Local teen wins gold medal in national karate competition in para division

AMBRIDGE, Pa. — 17-year-old Daniel Harrah from Ambridge just won a gold medal in a national karate competition. While this is a tough challenge for anyone, Harrah took on the competition with a disability.

“I’m really proud of myself that I got this because of all the work I did and I wasn’t thinking I’d get a medal so that makes me even more happy about it,” said Harrah.

WATCH THE ABOVE VIDEO FOR THE FULL STORY.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group