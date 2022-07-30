Termarr Johnson signs with the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving every high school player picked in Round 1 an MLB deal

The former Mays High School (Georgia) star taken No. 4 overall signs above slot value just 3 days before the deadline

Photo by Willie Prince

It's official: Termarr Johnson is a Pittsburgh Pirate.

The sweet-swinging second baseman/shortstop on Friday became the last high school player picked in the first round of the MLB Draft to be signed by his major league club, inking a $7.22 million deal with the Pirates.

The deal went over $200,000 above slot value for the No. 4 overall pick.

The Mays High School (Georgia) alum joined the Pirates' broadcast booth Friday during Pittsburgh's home game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Johnson was one of three high school players from Georgia chosen in the first round, with outfielder Druw Jones (Wesleyan High School) going No. 2 overall to the Arizona Diamondbacks and pitcher Dylan Lesko (Buford High School) going 15th to the San Diego Padres.

Lesko is recovering from Tommy John surgery, while Jones suffered a potential season-ending injury on his first day of batting practice with the Diamondbacks.