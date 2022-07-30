Milwaukee police: Boy found near 91st and Bender, reunited with family

www.fox6now.com
Family Of Missing Girl Still Asking For Help After 20 YearsJeffery MacMilwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Critically missing Milwaukee boy found safe
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department says they have located a 12-year-old critical missing boy. Marlon Johnson has been located and returned home safe. There was concern after Johnson was last seen in the area of 6th and Hadley around 11 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1. Anyone with information is asked...
WISN
Police are searching for the person who fired two shots at Milwaukee hospital
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for the person who fired two shots that struck Ascension Saint Joseph's Hospital on Saturday, August, 27. No one was hurt, but one bullet entered an occupied third-floor hospital room. Hospital officials are not saying whether it was a patient room that was struck. Another bullet hole was visible Monday in the frame between two fourth-floor windows.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Teenage girl missing; last seen Sunday, Oak Creek police say
OAK CREEK, Wis. - The Oak Creek Police Department is seeking the public's help to locate 15-year-old Zyniah Jones. Officials say Jones was last seen on Sunday, July 31 – and may have been in the area of 27th and Oklahoma in Milwaukee. If you have information that could...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 14-year-old Menomonee Park drowning, teen rescued brother
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The family of Aries Jones, 14, of Milwaukee says he died a hero, drowning after rescuing his younger brother from the water at Menomonee Park. Jones was remembered Tuesday, Aug. 2 for his kindness, love for all and most of all, his helpful spirit, evident up to his very last moments.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shot fired into Milwaukee home; 51-year-old woman wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Aug. 1 near 25th and Rogers. It happened at approximately 8:55 p.m. Police say the victim, a 51-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained minor injuries after being struck by gunfire. She was treated on scene. The victim was in her...
Gunfire hits woman in her own home near 25th and Rogers
A 51-year-old Milwaukee woman was injured after being struck by gunfire while in her home Monday night.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee freeway reopens: Shooting reported on SB I-43
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) reopened southbound I-43 from Locust Street to the Marquette Interchange around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 after completing an investigation of a reported shooting incident. The incident started around 11:30 a.m. MCSO deputies responded to a citizen reporting that their vehicle...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Water Street shooting; 3 men due in court
MILWAUKEE - The three men charged with shooting and wounding multiple people in one of three shootings in downtown Milwaukee on Friday, May 13 will have their final pre-trial hearing Tuesday, Aug. 2. The shooting happened after the Milwaukee Bucks game – not far from Fiserv Forum and the Deer District.
WISN
Teen involved in Shake Shack shooting accepts plea deal
MILWAUKEE — One of the teens connected to the shooting of a Milwaukee police detective inside the Shake Shack in Milwaukee's Third Ward in January accepted a plea deal Tuesday. Prosecutors accuse Dionta'e L. Hayes of leading officers on a chase in a stolen Volkswagen after the shooting. Detective...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine Lockwood Park shooting, vehicle on camera leads to arrest
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - Malik Kentle, 23, of Racine, faces multiple charges in connection with a shots fired incident at Lockwood Park in Mount Pleasant May 30. Prosecutors say surveillance cameras captured his vehicle at the scene, leading to his arrest. Kentle faces three felonies and a misdemeanor: first-degree recklessly...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fleeing driver crashes stolen vehicle in Milwaukee; 1 arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating an accident that occurred Monday, Aug. 1 near 67th and Lancaster. It happened at approximately 5:17 p.m. One was person was arrested – and police continue to seek two additional suspects. According to police, officers observed a reckless vehicle near 64th and Lancaster...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shake Shack shooting: Milwaukee man reaches plea deal
MILWAUKEE - One of the men charged in connection with the shooting of off-duty Milwaukee Police Detective Andrew Wilkiewicz reached a plea deal. In court on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 18-year-old Dionta'e Hayes pleaded guilty to an attempted car theft charge and one bail jumping charge. Charges of harboring and aiding a felon and resisting arrest were dismissed.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield theft: Police seek women suspected of stealing from Burlington
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are asking for the public's help to identify a pair of women suspected of shoplifting nearly $800 worth of goods from the Burlington near 128th and W. Capitol Drive on Monday, Aug. 1. Officials say the women walked into the Burlington around 8:20 p.m. on...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: Man injured near 38th and National
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 38th and National around 11 a.m. Sunday, July 31. During an argument, the suspect fired shots subsequently striking the victim. The victim, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Police continue to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan suspicious dumpster fires, bicyclist sought
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Sheboygan police are looking for a person caught on camera riding a bicycle near the location of several suspicious fires in and around dumpsters. According to police, the fires happened around 12:30 a.m. on July 30, primarily behind businesses in the area of S. Business Drive from Wilson Avenue to Indiana Avenue.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
27 Milwaukee County domestic murders, no contact with high-risk team
MILWAUKEE - Domestic violence continues to be a growing problem in Milwaukee County. Twenty-seven people have been killed in domestic violence-related incidents just this year. None had contact with the county’s high-risk team. An annual report released Tuesday, Aug. 2 shows the program is working, but leaders say more inroads must be made as cases rise.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha police seize 4 illegally possessed firearms
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police announced Monday, Aug. 2 that they have recovered four illegally possessed firearms. These firearms are involved in open and active cases, according to police. The Kenosha Police Department seized a tan pistol that they describe as a privately manufactured firearm (ghost gun). Two other pistols...
2 arrested following drug deal, police chase near 15th and Keefe
Two Milwaukee men were arrested after a drug deal turned into a police pursuit on Sunday. The pursuit ended after police deployed stop sticks.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee hospital hit by gunfire; 1 round hit occupied room
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident near St. Joseph's Hospital around 10 p.m. Saturday. One round hit the window of an occupied room, police say. No injuries occurred as a result. The circumstances leading up to the shots fired incident are still under investigation however there...
Burlington crash, critical injuries reported
A crash with "critical" injuries happened in the town of Burlington in Racine County Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office said.
