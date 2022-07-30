TikTok ‘Kia Challenge’ encourages teens and adults to steal cars

nypressnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DART Considering Program Offering Students Free RidesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Fort Worth Activist Darryl Washington Giving Away A/C Units to VeteransLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
What’s Next for Dallas Makerspaces?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
School is Back for Students in 5 Dallas ISD SchoolsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The most haunted hotel in Dallas- have you stayed there?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Related
TikTok 'Kia Challenge' fuels rise in using USB cables to steal cars
A TikTok challenge has been linked to a spike in using USB chargers to steal Kia and Hyundai cars in Wisconsin, Ohio, Texas, and beyond.
'Path Of Destruction': Texas Driver Pulling Burning Trailer Ignites 3 Fires
The fires led to the evacuations of 12 homes.
Woman killed by pickup truck in Fort Worth, driver gets away on foot
A woman has died in Fort Worth where she was struck by a pick-up that then crashed into a home in the Glenwood Triangle neighborhood. The pick-up veered out of control on Bessie Street near Highway 287
This might be the best & most unique ice cream sandwich shop in Texas
What do Alabama, California, Florida, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas have in common? Well, they all have a shop called The Baked Bear within their borders.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox4news.com
Trackdown Arrest: Tip leads to Cornelius Williams’ suspected killer
DALLAS - Another murder suspect featured on Shaun Rabb’s Trackdown series was caught. Dallas police said a tip in January led them to Royse Reed. He’s now charged with killing Cornelius Williams. Williams was shot in the parking lot of Baylor University Medical Center in November. He had...
Watch the Restoration of a Haunted Texas Hotel on TikTok
Spooky, edifying, fascinating, funny and satisfying. Who could have thought one Tiktok account could do it all?. The Baker Hotel and Spa's TikTok page entertains on all these levels, while also documenting the resurrection of a beautiful and historical Texas landmark. Although the hotel's history dates back to 1929, we're invited to witness and participate in its journey into the future.
3 Winning Lottery Tickets Were Sold In Texas And The Cash Is Up For Grabs
Three $25,000 tickets were sold in Texas on Monday night.
Loose boat closes down FM 407
On Saturday afternoon, many drivers were slowed down on FM 407 because of a boat that came to a rest in the middle of the westbound lanes. According to Highland Village police, a driver failed to yield right of way while turning onto FM 407 from The Highlands at Flower Mound shopping center and struck two vehicles, including one that was towing the boat on a trailer. The boat was dislodged from the trailer and came to a rest in the westbound lanes. That direction of 407 was shut down by police until the boat could be removed.
RELATED PEOPLE
Julio Frausto arrested, admits starting numerous grassfires
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Investigators from the Fort Worth Fire Department's Arson Unit arrested Julio Frausto, 32, in connection to numerous grass fires near Buck Sansom Park in northwest Fort Worth. On July 28, Frausto admitted starting at least one of 20 grass fires recently reported in the area. Two of those fires escalated to multiple alarm responses. Investigators said the saw him traveling away from one fire location. Frausto was apprehended in the 2800 block of Prospect Avenue. Frausto was charged with one count of second-degree felony arson, one count of second-degree felony fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and one count of misdemeanor evading arrest or detention.This is still an open and active investigation.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
August Looking Like July With More Triple-Digit Heat to Come
July finished as the third-warmest July on record at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. The average high was 102.4 degrees, which is almost seven degrees above normal. This July calendar shows the high temperatures over the past month. Only four days were below 100 degrees. Only two days the high was lower than normal.
WFAA
Trailer driver still wanted after sparking North Texas fire
A grass fire in Kaufman County was sparked by a trailer that caught fire. The driver kept going.
Suspected burglar charges armed homeowner in Pleasant Grove with fatal results
A Pleasant Grove confrontation turned deadly over the weekend when a man pretending to be armed charged a homeowner who really was. Late Saturday, police were told a man was trying to break into cars on Quinto Drive
IN THIS ARTICLE
A 32-year-old old man from Fort Worth admitted to intentionally setting several grass fires in last few days, arrested and charged
Fort Worth, Texas – In the last two weeks, Fort Worth officials responded to about two dozen grass fires in the area. Although none of these fires resulted in deaths, injuries or damaged properties, in some cases, the flames came dangerously close to homes and people. The increasing number...
Man arrested on suspicion of starting 20 grass fires in Fort Worth
A man suspected of starting 20 grass fires in Fort Worth in the span of a week is behind bars. 32-year-old Julio Frausto is in the Tarrant County Jail on three charges, including arson and evading arrest.
Woman killed in hit-and-run accident on I-20 in Fort Worth
Fort Worth police are looking for the hit-and-run driver who killed a woman yesterday. Investigators say the woman was a passenger in a car that pulled over to the shoulder on I-20
Texas has 3 of the top U.S. cities with serious bug problems in new report
San Antonio is not on the list, and we're okay with that.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas Police Blame 'Dangerous' TikTok Trend For Surge In Car Thefts
A new TikTok trend shows teenagers stealing Kia and Hyundai vehicles.
Man injured after getting shot twice in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot twice while out walking Monday night.At about 11:09 p.m. Aug. 1, police were sent to the 5400 block of East Lancaster Street in response to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim with two gunshot wounds to his abdomen. The victim told police he was walking on the sidewalk when he was approached by two suspects and later shot. The suspects fled on foot, police said.The victim was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There are currently no suspects in custody and this remains an ongoing investigation.
nypressnews.com
Area school districts hiring bus drivers
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – School districts all across North Texas are feverishly hiring before the first day of classes. While teachers are in need, bus drivers are also on top of mind as there’s shortages in many districts. Frisco ISD is looking to fill around 50 positions in...
Nearly 40 Grand Prairie residents sue over 2020 industrial fire at Poly-America plastics plant
Two years after a Grand Prairie plastics factory fire that blazed for almost 24 hours, nearly 40 residents are suing Poly-America for nearly $8-million which works out to about $200,000 per person.
Comments / 3