KENT, Wash. – Eight-time Top Fuel world champion Tony Schumacher picked up his first win since 2020, powering to his 86th career victory on Sunday at the 33rd annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways. Robert Hight (Funny Car) and Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock) also won at...

KENT, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO