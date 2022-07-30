ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga's EMPACT Program kicks off third class with eight new participants

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Community members seeking workforce development training are finding success through Chattanooga's Google IT Certification pilot program, EMPACT, which just kicked off its third class with eight new participants. So far, 17 people in our area have graduated from the digital literacy skills program, which launched...
Lookouts deny threatening Wamp over stadium opposition

CHATTANOOOGA, Tenn. — The Lookouts organization denies threatening Weston Wamp, a candidate for Hamilton County mayor, following emails leaked showing a strained relationship with the ball club over many years. Wamp went to social media over the weekend saying he's dealing with "constant threats and intimidation" from them. In...
MSi Workforce Solutions announces new HQ location & Chamber Foundation partnership

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — MSi Workforce Solutions is a human resource and workforce development company that oversee a hundred million dollar transportation and logistics companies. Recently the company announced their new corporate HQ location and Chamber Foundation community partnership at the Hamilton County Small Business Development Center Incubator. MSi...
Alton Park residents questioning the future of the South Broad District

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The broken down buildings near the Alton Park Connector will soon be put back together with the city’s development plan. And while plans for the South Broad District say local neighborhoods like Alton Park will feel the benefits, some say they're nervous about a rise in housing values making their homes too expensive to live in.
Chattanooga Police identify man shot & killed Sunday; No arrests made

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE: 8/1 @ 3:00 p.m. The Chattanooga Police Department has identified the victim killed in Sunday's shooting as 22-year-old Christopher Harris of Johnson City, Tennessee. Harris was taken to Erlanger East where he was pronounced deceased. Police determined the shooting happened in the 2500 block of...
