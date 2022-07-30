ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 suspects in custody after 2 ferrets were stolen from pet store, deputies say

ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4869ll_0gyJuuYg00 Three suspects are in custody after two ferrets were stolen from a local pet store in northwest Houston, deputies said.

On Saturday, deputies responded to the Pet Supermarket in the 15000 block of Fairfield Village Square about a robbery.

Upon arriving, the store employee said two suspects entered the business, removed two ferrets from their cage, and fled.

The ferrets are valued at $627.83 for both, officials said.

Deputies added that the employee attempted to physically stop them, but she fell and got injured.

The suspects entered a vehicle occupied by a suspect driver, and drove off, deputies said.

Witnesses saw the incident and also attempted to stop them.

The driver accelerated his speed and hit one of the witnesses with his vehicle, deputies said.

On Wednesday, the three suspects were located at a residence in the 19800 block of Roberts Road.

"All three suspects were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. Aaron Stewart was charged with aggravated robbery. His bond was set at $50,000 out of the 248th District Court. Ramses Contreras and David Redford were charged with theft. Their bond was set at $100 each out of County Court 10," Constable Mark Herman said.

The ferrets were recovered in good condition and returned to the pet store, deputies said.

IN THIS ARTICLE
