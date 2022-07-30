www.nbcconnecticut.com
NBC Connecticut
Possible Explosive Devices Found in River in Middletown: Police
Police are investigating after a resident found what's believed to be explosive mortar shells similar to World War II era devices in the water in Middletown. The resident was magnet fishing in the Mettabasset River off East Street when they found the devices. The person allegedly brought them home and later notified police.
Register Citizen
Police probe what led to East Hartford teen’s drowning at local pool
EAST HARTFORD — In the days since the drowning of 16-year-old Tresor Boroze at Terry Pool, police are still working to piece together what led to his death. Boroze and a group of friends entered the pool area after hours last Thursday. Police said they have no plans of opening a criminal investigation into the incident, calling it a “tragic accident.”
NBC Connecticut
Man Hospitalized With Serious Injuries After Car Crashes Into Barn in Guilford
A man has serious injuries after his car rolled over and crashed into a barn in Guilford Tuesday afternoon. Police said Durham Road will be closed on the south end at Burt Road and the north end at Bluff View Road for several hours as they investigate. Officials said a...
NBC Connecticut
Crash Closes I-691 East in Meriden
Interstate 691 East is closed between exits 4 and 5 in Meriden because of an overturned vehicle. State police urge drivers to seek alternate routes.
Eyewitness News
State trooper assaulted victim in front of a child, Vernon police say
VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A state trooper was arrested following a domestic dispute at his home in Vernon. State police said Jaime Solis, 29, was arrested by Vernon police on Monday around 7 p.m. Vernon police said they responded to an address on Mark Circle just before 6 p.m. They...
NBC Connecticut
State Trooper Arrested After Domestic Incident in Vernon
A Connecticut State Police trooper is suspended after getting arrested following a domestic incident in Vernon on Monday. Vernon police were called to a home on Mark Circle around 6 p.m. after getting a report of an assault. When police arrived, they said they found someone with a head injury....
NBC Connecticut
Car on Top of Vehicles After Crash in New Haven
Emergency crews have responded to a crash on Broadway in New Haven, where a car is on top of other vehicles. No additional information is immediately available.
Car lands on vehicles in parking lot in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency crews responded to a crash on Broadway in New Haven, where a car landed on top of several vehicles in a parking lot. New Haven police responded to the crash on Broadway near Whalley Avenue around 1:50 p.m. Monday. No additional information is immediately available. This is a developing […]
NBC Connecticut
Scene Clear on Anchorage Lane in Old Saybrook
Police officers and the bomb squad responded to Anchorage Lane in Old Saybrook Monday and the street was evacuated, but officials say the scene is now clear. Police said they responded to a group home at the end of Anchorage Lane. No additional information was immediately available.
Trooper's Police Powers Suspended After Vernon PD Arrest
A Connecticut state trooper has been suspended and placed on administrative leave following an alleged domestic violence arrest. Tolland County resident Trooper Jaime Solis, age 29, of Vernon, was arrested at 6 p.m., Monday, Aug. 1, for domestic violence. Upon arrival, Vernon Police located a victim with a head injury....
Eyewitness News
Man arrested after fleeing crash on I-91 in Rocky Hill
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – State police arrested a man who fled a crash on I-91 in Rocky Hill Monday night. Police said it happened on I-91 north before Exit 24. Euris Tejada, 29, of Rocky Hill, was driving and struck the rear of a Chevrolet that was slowing down, said police.
West Springfield man dies in Granby car accident
A West Springfield man died Sunday night following a two-car accident in the town of Granby.
NBC Connecticut
1 Dead, 2 Injured in Hartford Shooting
One person has died and two others are injured after a shooting in Hartford late Monday night. Officers responded to the intersection of Brook Street and Winter Street shortly before 11 p.m. after getting two ShotSpotter notifications. When police arrived, they said two shooting victims were found on Winter Street....
NBC Connecticut
Crash Causes Delays on I-691 in Meriden
There are delays on Interstate 691 West in Meriden after a crash, according to CT Travel Smart. The crash is between exits 8 and 7 and one lane is getting by. CT Travel Smart is reporting that I-691 East is closed between exits 4 and 5 because of an overturned vehicle.
Suspicious package prompts evacuations in Old Saybrook
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A state police bomb squad deemed a device found inside a group home in Old Saybrook Monday morning as safe, police said. Old Saybrook police responded to the group home on Anchorage Lane around 10 a.m. for the report of a hazardous device found in a resident’s room. The group […]
Eyewitness News
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-84 in Plainville shuts down following accident
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - A crash on I-84 in Plainville caused the highway to shut down on Sunday. According to the Department of Transportation (DOT), the highway was shut down between Exits 35 and 36 on I-84 east. Officials with state police say they received reports of a motor vehicle...
NBC Connecticut
Injuries Reported in Motorcycle Crash on I-84 East in Plainville
Injuries have been reported in a motorcycle crash that has closed part of Interstate 84 east in Plainville on Sunday afternoon. State police said the crash is between exits 35 and 36 and that area of the highway is currently shut down. According to troopers, the crash involves multiple motorcycles.
NECN
Man Dies After Trying to Save Woman in Water Off Conn. Beach: Police
A Norwalk man drowned in Long Island Sound Sunday while trying to help a woman who was struggling in the water, according to police. Officers responded to Calf Pasture Beach around 4:45 p.m. for a report of an unconscious person in the water. According to police, a man and woman...
NBC Connecticut
I-95 in West Haven Reopens After Motorcycle Crash
Interstate 95 in West Haven has reopened after a motorcycle crash on Saturday night. The right lane on the northbound side of the highway was closed due to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. It happened just after 11 Saturday night near Exit 33 close to the New...
Crash closes Rt. 2 East in Glastonbury
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A multi-vehicle crash closed Route 2 Eastbound in Glastonbury on Monday morning. The crash closed the route between exits 10 and 12 just before 8 a.m. on Monday, according to officials. There is no word yet on when the area may be reopened. Officials have not identified what caused the crash, […]
