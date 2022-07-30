ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

3 arrested for DUI's in Port St. Lucie

By Garrett Phillips
cw34.com
 4 days ago
cw34.com

Related
cw34.com

Driver charged with DUI manslaughter in fatal crash

ATLANTIS, Fla. (CBS12) — A man who worked as a forklift driver found himself in handcuffs for a crash while at the wheel of a different type of heavy machinery. Atlantis Police arrested 52-year-old Victor Lopez Rios, of Lake Worth, on charges of DUI manslaughter and negligent manslaughter. The...
LAKE WORTH, FL
cw34.com

Reckless driving leads to 8 criminal charges for threats, trying to bite, deputies say

GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — The call was about a reckless driver causing a disturbance, but it turned into a lot more and took three deputies to make the arrest. First, a Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy was dispatched to the Colonial Estates neighborhood in Greenacres in the afternoon of June 3 after someone called to report a man “almost hit her with his truck. Then did donuts in the parking lot and left.”
GREENACRES, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Fatal Crash On Boca Pointe Drive Leaves One Dead, Two Injured

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 92-year-old woman has died following a July 2nd crash in the area of SW 18th Street and Boca Pointe Drive. The death, which occurred on July 21st, was just reported by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. According […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Port St. Lucie, FL
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Port Saint Lucie, FL
cw34.com

Utility worker killed in crash on Southern Blvd and Australian Ave

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A utility worker was killed after a car jumped a curb and struck him on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred on Southern Blvd and Australian Ave, all westbound lanes were closed off as sheriff's deputies investigated the scene. According to investigators, workers were...
PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Man wanted for stealing iPhones

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for a man who stole two iPhones from a local cellphone business. The theft happened Sunday morning at a store west of I-95 in unincorporated West Palm Beach. The sheriff's office did not provide the name of the business. However,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Arrested twice in a week but only released once

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Getting arrested for the second time in a week meant no bail for Markivous Jean. The 20 year old has been in jail for nearly two months, since a Boynton Beach police officer reported getting called to a disturbance in a development called The Crossings on the evening of Wednesday, June 1.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
#Dui
veronews.com

Man jailed after throwing axe at officer

SEBASTIAN — A 61-year-old man who police said threw an axe at an officer during a foot chase, was jailed last week. The officer ducked down to avoid being hit by the weapon, reports show. John Blaine Hartman, of the 400 block of Georgia Boulevard, Sebastian, was charged with...
SEBASTIAN, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Disgruntled employee drills holes in $225K worth of water pipes

A disgruntled employee is accused of drilling holes in water pipes after becoming unhappy with his job in Port St. Lucie. According to Crime Stoppers, Port St. Lucie police officers responded to an incident where a part-time pipe crew employee, Richard Terrazas, is accused of maliciously drilling holes into 250 water pipes with a cordless drill after he became disgruntled with his job.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
veronews.com

Crime Blotter: July 31

Justin Allan Dabelow, 36, of the 1500 block of Pleasantview Lane, Sebastian; Status: Released Sunday on $25,000 bond; Charge(s): burglary occupied dwelling. Arrest and booking reports are compiled through information provided by the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office. Note – those listed above may have been arrested on listed charges at an earlier date and booked into the county jail on this date.
SEBASTIAN, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian man throws urn at victim containing family member’s ashes

A nude 46-year-old man from Sebastian was arrested Saturday after throwing a glass urn at the victim and fracturing their nasal cavity. The Sebastian Police Department responded to a home in reference to a disturbance. The victim was at the neighbor’s house and stated she and the defendant, later identified as Scott Anthony Cornwell, were involved in a verbal altercation which escalated, the affidavit said.
SEBASTIAN, FL
wqcs.org

Fort Pierce Police Welcome New Police Officer, Markeis Washington

Fort Pierce - Friday July 29, 2022: The Fort Pierce Police Department Friday welcomed its newest officer, Markeis Washington. Officer Washington was sworn in by Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney in the presence of her family. Officer Washington will now begin her first phase of training with Fort Pierce Police road patrol Field Training Officers.
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

School safety changes this year in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — After the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, and as the Parkland shooter sentencing trial continues, school security is a priority across the country and here at home. School starts in Palm Beach County on August 10, and there will be...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

