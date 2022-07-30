IMPD: Bicyclist dies after hit and run by SUV on Indianapolis' west side

Update: This article was updated August 1, 2022 to include the bicyclist's name.

A bicyclist is dead after being struck by an SUV on Indianapolis' west side Friday night, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to a crash in the 3200 block of West Michigan Street about 8:20 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, police found a man on the ground they later confirmed to be deceased.

The man was identified Monday as 60-year-old Roy Shepherd, per the Marion County Coroner's Office.

Police say the man was riding a bicycle when an SUV struck him, pushing the man nearly a city block. The driver of the SUV then drove away, IMPD Sgt. Jason Rakaska said, adding "good Samaritans" pointed out both the vehicle and the driver to police.

