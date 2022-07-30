foxchattanooga.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTVCFOX
Calming fears with shears: Brainerd barber helps kids with special needs
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's difficult to get many kids to sit still for a haircut. But for some kids with special needs, a trip to the salon can bring even more challenges. "He's not bad. he just needs a little extra love and a little extra care," said Alexus Smith.
WTVCFOX
'We definitely need to do better than that' only 23% of Tennesseans getting COVID booster
Covid-19 booster shots are the talk of the town as Hamilton County averages 135 cases of infection per day. President Biden's administration is pushing for booster shots for those who are eligible to put a stop to this surge. Jake Standefer, Pharmacist at Access Pharmacy. says booster vaccines are the...
WTVCFOX
Banana Boat sunscreen recalled for risk of exposure to cancer-causing chemical
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Edgewell Personal Care Company issued a recall Friday of some of its Banana Boat sunscreen due to risk of exposure to a cancer-causing chemical. The Food and Drug Administration issued a voluntary nationwide recall of three batches of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30.
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga Area Food Bank partners with Nehemiah Project to donate school supplies
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Nehemiah Project recently partnered with the Chattanooga Area Food Bank to meet the needs of children and their families within Chattanooga and the surrounding areas by packing backpacks full of school supplies at the Food Bank. The Nehemiah Project works with local and area churches...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga's EMPACT Program kicks off third class with eight new participants
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Community members seeking workforce development training are finding success through Chattanooga's Google IT Certification pilot program, EMPACT, which just kicked off its third class with eight new participants. So far, 17 people in our area have graduated from the digital literacy skills program, which launched...
WTVCFOX
Crews help family get across flooded Hamilton County creek Monday night
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Crews with the Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department and Dallas Bay Fire and Rescue worked to get a family across a creek filled with recent rainwater Monday night. This happened in what's known as the Pocket Wilderness at about 6 p.m. The family had gotten across...
WTVCFOX
CFD: Possible electrical fire at Rustic Village Apartments; 16 units impacted
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE: 8/1 @ 12:30 p.m. The chattanooga Fire Department responded to a fire at the Rustic Village Apartments on Sunday. CFD companies responded to Central Drive Building 5B on a reported apartment fire Sunday afternoon. Once crews arrived, they saw light smoke from a second floor...
WTVCFOX
Lookouts deny threatening Wamp over stadium opposition
CHATTANOOOGA, Tenn. — The Lookouts organization denies threatening Weston Wamp, a candidate for Hamilton County mayor, following emails leaked showing a strained relationship with the ball club over many years. Wamp went to social media over the weekend saying he's dealing with "constant threats and intimidation" from them. In...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVCFOX
Victim identified in Walker County shooting; Search for suspects continue
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — The Walker County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects after a fatal shooting Monday afternoon. Deputies received a call around 1:45 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Peachtree street. When officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Dakota Ryan Bradshaw shot and killed while...
WTVCFOX
MSi Workforce Solutions announces new HQ location & Chamber Foundation partnership
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — MSi Workforce Solutions is a human resource and workforce development company that oversee a hundred million dollar transportation and logistics companies. Recently the company announced their new corporate HQ location and Chamber Foundation community partnership at the Hamilton County Small Business Development Center Incubator. MSi...
WTVCFOX
Alton Park residents questioning the future of the South Broad District
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The broken down buildings near the Alton Park Connector will soon be put back together with the city’s development plan. And while plans for the South Broad District say local neighborhoods like Alton Park will feel the benefits, some say they're nervous about a rise in housing values making their homes too expensive to live in.
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga Police identify man shot & killed Sunday; No arrests made
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE: 8/1 @ 3:00 p.m. The Chattanooga Police Department has identified the victim killed in Sunday's shooting as 22-year-old Christopher Harris of Johnson City, Tennessee. Harris was taken to Erlanger East where he was pronounced deceased. Police determined the shooting happened in the 2500 block of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVCFOX
By the numbers: Early voting in Hamilton County down, GOP turnout slightly higher
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Early voting numbers tallied by the Hamilton County Election Commission show a decrease in turnout this year for the county's general election, compared to past years. Early voting ended over the weekend. Voters can still cast their ballots on Election Day this Thursday. Hamilton County Election...
WTVCFOX
BCSO: Two men charged after shooting toward Bradley County father and child
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Bradley County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Sunday, July 31 around 11:00 a.m. in the area of Buchanan Road. When officers arrived, they found nobody until they received a call coming from a man who said he and his child had been shot at the Walmart Supercenter off Treasury Drive.
WTVCFOX
Guilty plea in 2019 crash that killed Dade County HS Senior & injured others
On Tuesday, July 26, Logan Christopher Gordy entered a guilty plea to one count of homicide by vehicle and two counts of serious injury by vehicle. Gordy was sentenced to 10 years on probation, with 8 months to be served in the county jail. Gordy will also be required to...
WTVCFOX
SPLASH Youth Arts Workshop hosting a Summer Arts Festival on Aug. 20
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — SPLASH Youth Arts Workshop is hosting a Summer Arts Festival on Saturday, August 20 from 10 am - 3 pm in Miller Park. The group is a nonprofit that provides year-round art workshops to Chattanooga youth at no charge. This family-friendly festival is free and will...
WTVCFOX
Man shot, killed by deputy during undercover drug investigation in Gordon County
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — Two deputies with the Gordon County Sheriff's Office shot and killed a man during an undercover drug investigation Monday night, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). A release says this happened at about 9:30 p.m. in the area of Brookline Circle and Dews...
WTVCFOX
Crash involving tractor-trailer & SUV sends two people to the hospital in Dade County
DADE COUNTY — UPDATE: 8/1 @ 8:00 p.m. Georgia State Patrol says the stoppage of traffic resulted from three separate crashes on I-24. GSP says the first crash happened when a Dodge truck hit a Ford Focus. The Focus then hit a box truck then ran into a Freightliner.
WTVCFOX
Democrat Adams says he'd add Republicans to cabinet if elected Hamilton County mayor
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Democratic Hamilton County Mayoral candidate Matt Adams held a press conference on Tuesday just days before he faces off against Republican candidate Weston Wamp. During the press conference, Adams said he will be hiring Sabrena Smedley, his opponent's runner up in the Republican primary, to serve...
WTVCFOX
Traffic Alert: I-75 in both directions reduced to 2 lanes for one month in Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — As part of the project to repair damaged concrete slabs, perform bridge repairs, and install new pavement markings, Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews must implement lane closures on I-75 in both directions. Beginning Monday, August 1, 2022, at 9:00 p.m., I-75 will be reduced...
Comments / 0