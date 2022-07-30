3 arrested for DUI's in Port St. Lucie

cw34.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
State Representative from Fort Pierce appointed to CareerSource Florida Board of DirectorsK2 Photo MarketingFlorida State
David Webb named as Co-Emcee for DDS4Vets Annual GalaK2 Photo MarketingJensen Beach, FL
Five spooky places in Florida that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe MertensFlorida State
2 Florida Beaches in Small Towns Make List of Best Dog Beaches in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
Blackbird delivers modern Pan-Asian cuisine to Jupiter this fallBest of South FloridaJupiter, FL
Related
850wftl.com
Officials search for disgruntled employee who purposely damaged equipment
PORT ST. LUCIE, FL– The Port St. Lucie Police Department is searching for a 53-year-old man who reportedly damaged thousands of dollars worth of equipment after becoming disgruntled at a worksite. Authorities are searching for Richard Terrazas, who reportedly drilled holes into 250 water pipes at a job site...
cw34.com
Driver charged with DUI manslaughter in fatal crash
ATLANTIS, Fla. (CBS12) — A man who worked as a forklift driver found himself in handcuffs for a crash while at the wheel of a different type of heavy machinery. Atlantis Police arrested 52-year-old Victor Lopez Rios, of Lake Worth, on charges of DUI manslaughter and negligent manslaughter. The...
cw34.com
Reckless driving leads to 8 criminal charges for threats, trying to bite, deputies say
GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — The call was about a reckless driver causing a disturbance, but it turned into a lot more and took three deputies to make the arrest. First, a Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy was dispatched to the Colonial Estates neighborhood in Greenacres in the afternoon of June 3 after someone called to report a man “almost hit her with his truck. Then did donuts in the parking lot and left.”
Fatal Crash On Boca Pointe Drive Leaves One Dead, Two Injured
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 92-year-old woman has died following a July 2nd crash in the area of SW 18th Street and Boca Pointe Drive. The death, which occurred on July 21st, was just reported by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. According […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs12.com
Man dead after incident involving Brightline train in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after an incident involving a Brightline train in Delray Beach. The Delray Beach Police Department confirmed the incident happened Tuesday morning near SE 8th Street and 1st Street. The call for emergency crews came in around 8:50 a.m. after the...
cw34.com
Utility worker killed in crash on Southern Blvd and Australian Ave
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A utility worker was killed after a car jumped a curb and struck him on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred on Southern Blvd and Australian Ave, all westbound lanes were closed off as sheriff's deputies investigated the scene. According to investigators, workers were...
cw34.com
Man wanted for stealing iPhones
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for a man who stole two iPhones from a local cellphone business. The theft happened Sunday morning at a store west of I-95 in unincorporated West Palm Beach. The sheriff's office did not provide the name of the business. However,...
cw34.com
Arrested twice in a week but only released once
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Getting arrested for the second time in a week meant no bail for Markivous Jean. The 20 year old has been in jail for nearly two months, since a Boynton Beach police officer reported getting called to a disturbance in a development called The Crossings on the evening of Wednesday, June 1.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cw34.com
Man drives through cemetery in run from cops, ditches stolen car on railroad tracks
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man ditched a car on a set of railroad tracks in an effort to get away from deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. It all began last Thursday as a report of a stolen car near Silver Beach Road and Congress Avenue.
veronews.com
Man jailed after throwing axe at officer
SEBASTIAN — A 61-year-old man who police said threw an axe at an officer during a foot chase, was jailed last week. The officer ducked down to avoid being hit by the weapon, reports show. John Blaine Hartman, of the 400 block of Georgia Boulevard, Sebastian, was charged with...
WINKNEWS.com
Disgruntled employee drills holes in $225K worth of water pipes
A disgruntled employee is accused of drilling holes in water pipes after becoming unhappy with his job in Port St. Lucie. According to Crime Stoppers, Port St. Lucie police officers responded to an incident where a part-time pipe crew employee, Richard Terrazas, is accused of maliciously drilling holes into 250 water pipes with a cordless drill after he became disgruntled with his job.
Brightline train hits, kills man in Delray Beach
A man was hit and killed by a Brightline train Tuesday morning in Delray Beach, police say. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. near Southeast Eighth Street and Southeast First Avenue.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man shot in road rage incident in Boynton Beach
A man was shot during a road rage incident Monday afternoon in Boynton Beach. He was taken to a hospital.
3 suspects arrested in deadly Riviera Beach shooting
Three people are in custody following a fatal shooting that occurred earlier this summer in Riviera Beach, police announced Monday.
Deputies searching for 16-year-old last seen in Okeechobee County
Deputies are searching for a missing 16-year-old in Okeechobee County, who disappeared from a relative's home in the early morning hours on July 2.
veronews.com
Crime Blotter: July 31
Justin Allan Dabelow, 36, of the 1500 block of Pleasantview Lane, Sebastian; Status: Released Sunday on $25,000 bond; Charge(s): burglary occupied dwelling. Arrest and booking reports are compiled through information provided by the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office. Note – those listed above may have been arrested on listed charges at an earlier date and booked into the county jail on this date.
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian man throws urn at victim containing family member’s ashes
A nude 46-year-old man from Sebastian was arrested Saturday after throwing a glass urn at the victim and fracturing their nasal cavity. The Sebastian Police Department responded to a home in reference to a disturbance. The victim was at the neighbor’s house and stated she and the defendant, later identified as Scott Anthony Cornwell, were involved in a verbal altercation which escalated, the affidavit said.
wqcs.org
IRC Sheriff Investigating Fraud Complaints Against Three Shutter Companies
Indian River County - Saturday July 30, 2022: The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is investigating possible cases of fraud involving three different companies that install shutters and blinds. According to a post on the Indian River County Sheriff's Facebook page the three companies are Florida Custom Shutters and...
wqcs.org
Fort Pierce Police Welcome New Police Officer, Markeis Washington
Fort Pierce - Friday July 29, 2022: The Fort Pierce Police Department Friday welcomed its newest officer, Markeis Washington. Officer Washington was sworn in by Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney in the presence of her family. Officer Washington will now begin her first phase of training with Fort Pierce Police road patrol Field Training Officers.
cw34.com
School safety changes this year in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — After the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, and as the Parkland shooter sentencing trial continues, school security is a priority across the country and here at home. School starts in Palm Beach County on August 10, and there will be...
Comments / 0