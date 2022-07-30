2 injured after shooting reported on 105 Freeway in Willowbrook area, authorities say

nypressnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gus Pump Ban Planned For CaliforniaCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
Is Last Crumb Cookies Better than Crumbl Cookies?Chicago Food KingLos Angeles, CA
18 Awesome Ways to Enjoy Los Angeles in AugustCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Is Torrance a good city to live in?VishnuTorrance, CA
3 of the best pros of living in Los Angeles, CASaurabhLos Angeles, CA
Related
nypressnews.com
Dramatic video shows Kentucky rescue crews save family of 5 trapped in attic during flooding
Rescue crews in Kentucky saved five people trapped inside an attic as floodwaters nearly submerged homes following catastrophic flooding in the eastern part of the state last week. As rescue operations continue in eastern Kentucky communities, Wolfe County Search and Rescue shared video of one such operation over the weekend.
nypressnews.com
Deadly California wildfire explodes in size
The McKinney fire in California has become the largest wildfire in the state this year. In only 48 hours, it grew to more than 55,000 acres. Some residents said they saw trees explode into flames. Jonathan Vigliotti has more.
nypressnews.com
McKinney Fire continues to spread through Northern California, burning through more than 51,000 acres
The McKinney Fire in the Klamath National Forest in Siskiyou County had burned through 51,468 acres as of Sunday morning and remained 0% contained, according to Cal Fire. The wildfire, now California’s largest so far this year, began on Friday afternoon in the Klamath National Forest near the California- Oregon border and led to the shut down of a portion of Highway 96, Cal Fire officials said.
nypressnews.com
The roads where WA motorists fear driving the most
WA’s riskiest roads have been revealed, with Farrall Road in Midvale — the scene of a horrific accident where a 15-year-old boy was killed as he waited to cross the road — topping the list. SEE THE FULL LIST. Share this news on your Fb,Twitter and Whatsapp.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nypressnews.com
Area school districts hiring bus drivers
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – School districts all across North Texas are feverishly hiring before the first day of classes. While teachers are in need, bus drivers are also on top of mind as there’s shortages in many districts. Frisco ISD is looking to fill around 50 positions in...
nypressnews.com
Geico closes all California locations, lays off more than 100
Geico is no longer offering in-person locations to purchase car and homeowners insurance in California, the company’s website shows. The American insurance giant, which until recently had locations across Los Angeles, including a branch that opened in Burbank just last year, now lists zero available agents in California. The...
nypressnews.com
WWII-era bomb debris found on beach off coast of Maryland, Virginia
Several pieces of military munitions debris washed ashore on a barrier island off the coast of Maryland and Virginia, prompting officials on Sunday to close off part of the swimming area until further notice. At least seven pieces of debris have been found over the past two weeks along the...
nypressnews.com
11-year-old New Jersey girl honored for memorizing the Quran
PERTH AMBOY, N.J. — There was a celebration of faith and accomplishment for a young girl in the Garden State. Safoorah Ali was honored Monday night for memorizing the Quran. The 11-year-old started on her efforts about four years ago. During the pandemic she couldn’t have the help of a teacher, so her family stepped in.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nypressnews.com
Remains of soldiers unearthed at Revolutionary War battle site in New Jersey:
Researchers believe they have uncovered in a mass grave in New Jersey the remains of as many as 12 Hessian soldiers who fought during the Revolutionary War, officials announced Tuesday. The remains, found at the site of Fort Mercer and the 1777 Battle of Red Bank, rested for 245 years...
nypressnews.com
Houston teen uses body-shaming tweet by Florida Republican to raise money for abortion rights groups
HOUSTON — A Houston area 19-year-old is in the national spotlight after she stood up to a Republican congressman from Florida who body-shamed her on Twitter last week. Olivia Julianna didn’t isn’t backing down in a Twitter war with Rep. Matt Gaetz. Instead, she helped raise millions of dollars for women’s reproductive rights funds.
nypressnews.com
Eye on Politics: Recession fears, Texas’ abortion law and the future of DFW International Airport
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Is the United States in a recession? How is business at DFW International Airport more than two years after the pandemic derailed the travel industry? What does the end of Roe v Wade mean for the future of abortion access in Texas?. CBS 11 political reporter...
nypressnews.com
Why the convenience store that sold the winning Mega Millions ticket also is lucky
The winning ticket for the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot announced Friday was sold at a convenience store in a Chicago suburb – but the ticketholder isn’t the only winner. The Des Plaines, Illinois, Speedway gas station where the lucky ticket was sold also will benefit from the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nypressnews.com
Georgia says residents can claim embryos as dependents on their tax returns
Residents of Georgia can claim embryos as dependents on their tax returns, according to guidance issued Monday by tax officials in the state. The Georgia Department of Revenue said it released the tax rules in light of the Supreme Court’s June ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and of the state’s abortion ban, which went into effect last month and describes an embryo as a “natural person,” granting it personhood status.
Comments / 0