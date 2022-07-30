California’s Top 50 high school football teams: Roderick Robinson leads the charge for No. 45 Lincoln (San Diego)

SBLive is previewing the Top 50 high school football teams in California ahead of the 2022 season. Here’s an inside look at the Lincoln Hornets of the CIF San Diego Section, the No. 45 team in our countdown.

--

HEAD COACH

David Dunn

12th season as Lincoln head coach

Overall record at Lincoln: 70-56-1

CIF champion in 2012, 2018

2021 AT A GLANCE

Overall record: 8-4

League record: 2-2 (3rd in Western League)

Lost CIF San Diego Section Division 1 championship to Helix, 28-21

(All games are at 7 p.m.)

Aug. 19 @ Capital Christian

Aug. 26 @ Alemany

Sep. 2 vs. St. Bonaventure

Sep. 9 vs. Mater Dei Catholic

Sep. 16 vs. Steele Canyon

Sep. 23 @ Garces Memorial

Sep. 30 @ Cathedral Catholic

Oct. 7 @ St. Augustine

Oct. 14 vs. Scripps Ranch

Oct. 28 vs. Madison

IMPACT PLAYERS DEPARTED

Jalil Tucker - DB/WR - Graduation (Oregon)

Jahlil Florence - DB/WR - Graduation (Oregon)

Nathan Acevedo - WR - Graduation (Fresno State)

Kendall Williams - OL - Graduation (Washington State)

Jalen Daniels - QB - Graduation (South Carolina)

Marcus Moore - WR - Graduation

PLAYERS TO WATCH

RB Roderick Robinson II - Sr. - 6-1, 220 (Committed to UCLA)

2021 stats: 1,273 rushing yards, 17 touchdowns

Coach said: "I don’t know if I have words to describe him. Intense with the workouts, incredibly football savvy and his football IQ is high. He’s made it a point to take the young guys under his wing this season… He’s a jack of all trades, I can put him at wide receiver, the list goes on and on talking about Rod.”

LB Chris Fewell - Sr. - 6-2, 200 (Committed to San Diego State)

2021 stats: 50 tackles, 3 interceptions, 1 forced fumble

Coach said: “Chris is kinda like a silent assassin. He doesn’t talk too much but he’s extremely competitive. I think this is gonna be Chris’ best year.

ATH David Peevy - Sr. - 6-4, 240

Offer sheet: Washington State, Arizona State, USC, Oregon, Washington, Utah, Colorado, San Diego State, Boise State, UNLV

2021 stats: 37 tackles, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Coach said: “Has an unbelievable ceiling. 16 years old, six-foot-four, six-eight and a half wingspan. Can run like a deer and play whatever you want on the field it’s just up to (him).

DB Hunter Wiggins - Sr. - 6-1, 190

Offer sheet: Indiana, Montana, Minnesota, Grambling, Colorado, UNLV, Nevada, Utah State



2021 stats: 30 tackles, 3 interceptions

Coach said: “Ball hawk.”

DB/WR Josiah Cox - Sr. - 6-2, 185

Offer sheet: Indiana, San Diego State, Montana, Colorado State, Washington State, Grambling, Nevada, Colorado



2021 stats: 29 tackles, 1 interception

Coach said: “He’s the emotional leader and he will physically strike you. He’s improved on his ball skills, improved on his cover skills. He’s long and ran track and had a hell of an offseason and improved on his skillset. He’ll be able to play some wide receiver and go up and get the ball for us. Jojo is an alpha.”

QB KJ Chatham - Sr. - 6-2, 200

2021 stats: 8-8, 73 yards, 1 passing touchdown, 90 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown

Coach said: “KJ has been in the program, so he’s been coached hard, he’s played a lot of seven on seven this spring and got a ton of reps. I feel like he’s had a really, really good offseason lifting weights, he’s one of the strongest on the team. He’s burying himself in the playbook and understanding what we want, and he’s taken a lot of tough coaching from me in the past. He understands that everything is based on competition, he’s ready to takeoff.”

IMPACT TRANSFERS IN

DB Chris White - Sr. - 5-11, 180 - Francis Parker

Coach said: “He’s gonna be a really good corner for us and lock some things down.”

LB Micah Valenzuela - Jr. - 6-0, 210 - Sierra Canyon

Coach said: “It was like getting Christmas early when he came. Showed up on campus and we’re like we’ll take you in a heartbeat.”

DB Adrian Chargualaf - Sr. - 5-11, 185 - Steele Canyon

Coach said: “People forget how physical he is.”

REGULAR SEASON GAME(S) OF THE YEAR

Before the Hornets dive into the the Western League and go up against Open Division contenders Cathedral Catholic and Madison, they'll test themselves with a non-league battle against Mater Dei Catholic.

The Hornets edged out the Crusaders by three points during the only ever matchup between the two schools back in 2019. With Mater Dei Catholic entering the season with huge expectations following their section and state championships last season, the position battle between the Hornets' loaded defensive back group and the Crusaders' offensive weapons will be one of the most anticipated in Southern California this year.

BEST-CASE SCENARIO

8-2

Lincoln did not hold back on scheduling top tier teams this season. If they can begin the season with back-to-back road wins against Capital Christian and Alemany, that would give them loads of confidence as they return home for three straight that includes the likes of Mater Dei Catholic and St. Bonaventure.

MOST REALISTIC SCENARIO

7-3

Lincoln will be in the hunt for the Western League championship but will open the league portion of their schedule with two straight games on the road including the opener at Cathedral Catholic.

Even with three losses, the projected strength of schedule that the Hornets have put together should have them right in the mix for one of the four spots in the San Diego Section Open Division playoffs.

COACH SAID

“We felt like last year we didn’t accomplish what we wanted to get accomplished, it was a major letdown for all of us. We felt really good with the guys we have coming back, being an experienced group and everyone has played a lot of ball.”

“I don’t think people recognize how physical the boys are. We have a really, really physical group. Nine out of the 11 have offers already on the defensive side of the ball... I think just how physical and how big we are in the trenches.”

“For us it’s gonna always be attention to detail. I’m gonna be really strict on the attention to detail, then team discipline, self-discipline and being in the moment and doing your job. We don’t need you to be heroes, we need you to do your job.”

-- Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator Jason Carter