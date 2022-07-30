ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Mariners Acquire Pitcher Luis Castillo From Reds

By Mike McDaniel
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OQNgd_0gyJtNuG00

Seattle sent three of its top five prospects to Cincinnati to land one of the premier pitchers on the market.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Mariners traded for Reds right-handed pitcher Luis Castillo, adding an ace to the rotation as the team looks to make their stretch run.

The news was first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

In return for Castillo, the Reds will reportedly receive shortstop Noelvi Marte, right-handed pitcher Andrew Moore, right-handed pitcher Levi Stoudt and middle infielder Edwin Arroyo, according to C. Trent Rosencrans of The Athletic.

Marte (No. 1), Arroyo (No. 3) and Stoudt (No. 5) were three of Seattle’s top five prospects.

The Mariners officially announced the deal late on Friday night.

Castillo was one of the premier pitchers on the market at the trade deadline, as several teams look to make a playoff push.

In 14 starts this season for Cincinnati, Castillo has compiled a 2.86 ERA over 85.0 innings pitched, and made the All-Star game earlier this month for the second time in his career and for the first time since 2019.

Watch the Mariners all season long with fuboTV: Start a free trial today.

The addition of Castillo to the rotation is significant for the Mariners, who are looking to make their first playoff appearance since 2001.

Entering Friday, Seattle is 54–46 on the season and 11 games behind first place Houston in the AL West. However, the Mariners are right in the thick of things in the wild-card race, holding a one-game lead for the second wild card spot in the American League.

More MLB Coverage:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Giants fix shortstop shortage by acquiring Machado from Cubs

SAN FRANCISCO -- Shortstop Dixon Machado played for the Lotte Giants last year, so he has a “Giants” elbow guard and shin guard already. He received a lot more gear on Sunday. The Giants acquired Machado from the Chicago Cubs' Triple-A affiliate and put him right in their...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Seattle, WA
City
Houston, OH
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
FOX Sports

James Outman's dreamlike Dodgers debut was years in making

James Outman set a goal to make it to the majors sometime this year. Still, as Friday night turned to Saturday morning in Oklahoma City, the call he received around 12:45 a.m. came as a surprise. Two days later, in front of his fiancée, Dasha, his parents, Matt and Maureen,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners Acquire#Espn#Fubotv
FOX Sports

Rockies place Kris Bryant on IL with plantar fasciitis

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Colorado Rockies placed outfielder Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list on Monday with plantar fasciitis in his left foot. It's the third trip to the IL for Bryant, who signed a $182 million, seven-year contract with the Rockies in March. He missed 18 games from April 26-May 20 with back soreness and 32 games from May 23-June 26 with a lower back strain.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

86K+
Followers
37K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy