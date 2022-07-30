ROH Title Match Set For AEW Battle Of The Belts On 8/6

www.fightful.com
Related
The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Jerry Lawler, And More Appear At Ric Flair's Last Match
The stars were out inside the Nashville Municipal Auditorium for Ric Flair's final match. Not only did several top names including Shawn Michaels, Cody Rhodes, Dolph Ziggler, and more send in videos for Ric Flair's Last Match, several top wrestling stars appeared as part of the Ric Flair's Last Match card.
Saraya (Paige) Says She Won't Be In AEW Anytime Soon, But She Does Love AEW
Saraya (Paige in WWE) officially left WWE on July 7 when her contract expired and the company decided not to re-sign her. As with most people who leave WWE, fans immediately started to wonder when she would end up in AEW. Saraya was forced to retire in December 2017 due to a neck injury and after serving as General Manager of SmackDown and in a managerial role for Asuka & Kairi Sane, she was off television since March 2020.
Ric Flair Bleeds And Wins In His Last Match
Ric Flair has called it a career. Ric Flair wrestled his advertised last match on July 31, teaming with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett. For his entrance, Flair wore a white robe and had the Big Gold Belt with him. Flair started the...
Cody Rhodes, Sting, Jim Ross, And More Send Videos For Ric Flair's Last Match
WWE, AEW, and more have all come together to congratulate Ric Flair on his final match. On July 31, 2022, Ric Flair is having his final wrestling match and the entire wrestling world is coming together to thank him. Throughout the event, videos were sent in from representatives of WWE, AEW, and more. on July 31, 2022, Ric Flair is having his final wrestling match and the entire wrestling world is coming together to thank him. Throughout the event, videos were sent in from representatives of WWE, AEW, and more.
RELATED PEOPLE
WWE Suspends And Fines Ronda Rousey For Attacking WWE Official At SummerSlam
Ronda Rousey has been suspended. At WWE SummerSlam on July 30, Rousey challenged Liv Morgan for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. In the closing moments of the bout, Morgan tapped out while she was in an arm-bar, but the referee counted the pin because Rousey's shoulders were down. The official ruled Morgan the winner, infuriating Rousey in the process.
The Undertaker Talks Ric Flair's Last Match, Bianca Belair Reflects On Becky Lynch Feud | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, July 31, 2022. Ric Flair's final match takes place later tonight. Earlier in the week, The Undertaker spoke with Sports Illustrated about the match, saying that he doesn't want to see it personally but he does wish “The Nature Boy” well and hopes that he gets everything he's looking for out of the match.
Summerslam Thoughts, Triple H, Vince McMahon, Trios Titles | Grapsody 7/31/22
A special Sunday edition of Grapsody sees Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Philip Lindsey (@PhilDL616), and Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) talk Summerslam and MORE!. Head to Starrcast.com for more information on Starrcast tickets, meet and greets, and Last Match tickets. For those of you who won’t be in Nashville, head to RicFlairsLastMatch.com to pre order the event and watch the incredible docuseries Ric Flair: The Last Match, with new episodes every Monday at 6:05pm.
STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Day 2 Results (7/31/22) | Syuri vs. Utami Hayashishita, Giulia vs. MIRAI, And More
One of STARDOM's most important weekends of the year continued Sunday as it was Day 2 of the 5STAR Grand Prix. Opening weekend was off to a hot start following Day 1 with Hazuki and Giulia stealing the show in the main event. Day 2, on paper, was at the very least on the same level as Day 1 with a main event everyone in the wrestling world has eyes on as World of Stardom Champion Syuri faced Utami Hayashishita in the main event. It was the first time these two faced off one-on-one since Syuri defeated Hayashishita to win the championship at Stardom Dream Queendom.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jonathan Gresham "Cussed" At Tony Khan, Leading To Request For AEW/ROH Release, Details Behind AEW Talent Relations
It looks like Jonathan Gresham could be done with Ring of Honor and AEW only a few months after signing with the two companies. Fightful Select has learned that former ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham asked for his release Saturday ahead of the ROH Death Before Dishonor show that saw him lose the championship. We're told that there was a lack of communication between the company and Gresham leading up to the weekend, and Gresham was said to have felt disrespected by this. Among other things, we learned that the lack of time for the world title match was a tipping point as well.
Dexter Lumis Reflects On His Time In NXT, Is Still In Touch With Triple H And Shawn Michaels
Dexter Lumis became a featured star in NXT in 2021 when he was involved in a love angle with Indi Hartwell. Lumis worked alongside Hartwell, Johnny Gargano, and Candice LeRae, producing memorable segment and vignettes as their love story unfolded. It all culminated with a wedding between Lumis and Hartwell...
Matt Taven Wants To Win All The Tag Titles With Mike Bennett, Hopes To Prove They're An Elite Team
Matt Taven wants to win all of the gold with Mike Bennett. Taven and Bennett, collectively known as The OGK, reunited in ROH in 2020 and won the ROH World Tag Team Championship for the second time at Honor For All 2021. They later dropped the gold to The Briscoe Brothers at Final Battle, and they have been competing for IMPACT Wrestling, NWA, and other companies ever since.
Taya Valkyrie Wants To Have Intergender Matches In IMPACT Wrestling, Names Potential Opponents
Taya Valkyrie wants to mix it up with IMPACT Wrestling's deep roster. Valkyrie, a former IMPACT Knockouts World Champion, left the company in January 2021, but after a brief run in WWE NXT, she returned in April 2022. She quickly rose up the ranks and captured the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship with Rosemary at the Slammiversary pay-per-view.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWE NXT 8/2/22 Full Show Review & Results | Fightful Sour Graps
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate review WWE NXT for August 2, 2022!. Get exclusive pro wrestling content on Fightful Select, our premium news service! Click here to learn more.
Claudio Castagnoli On Vince McMahon Saying He Lacked Charisma: I Thought He Was Wrong
Claudio Castagnoli has a different type of charisma. In 2014, Vince McMahon appeared on Steve Austin's podcast on WWE Network. During the conversation, McMahon discussed what young talent was lacking and why they hadn't grabbed the brass ring. When it came to Claudio (Cesaro in WWE), McMahon said, while he had the physical tools, he had a lack of charisma and verbal skills.
Bryan Danielson Says He Was Originally Going To Hit The Miz On Talking Smack
The most famous segment in WWE Talking Smack history featured Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan in WWE) saying The Miz wrestles "like a coward" and The Miz delivering a fiery response about Bryan not being able to wrestle. It's a segment that is often referenced when discussing the careers of The...
Ciampa On WWE US Title Match: All I Need Is An Opportunity, And That Comes Next Week
Ciampa is prepared to capitalize on the opportunity he has been waiting for. On the August 1 episode of WWE Raw, Ciampa defeated AJ Styles to earn a shot at the WWE United States Championship. Earlier in the show, both men won triple threat matches to advance to the singles bout, where the victor would receive a shot at the gold.
Becky Lynch Update, Mick Foley Reflects On Ric Flair's Last Match, Latest BTE | Fight Size
Here's our fight size update for Monday, August 1, 2022. - Becky Lynch was seen holding her shoulder after her match against Bianca Belair at SummerSlam. Our premium service, Fightful Select reported that Becky suffered a separated shoulder and it is currently unclear how much time she will miss. As...
Mick Foley Comments On The Possibility Of Doing One Last Match
Mick Foley wrestled his last singles match against Ric Flair in October 2010 on an episode of IMPACT. Though Foley had a short tag team match at JCW a year later and made an appearance in the 2012 Royal Rumble, he considers the bout against Flair to be his last match.
Vince McMahon Said Shane McMahon Would Never Get Another Pop As Long As He Ran WWE
Shane McMahon has been out of favor with WWE since a chaotic Royal Rumble that left a lot of WWE Superstars generally unhappy completely separate of his involvement. As reported back in February, Shane McMahon was removed from his involvement in WWE after he attempted to make too many changes to the WWE Royal Rumble match. Brock Lesnar, among others, took issue with the adjustments, and reports of Shane being "unprofessional" emerged. Beyond that, general chaos and confusion about Shane McMahon's number and entrance ensued, resulting in him actually going out when Randy Orton was slated to enter.
Hangman Page Comments On AEW Trios Titles, Says The Young Bucks Have Not Texted Him
On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, AEW announced that the Trios Championships have been added to the promotion. The first-ever AEW Trios Champions will be crowned at AEW All Out. Teams for the tournament have not been announced. Speaking at GalaxyCon (via All Elite Hub), Hangman Page was asked for his thoughts...
Fightful
12K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0