Local organization set to host fundraiser event this Saturday

www.wtok.com
Related
WDAM-TV
Laurel Police Dept. plans National Night Out celebration for Aug. 2
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department will host its annual National Night Out celebration on Tuesday, Aug. 2. The annual community outreach event will be at the Laurel Police Station (317 South Magnolia Street) from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Captain Shannon Caraway said the department has a...
WTOK-TV
Public voice ps concerns during Meridian school bond issue meeting
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District hosted a final community meeting Tuesday night aimed at informing eligible voters about the $34 million special bond election set for next week. News 11 grabbed mixed reactions to the multi-million-dollar bond issue. Locals who live in the Meridian Public School...
WTOK-TV
Carver Community Coalition speaks on closing of Carver Middle
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Carver Community Coalition was formed after the announcement was made that Carver Middle would be closing. The community coalition said they were concerned about the lack of transparency from Meridian Public School District and how taking a school away from that side of town would affect the community.
WTOK-TV
Frontline Responders: Getting to know Odie Barrett
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Lauderdale Emergency Management, or LEMA, Director Odie Barrett is no stranger to News Eleven viewers, and when he does grace our screens it is rarely with good news. I thought that this Frontline Responders series would be a good chance for all of you at home get...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOK-TV
Tax-Free Weekend recap
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The tax-free weekend came to an end last night and it gave the community some great opportunities to get a head start on their back-to-school shopping. Many big and local businesses offered deals on clothing, footwear, and school supplies on Friday and Saturday. Now that the event is over, we talked with some local businesses about the impact that the weekend has had on their foot traffic and business in general.
WTOK-TV
Celebrating Harry Potter’s birthday at the Mississippi Children’s Museum
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today the Mississippi Children’s Museum invited the community to join them in celebrating Harry Potter’s birthday. The festivities at the museum included potion making, wizard training, muggle art, wizard chess, and herbology class. So many people came out completely kitted with costumes to celebrate one of the most popular main characters.
WTOK-TV
Storm damage continues to affect Clarkdale Attendance Center
CLARKDALE, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County students will return to school this week for a new year, however, damage caused by storms last school year remains. “We will get through this. It’s just a time-consuming effort,” Lauderdale County Superintendent Dr. John-Mark Cain said. Inspections of a damaged Clarkdale...
WTOK-TV
Lauderdale County supervisors approve funding for many projects
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many people may have noticed a lot of paving and other projects as you drive through Lauderdale County, many of them not finished. Well, it all comes down to one thing. Whether funding for a new road or a new sound system at the Lauderdale County...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOK-TV
CEO: Ochsner, Rush merger ‘very positive’
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Driving around Meridian you might have noticed some new signs for one of the local hospitals. This sign change signifies a major change in how people receive their health care. What many people used to know as Rush Health Systems, is now Ochsner Rush Health. The...
WTOK-TV
Ochsner Rush Health merger now official
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rush Health Systems has officially merged with Ochsner Health, becoming Ochsner Rush Health. The Monday announcement is a conclusion of the process that began with a letter of intent to merge in June 2021. The health provider said work has already begun to expand access to patients in East Mississippi and West Alabama.
WTOK-TV
Northeast Lauderdale volleyball has high hope for the new season
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Northeast Lauderdale’ volleyball program is entering their third season. They come into the third year with three seniors on their team. The most seniors they have had in their programs short history. Last season the Trojans did make it to the playoffs but this...
WTOK-TV
Much needed rain remains in the area
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! Showers and thunderstorms remain in the area today. So, you will need to grab onto that umbrella. We are expecting on and off again heavy downpours of rain for much of the day. This much needed rain will bring nearly a tenth to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOK-TV
Choctaw County gets grant to help replace bridge
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $334,270 grant to assist the Choctaw County Commission in replacing a bridge that was closed after being damaged by a flood in 2022. The Community Development Block Grant urgent need funds will restore access to the Lake Lavada neighborhood near...
WTOK-TV
‘CPS failed us’: Winston Co. siblings call out Winston County CPS after father beats his daughter
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A family of Winston County siblings claims they have slipped through the cracks with Child Protection Services and have suffered abuse because of it. Late Sunday night, July 17th, a Winston County deputy was called out to a home in Noxapater where 15-year-old Kaitlyn had been beaten by her father, Jimmy Todd Thrash.
WTOK-TV
MDOT Commissioner presents ‘litter removal’ truck to Newton County Sheriff’s Department
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons Monday presented Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington with a truck to be used for future litter removal efforts in Newton County. The program is part of a partnership between MDOT and local counties that aims to remove litter from state...
breezynews.com
A Prowler in Kosciusko and a BOLO from Winston County
At 12:03am Monday morning, KPD responded to call for a prowler on Peachtree Street. Caller says an unidentified person opened their back door and then left in a hurry with their dogs in pursuit. After a short area search, a person of interest was detained. At 1:00am, officers responded to...
wtva.com
Winston County suspect in custody for weekend murder
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A murder suspect wanted in Winston County is in custody. Darius Johnson is accused of shooting and killing Lee Harris, 20. The incident happened Sunday night, July 31 during a home invasion at the Hillcrest Circle subdivision, according to Louisville Police Chief Sean Holdiness. The police...
WTOK-TV
Sideline View with Dale McKee
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Eight new members were inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame this past Saturday night at the Jackson Convention Center. The new inductees were Maggie Bowen-Hanna (swimming), Jim Gallagher Jr. (golf), Kermit Davis Sr. (basketball), Bob Tyler (football coach), David Dellucci (baseball), Barry Lyons (baseball), Eric Moulds (football) and Willis Wright (high school football coaching). The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame now is up to 335 members.
WTOK-TV
Lamar volleyball is coming for revenge to open up the 2022 season
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The revenge tour starts now for the Lamar Raiders. Last season the Raiders finished as the state runner ups at the MAIS 5A state championship in Jackson, Mississippi. They lost, what would have been their first state championship in program history, to Madison St. Joe. in a four set battle.
bobgermanylaw.com
Carthage, MS – Nine-Year-Old Killed in N. Jordan St Four-Wheeler Crash
Deputies from the Leake County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an accident involving a child at about 7:30 p.m. on North Jordon Street in Carthage. Officials think that the crash happened when the four-wheeler jumped a tiny hill, causing it to flip. The nine-year-old victim died at the...
Comments / 0