IMPD: Bicyclist dies after hit and run by SUV on Indianapolis' west side

By Hannah Brock, Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago

Update: This article was updated August 1, 2022 to include the bicyclist's name.

A bicyclist is dead after being struck by an SUV on Indianapolis' west side Friday night, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to a crash in the 3200 block of West Michigan Street about 8:20 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, police found a man on the ground they later confirmed to be deceased.

The man was identified Monday as 60-year-old Roy Shepherd, per the Marion County Coroner's Office.

Police say the man was riding a bicycle when an SUV struck him, pushing the man nearly a city block. The driver of the SUV then drove away, IMPD Sgt. Jason Rakaska said, adding "good Samaritans" pointed out both the vehicle and the driver to police.

Contact Hannah Brock at hannah.brock@indystar.com . Follow her on Twitter @hannah_m_brock .

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IMPD: Bicyclist dies after hit and run by SUV on Indianapolis' west side

