City of Temple to opt out of hiring diversity firm

KWTX
City of Killeen announces stage 1 conservation plan for residents
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killen has initiated Stage 1 of the Drought Contingency and Water Conservation Plan adopted by Killeen City Council. Voluntary water conservation is advised year round for residents. Residents are asked to limit the irrigation of landscaped areas based on the street address ending...
KWTX
Killeen makes moves on new plan for city development
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The suggestions are in and now the plan is to move forward in Killeen, where officials have started the task of re-organizing the way the city is developed. Called its “comprehensive plan,” it outlines how Killeen can better manage its growth. And there is lots of...
Volunteers needed for Killeen's Municipal Court
KILLEEN, Texas — If you're looking to volunteer, the City of Killeen's Municipal Court is seeking help. In a news release sent out Tuesday, the court said it is looking for volunteers who can help during business hours, which is Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The court said volunteers are asked to commit at least three-hour shifts once a week.
City of Killeen reopens spray pad at discounted rate for residents
The city of Killeen has reopened the Junior Service League Killeen Spray Pad for the summer at a discounted rate after closing it on Friday and again on Monday.
City of Killeen asks residents to water their lawns on these days
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is asking residents to cut back on watering their lawns because of severe drought in Central Texas. The city initiated Tuesday Stage 1 of the Drought Contingency and Water Conservation Plan, which outlined "mild water shortage conditions," following the hottest, driest month on record for Central Texas in July, according to the National Weather Service.
KWTX
Connecting businesses with trained workers in McLennan County
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -As inflation rises and the cost of just about everything is going up, one program is hoping to offer a helping hand by connecting you with jobs that pay livable wages. The initiative is called UpSkill. “Working with local businesses as partners, we are able to see...
Belton ISD returns to charging for meals
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Belton Independent School District families are encouraged to submit the Free and Reduced School Meal Application for the 2022-2023 school year. The district is returning to charging for meals after benefits from the U.S. Department of Agriculture expired earlier this summer. This allowed all students to eat free for the last two school years.
Davis named Master Trustee by Texas Association of School Boards
Copperas Cove ISD school board member Ann Davis earned the designation of Master Trustee upon completion of Leadership TASB, a program sponsored by the Texas Association of School Boards. During the training’s fifth and final session this summer, school board members in the 2021–22 Leadership TASB class made presentations of...
Splash pad at Killeen park reopens after water leak
KILLEEN, Texas — The Junior Service League Spray Pad at Long Branch Park in Killeen is back up and running following a water leak that caused it to shut down last week. The Killeen Recreation Service's Department announced last Monday that repairs were needed for two large mainline water leaks. The park had only been open for about a week at the time of its closure.
KWTX
Aug. 1: City of Waco will start enforcing the water conservation plan
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - On Aug. 1, the City of Waco will start enforcing the water conservation plan. Stage two of Waco’s water conservation plan went into effect on July 13; At that time the lake sat at 70.5% capacity. Now, 19 days in, Lake Waco sits at 67.3%...
I-14 closures announced for Bell County this week
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation and its contractor plan to perform various intersection closures along Interstate 14 this week. This comes as crews will be painting bridge railing. The closures will be full underpass intersection closures as they intersect I-14. The upcoming closures...
HEB Cutting Grocery Lines: When Will Killeen, Texas See New Tech?
You can probably relate to my least favorite thing about grocery shopping: standing in line to pay. Wait, you say. What about curbside? You can order it online and just have them bring it to you, right? Well, you can, but I'm not really a fan. It's fine for getting staples like paper towels, milk, or detergent, but I like to be the one picking out my groceries. I'm old-school, okay?
KWTX
Amid water restrictions Waco party rental businesses see bookings dip
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The summer months are typically the hottest time to cash in for Waco bouncy house rental services. After the announcement of the City of Waco water restrictions business is starting to slip at Alpha Omega Party Rentals. “We’ve had no bookings so far in Waco city...
Killeen ISD hosts New Teacher Induction event
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The school year is right around the corner, and the Killeen Independent School District is preparing its new teachers for a successful new school year. 750 employees with Killeen ISD were there to show the new teachers the support available for them – such as district instructional specialists and mentors. […]
Back-to-school: 'Stuff the Bus' with Salvation Army of Waco, Talitha Koum Institute
WACO, Texas — School supplies is needed to '"stuff the bus" at Poage Park!. The Salvation Army of Waco in partnership with The Talitha Koum Institute will be hosting the "Stuff the Bus" event August 7. From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Poage Park, located at 100 Poage...
Waco Transit System offering free rides this Saturday
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Tax-Free Weekend is almost here, and the Waco Transit System is ready to help shoppers by offering “Free Fare Day” this Saturday, August 6. On this day, passengers can skip the hassle of parking and enjoy unlimited free rides on all fixed route buses. With routes servicing the Richland Mall, Central Texas Marketplace, Downtown Waco, and many other great shopping locations throughout the community, Waco Transit is offering a convenient transportation solution to all the tax-free excitement.
It Was Fun While It Lasted, But Killeen, Texas Splash Pad Closed Again
When we were literally starting to get our feet wet here in Killeen, Texas, a news release stated that a favorite splash pad that was closed for months and finally reopened in July has to be closed again. However, it's not all bad news. NOT AGAIN, KILLEEN!. That's right -...
City of Temple evaluates whether to bring in outside diversity firm, community members weigh in
TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple is taking steps to address its policies on diversity, equity and inclusion. They've put together a commission that will consider whether to hire an outside firm that specializes in DEI initiatives. The firm is called The Nova collective. According to its website,...
Concrete and Curb Work to temporarily close MLK Jr Drive intersection at Business 190
Drivers in Copperas Cove will need to pay a little closer attention to their travel along East Business 190 and the intersection of MLK Jr. Drive. Starting Monday, Aug. 1, MLK Jr. Drive will be closed near the intersection at Business 190, the Texas Department of Transportation announced on Friday.
WISD Back-to-School Family Fest is back
WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — The Waco ISD annual Back to School Family Fest is returning. It will be held at Waco High and University High School. The district shared on social media that they are excited to welcome students and families back for the new school year. The...
Waco, TX
