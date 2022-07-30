ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House passes bill banning certain semi-automatic guns, but it’s unlikely to pass Senate

By John Fenoglio, Associated Press
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HtOCt_0gyJtQJD00

The House passed legislation Friday to revive a ban on certain semi-automatic guns , the first vote of its kind in years and a direct response to the firearms often used in the crush of mass shootings ripping through communities nationwide.

Once banned in the U.S., the high-powered firearms are now widely blamed as the weapon of choice among young men responsible for many of the most devastating mass shootings. But Congress allowed the restrictions first put in place in 1994 on the manufacture and sales of the weapons to expire a decade later, unable to muster the political support to counter the powerful gun lobby and reinstate the weapons ban.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed the vote toward passage in the Democratic-run House, saying the earlier ban “saved lives.”

President Joe Biden hailed the House vote, saying, “The majority of the American people agree with this common sense action.” He urged the Senate to “move quickly to get this bill to my desk.”

However, it is likely to stall in the 50-50 Senate. The House legislation is shunned by Republicans, who dismissed it as an election-year strategy by Democrats. Almost all Republicans voted against the House bill, which passed 217-213.

The bill comes at a time of intensifying concerns about gun violence and shootings — the supermarket shooting in Buffalo, N.Y.; massacre of school children in Uvalde, Texas; and the July Fourth shootings of revelers in Highland Park, Ill.

Voters seem to be taking such election-year votes seriously as Congress splits along party lines and lawmakers are forced to go on the record with their views. A recent vote to protect same-sex marriages from potential Supreme Court legal challenges won a surprising amount of bipartisan support.

Biden was instrumental in helping secure the first semi-automatic weapons ban as a senator in 1994. The Biden administration said that for 10 years, while the ban was in place, mass shootings declined. “When the ban expired in 2004, mass shootings tripled,” the statement said.

Republicans stood firmly against limits on ownership of the high-powered firearms during an at times emotional debate ahead of voting.

“It’s a gun grab, pure and simple,” said Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa.

Said Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., “An armed America is a safe and free America.”

Democrats argued that the ban on the weapons makes sense, portraying Republicans as extreme and out of step with Americans.

Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., said the weapons ban is not about taking away Americans’ Second Amendment rights but ensuring that children also have the right “to not get shot in school.”

Pelosi displayed a poster of a gun company’s advertisement for children’s weapons, smaller versions that resemble the popular AR-15 rifles and are marketed with cartoon-like characters. “Disgusting,” she said.

In one exchange, two Ohio lawmakers squared off. “Your freedom stops where mine begins, and that of my constituents begins,” Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur told Republican Rep. Jim Jordan. “Schools, shopping malls, grocery stores, Independence Day parades shouldn’t be scenes of mass carnage and bloodshed.”

Jordan replied by inviting her to his congressional district to debate him on the Second Amendment, saying he believed most of his constituents “probably agree with me and agree with the United States Constitution.”

The bill would make it unlawful to import, sell or manufacture a long list of semi-automatic weapons. Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said it includes an exemption that allows for the possession of existing semi-automatic guns.

Reps. Chris Jacobs of New York and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania were the only Republicans to vote for the measure. The Democratic lawmakers voting no were Reps. Kurt Schrader of Oregon, Henry Cuellar of Texas, Jared Golden of Maine, Ron Kind of Wisconsin and Vicente Gonzalez of Texas.

For nearly two decades, since the previous ban expired Democrats had been reluctant to revisit the issue and confront the gun lobby. But voter opinions appear to be shifting and Democrats dared to act before the fall election. The outcome will provide information for voters of where the candidates stand on the issue.

Jason Quimet, executive director of the NRA Institute for Legislative Action, said in a statement following the vote that “barely a month after” the Supreme Court expanded gun rights “gun control advocates in Congress are spearheading an assault upon the freedoms and civil liberties of law-abiding Americans.”

He said the bill potentially bans millions of firearms “in blatant opposition to the Supreme Court’s rulings” that have established gun ownership as an individual right and expanded on it.

Among the semi-automatic weapons banned would be some 200-plus types of semi-automatic rifles, including AR-15s, and pistols. The restrictions would not apply to many other models.

Democrats had tried to link the weapons ban to a broader package of public safety measures that would have increased federal funding for law enforcement. It’s something centrist Democrats in tough re-election campaigns wanted to shield them from political attacks by their Republican opponents they are soft on crime.

Pelosi said the House will revisit the public safety bills in August when lawmakers are expected to return briefly to Washington to handle other remaining legislation, including Biden’s priority inflation-fighting package of health care and climate change strategies making its way in the Senate.

Congress passed a modest gun violence prevention package just last month in the aftermath of the tragic shooting of 19 school children and two teachers in Uvalde. That bipartisan bill was the first of its kind after years of failed efforts to confront the gun lobby, including after a similar 2012 mass tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

That law provides for expanded background checks on young adults buying firearms, allowing authorities to access certain juvenile records. It also closes the so-called “boyfriend loophole” by denying gun purchases for those convicted of domestic abuse outside of marriages.

The new law also frees up federal funding to the states, including for “red flag” laws that enable authorities to remove guns from those who would harm themselves or others.

But even that modest effort at halting gun violence came at time of grave uncertainty in the U.S. over restrictions on firearms as the more conservative Supreme Court is tackling gun rights and other issues.

Biden signed the measure two days after the Supreme Court’s ruling striking down a New York law that restricted people’s ability to carry concealed weapons.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Maine State
State
Oregon State
International Business Times

Biden Pushes To Ban Assault Weapons, Gets Heckled At Gun Violence Event

A man whose son was killed in the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, interrupted President Joe Biden's remarks at the White House on Monday during an event to herald the passage of the first major federal gun safety law in three decades. Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was murdered...
PARKLAND, FL
MSNBC

As an assault weapons ban passes the House, what happens now?

When the original assault weapons ban was considered nearly three decades ago, Congress’ partisan lines were a bit messier than they are now. For example, 77 House Democrats opposed the bill, while 38 House Republicans voted for it. The result was a narrow, 216 to 214 victory. Late last...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Nadler
Person
Henry Cuellar
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Marcy Kaptur
Person
Kurt Schrader
Person
Joe Biden
People

Rep. Liz Cheney Brought to Tears by Standing Ovation in Her Home State of Wyoming

On Sunday, Rep. Liz Cheney, 56, received a standing ovation at the groundbreaking ceremony for Mineta-Simpson Institute at Heart Mountain Interpretive Center in Powell, Wyoming. The foundation who built the facility "shares the legacy of Heart Mountain, where over 14,000 people of Japanese descent were incarcerated during World War II."...
POWELL, WY
Vice

A Billion Reasons Why the Senate Won’t Ban Assault Weapons

The House of Representatives voted along party lines last week to revive long-expired restrictions on certain types of semi-automatic firearms, including the AR-15, with Democrats targeting America’s most polarizing style of gun following a horrific spate of mass shootings. But don’t expect a new assault weapons ban in the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Guns#Gun Rights#Gun Safety#Politics State#Politics Legislative#House#Democratic#American#Republicans#Democrats
Washington Examiner

Proposal to ban assault-style weapons passes House mostly along party lines

The House voted Friday to reinstate a ban on assault-style weapons that lapsed 18 years ago, following a string of high-profile mass shootings. The 217-213 vote that passed mainly along party lines is largely symbolic, as the bill has little chance of clearing the 60-vote Senate threshold needed to enact most legislation. The measure would reinstate a ban on the sale and manufacture of semi-automatic rifles and high-capacity magazines that took effect in 1994 and expired in 2004, which Democrats contend will curb gun violence.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
US News and World Report

House Democrats Press U.S. Gunmakers on Marketing of Assault Rifles

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democrats on a U.S. House committee pressed the top executives of two U.S. gunmakers on Wednesday about their marketing of assault-style rifles that have been used in recent mass shootings, while the executives defended their business. The chief executives of Sturm, Ruger & Co Inc and Daniel Defense...
BUFFALO, NY
The Independent

Assault weapons ban: Pelosi tees up House vote on Friday

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House of Representatives will hold a vote on an assault weapons ban before the end of its business for the week. The speaker announced the vote to members of her caucus in a dear colleague letter on Friday. She emphasised that it was a reinstatement of the federal Assault Weapons Ban that passed in 1994 as part of the crime bill that President Joe Biden authored when he was a senator, which Bill Clinton signed when he was president. But the ban expired in 2004 when George W Bush was president and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KTLA

KTLA

63K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy