Lottery

Mega Millions reveals winning numbers for $1.28 billion jackpot

CBS News
 4 days ago
www.cbsnews.com

Vikingforlife
3d ago

Haven't checked my numbers yet, but wow, it sure is fun to dream about winning that kind of $$$, isn't it? My entire family, immediate and extended, friends, would be "set" for life. Life changing for a lot of people, for sure😉😊👍 Good luck everyone!

no.news
3d ago

I would imagine if you won it would it be a blessing or a curse ? Just as easy to put my boots on and go to work each day feeling blessed that I am up and alive in the greatest country in the world

Mary Coleman
3d ago

If anybody win it this treasonous government we have will still it, just like they still our tax dollars and give to other countries, by the billions!

CBS News

