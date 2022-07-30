MVP? Yankees’ Aaron Judge crushes grand slam in 11-5 win over Royals | Rapid reaction

www.silive.com
Biggest winners and losers from the 2022 MLB trade deadline
The MLB trade deadline has passed, which means some teams got better for the short term, and some teams got better for the long term. However, that also means some teams got better immediately, and some teams, well, let's just say didn't. The Padres made the biggest splash before the...
Legendary MLB Dodgers broadcaster Scully dead at 94
Legendary Major League Baseball broadcaster Vin Scully, "voice" of the Los Angeles Dodgers for 67 years, died Tuesday at age 94, the club announced. Scully, who retired in 2016, began as the Dodgers broadcaster in 1950 when the club was Brooklyn-based and followed them to Los Angeles when they moved to Southern California in 1958.
Reaction to the death of Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reaction to the death of Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, who entertained and informed Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years. Scully, the longest tenured broadcaster with a single team in pro sports history, died Tuesday night at 94. ___. “OMG....
