‘Vengeance’ Review: BJ Novak tries hard to say something – maybe several somethings – about Texas

First there were the creaky knees and a newly sprouted chin hair (her name’s Gertrude). Now, my journey from carefree youth to cranky middle-age has taken on a new element: I’ve started to watch TV with subtitles on. I don’t know whether it’s my ageing ear, sound mixing or modern acting techniques, but actors seem to mumble a lot these days. And the background noise is often way louder than the dialogue. Not as loud as the ads, though. Those are, by design, significantly louder than the shows.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 15 MINUTES AGO