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown

Coach said: “KJ has been in the program, so he’s been coached hard, he’s played a lot of seven on seven this spring and got a ton of reps. I feel like he’s had a really, really good offseason lifting weights, he’s one of the strongest on the team. He’s burying himself in the playbook and understanding what we want, and he’s taken a lot of tough coaching from me in the past. He understands that everything is based on competition, he’s ready to takeoff.”

IMPACT TRANSFERS IN

DB Chris White - Sr. - 5-11, 180 - Francis Parker

Coach said: “He’s gonna be a really good corner for us and lock some things down.”

LB Micah Valenzuela - Jr. - 6-0, 210 - Sierra Canyon

Coach said: “It was like getting Christmas early when he came. Showed up on campus and we’re like we’ll take you in a heartbeat.”

DB Adrian Chargualaf - Sr. - 5-11, 185 - Steele Canyon

Coach said: “People forget how physical he is.”

REGULAR SEASON GAME(S) OF THE YEAR

Before the Hornets dive into the the Western League and go up against Open Division contenders Cathedral Catholic and Madison, they'll test themselves with a non-league battle against Mater Dei Catholic.

The Hornets edged out the Crusaders by three points during the only ever matchup between the two schools back in 2019. With Mater Dei Catholic entering the season with huge expectations following their section and state championships last season, the position battle between the Hornets' loaded defensive back group and the Crusaders' offensive weapons will be one of the most anticipated in Southern California this year.

BEST-CASE SCENARIO

8-2

Lincoln did not hold back on scheduling top tier teams this season. If they can begin the season with back-to-back road wins against Capital Christian and Alemany, that would give them loads of confidence as they return home for three straight that includes the likes of Mater Dei Catholic and St. Bonaventure.

MOST REALISTIC SCENARIO

7-3

Lincoln will be in the hunt for the Western League championship but will open the league portion of their schedule with two straight games on the road including the opener at Cathedral Catholic.

Even with three losses, the projected strength of schedule that the Hornets have put together should have them right in the mix for one of the four spots in the San Diego Section Open Division playoffs.

COACH SAID

“We felt like last year we didn’t accomplish what we wanted to get accomplished, it was a major letdown for all of us. We felt really good with the guys we have coming back, being an experienced group and everyone has played a lot of ball.”

“I don’t think people recognize how physical the boys are. We have a really, really physical group. Nine out of the 11 have offers already on the defensive side of the ball... I think just how physical and how big we are in the trenches.”

“For us it’s gonna always be attention to detail. I’m gonna be really strict on the attention to detail, then team discipline, self-discipline and being in the moment and doing your job. We don’t need you to be heroes, we need you to do your job.”

-- Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator Jason Carter

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Madison, CA
State
California State
State
Nevada State
City
Lincoln, CA
State
Minnesota State
State
Indiana State
Local
California Education
Local
California Football
State
Oregon State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Moore
Person
Jojo
calgolfnews.com

This Time, Reiter Pulls Off the Victory in 111th Cal State Am

Charlie Reiter of Palm Desert got close two years ago, but this time he did captured the 111th California State Amateur Championship. Reiter, who recently finished his career at the University of San Diego, romped to a 5-and-4 victory over Kevin Huff of El Dorado Hills in the scheduled 36-hole final at Big Canyon Country Club in Newport Beach.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Football Teams#Catholic School#American Football#Highschoolsports#Sblive#The Lincoln Hornets#The Cif San Diego Section#Lincoln Team Page#Cif#Western League#Steele Canyon#Scripps Ranch#Coach
Scorebook Live

Central Florida schools kick off football practice today

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – As Florida’s high school football teams kickoff practice today (Aug. 1), Orlando-area fans usually get revved up about the Apopka Blue Darters, Seminole (Sanford) Seminoles, Edgewater Eagles, West Orange Warriors, and the Orlando Christian Prep Warriors to name a few. But for the ...
FLORIDA STATE
californiaexaminer.net

Gavin Newsom Net Worth Might Surprise You

As the son of a state appeals court judge and Getty Oil attorney, Gavin Newsom was born in San Francisco in 1967. He was raised in the Irish Catholic faith by his father, who baptized and confirmed him. A French-American bilingual school in New Orleans, Louisiana, was the place where he began his education. However, he was forced to transfer because of his severe dyslexia. At Redwood High School, he played both baseball and basketball, earning all-district honors in both years. Newsom attended Santa Clara University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1989.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
KRON4 News

Top winning CA Mega Millions ticket sold in Fresno, jackpot winner in Illinois

(KRON) – There may not have been a jackpot winner in California for the latest Mega Millions drawing, but some Californians still managed to get most of their lottery numbers to match. One lucky winner matched five numbers, just narrowly missing the Mega number, and snagged the four-million-dollar prize. That ticket was sold at a […]
SFGate

Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire

YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
522K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy