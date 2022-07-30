ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ambridge, PA

Local teen wins gold medal in national karate competition in para division

By WPXI.com News Staff
 4 days ago
AMBRIDGE, Pa. — 17-year-old Daniel Harrah from Ambridge just won a gold medal in a national karate competition. While this is a tough challenge for anyone, Harrah took on the competition with a disability.

“I’m really proud of myself that I got this because of all the work I did and I wasn’t thinking I’d get a medal so that makes me even more happy about it,” said Harrah.

