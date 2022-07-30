3 arrested for DUI's in Port St. Lucie

cbs12.com
850wftl.com
Officials search for disgruntled employee who purposely damaged equipment
PORT ST. LUCIE, FL– The Port St. Lucie Police Department is searching for a 53-year-old man who reportedly damaged thousands of dollars worth of equipment after becoming disgruntled at a worksite. Authorities are searching for Richard Terrazas, who reportedly drilled holes into 250 water pipes at a job site...
cw34.com
Driver charged with DUI manslaughter in fatal crash
ATLANTIS, Fla. (CBS12) — A man who worked as a forklift driver found himself in handcuffs for a crash while at the wheel of a different type of heavy machinery. Atlantis Police arrested 52-year-old Victor Lopez Rios, of Lake Worth, on charges of DUI manslaughter and negligent manslaughter. The...
cw34.com
Reckless driving leads to 8 criminal charges for threats, trying to bite, deputies say
GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — The call was about a reckless driver causing a disturbance, but it turned into a lot more and took three deputies to make the arrest. First, a Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy was dispatched to the Colonial Estates neighborhood in Greenacres in the afternoon of June 3 after someone called to report a man “almost hit her with his truck. Then did donuts in the parking lot and left.”
850wftl.com
Road rage leads to a shooting in a Boynton Beach parking lot
(BOYNTON BEACH, FLA) — Boynton Beach police are investigating after one person was shot during a road rage incident that ended up in a parking lot off Congress Avenue and Boynton Beach Boulevard Monday afternoon. The raging drivers continued their argument in the parking lot of the Vitamin Shoppe...
Fatal Crash On Boca Pointe Drive Leaves One Dead, Two Injured
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 92-year-old woman has died following a July 2nd crash in the area of SW 18th Street and Boca Pointe Drive. The death, which occurred on July 21st, was just reported by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. According […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cbs12.com
Man dead after incident involving Brightline train in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after an incident involving a Brightline train in Delray Beach. The Delray Beach Police Department confirmed the incident happened Tuesday morning near SE 8th Street and 1st Street. The call for emergency crews came in around 8:50 a.m. after the...
cbs12.com
Man wanted for stealing iPhones
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for a man who stole two iPhones from a local cellphone business. The theft happened Sunday morning at a store west of I-95 in unincorporated West Palm Beach. The sheriff's office did not provide the name of the business. However,...
cw34.com
Arrested twice in a week but only released once
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Getting arrested for the second time in a week meant no bail for Markivous Jean. The 20 year old has been in jail for nearly two months, since a Boynton Beach police officer reported getting called to a disturbance in a development called The Crossings on the evening of Wednesday, June 1.
cw34.com
Man drives through cemetery in run from cops, ditches stolen car on railroad tracks
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man ditched a car on a set of railroad tracks in an effort to get away from deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. It all began last Thursday as a report of a stolen car near Silver Beach Road and Congress Avenue.
veronews.com
Man jailed after throwing axe at officer
SEBASTIAN — A 61-year-old man who police said threw an axe at an officer during a foot chase, was jailed last week. The officer ducked down to avoid being hit by the weapon, reports show. John Blaine Hartman, of the 400 block of Georgia Boulevard, Sebastian, was charged with...
WINKNEWS.com
Disgruntled employee drills holes in $225K worth of water pipes
A disgruntled employee is accused of drilling holes in water pipes after becoming unhappy with his job in Port St. Lucie. According to Crime Stoppers, Port St. Lucie police officers responded to an incident where a part-time pipe crew employee, Richard Terrazas, is accused of maliciously drilling holes into 250 water pipes with a cordless drill after he became disgruntled with his job.
Brightline train hits, kills man in Delray Beach
A man was hit and killed by a Brightline train Tuesday morning in Delray Beach, police say. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. near Southeast Eighth Street and Southeast First Avenue.
Man shot in road rage incident in Boynton Beach
A man was shot during a road rage incident Monday afternoon in Boynton Beach. He was taken to a hospital.
Shooter in Boynton Beach road-rage incident said he fired in self-defense, police say
A man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after another driver shot him in the chest because of an apparent road-rage incident, Boynton Beach Police said. Shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, officers found a man who was shot in the chest in the 1400 block of West Boynton Beach Boulevard. What transpired between the two before the shooting is unclear, but police said the victim got out of ...
3 suspects arrested in deadly Riviera Beach shooting
Three people are in custody following a fatal shooting that occurred earlier this summer in Riviera Beach, police announced Monday.
Florida woman crawls 300 ft through sewer to save kitten
A Florida woman was determined to go through absolute filth just to save a kitten that was stuck in a sewer, according to a news report.
Deputies searching for 16-year-old last seen in Okeechobee County
Deputies are searching for a missing 16-year-old in Okeechobee County, who disappeared from a relative's home in the early morning hours on July 2.
veronews.com
Crime Blotter: July 31
Justin Allan Dabelow, 36, of the 1500 block of Pleasantview Lane, Sebastian; Status: Released Sunday on $25,000 bond; Charge(s): burglary occupied dwelling. Arrest and booking reports are compiled through information provided by the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office. Note – those listed above may have been arrested on listed charges at an earlier date and booked into the county jail on this date.
treasurecoast.com
Shots fired in Winn Dixie parking lot on Bayshore & PSL Blvd
Shots fired in Winn Dixie parking lot on Bayshore & PSL Blvd. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)-At approximately 6:05 pm shots were fired at the Winn Dixie parking lot on Bayshore & PSL Blvd. According to an eye witness there was fight going on that originated at the bar close...
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian man throws urn at victim containing family member’s ashes
A nude 46-year-old man from Sebastian was arrested Saturday after throwing a glass urn at the victim and fracturing their nasal cavity. The Sebastian Police Department responded to a home in reference to a disturbance. The victim was at the neighbor’s house and stated she and the defendant, later identified as Scott Anthony Cornwell, were involved in a verbal altercation which escalated, the affidavit said.
