Morris Rolls Past Chatfield & Into Legion State Semifinals

Morris Falls To Wadena In Legion State Championship
LUVERNE – Morris rolled into the DII Legion State Championship game on an eight-game winning streak but ran into a buzzsaw with Wadena routing the 29ers 14-0. Payton Rondesvtedt’s RBI triple in the first opened the scoring, Post 171 continued to pour it on over the next couple of innings, building up a 7-0 lead when Evan Lunde launched a grand slam to put the game out of reach.
Owatonna Man Injured in Crash Near Mankato
A 73-year-old Owatonna man is injured in a crash near Mankato. According to the State Patrol, Dale Kupyer was turning northbound onto Highway 169 from eastbound Highway 68 near South Bend Township, which is just outside of Mankato. Another vehicle, driven by 23-year-old Madison Hullet from Mankato, was traveling southbound on Highway 169. The vehicles collided at the intersection. The Patrol says Kupyer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says he was wearing a seatbelt. Hullet had no reported injuries. Her passenger, 21-year-old James Gilbert from Orlando, Florida, had non-life threatening injuries. They also were wearing seatbelts and no alcohol was involved.
Zebra Mussels Found in a Popular Stearns County Lake
PAYNESVILLE -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced that another Stearns County lake has zebra mussels. The invasive species was found in Lake Koronis near Paynesville. On July 8th, a fishing guide snagged an adult zebra mussel on a hook and reported it to the DNR. Aquatic invasive...
New Names Added to Rochester Area 100 mph Club
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Six more motorists were added to the Rochester Area 100 mph club in July. The citations below include motorists cited in Olmsted County Court for allegedly traveling 100 mph or faster, listed in descending order. 20-year-old John Roberts of Pine Island was cited for speeding and...
Minnesota’s ‘Worst Attraction’ Is An Hour Away From Rochester
It's just been named the Worst Attraction in Minnesota in a new online social media poll, and it's only an hour away from Rochester. Do you know what it is?. Thanks to the dedicated followers of Matt Surelee's Instagram page, we now know which attraction in each state has been voted as the worst. In case you don't know, this Business Insider story defines Matt Surelee as an internet content creator who has become somewhat famous online for creating a chart or graph and posting it to his account every day-- something he's been doing since 2017.
Cheers! This Small Town Minnesota Bar Was Just Featured By You Betcha!
If you are a fan of the social media entertainment group at You Betcha, you know that they have been scouring the Midwest for some of the best small-town bars. One small town bar to be featured, yesterday actually, is the Sportsman's Bar in Clitherall, located in Otter Tail County. The gang over at YB! went absolutely 'nuts' for the bar and their annual testicle festival.
Fillmore County Journal
Mulhern family recognized as a 2022 U of M Farm Family
The Mulhern family of Fountain has been named Fillmore County’s 2022 Farm Family of the Year by the University of Minnesota. The Mulhern farm originated in 1900 when Michael Mulhern and Rose Gaughan were married. The couple had six children. Two of the boys grew up and were married but the remaining siblings stayed on the farm and took over their parents’ diversified operation. The farm was sold to the siblings’ nephew and his wife, Eugene, and Beth, in 1970. Eugene and Beth had been residing in Maple Grove with their three children, Chris, Laurie, and Greg.
Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love
Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
James Joseph Hennen
James Joseph Hennen, age 77 of Wheaton, Minnesota, was called home to our Lord Jesus Christ on Thursday, July 14,2022. He had been a patient at Sanford Hospital, Wheaton, MN, for 6 days. Visitation for James Hennen will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m....
Sunday is the Last Day for Popular Southeast Minnesota Business
Hi, DQ family— Unfortunately, we have to share some disappointing news with you all. Starting Monday, August 1, CF DQ will be permanently closed, and a new business will be taking over. Thus, DQ’s last day ever in Cannon Falls will be Sunday, July 31. We are extremely...
Tractors converge on rural church
Tractor Run used as a way to honor fallen farmers. One by one, tractors of all sizes, models, and colors could be seen motoring down County Highway 102 from the east and west until they congregated at Nordland Lutheran Church 12 miles southwest of Paynesville on a sunny Saturday morning.
Study: 2 Minnesota cities among top 10 best places to live in the country
Two Minnesota cities were named among the top ten best places to live in the country in a new report by Livability.com. Each year, Livability ranks the Top 100 Best Places to Live in America, but this year is focused on "mid-sized" cities with 500,000 or fewer inhabitants. The LivScore...
KIMT
Rochester man hurt in Highway 52 crash
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A car crash injured a man in Olmsted County Monday afternoon. It happened on Highway 52 around 2:47 pm. The Minnesota State Patrol says Kenneth Joseph Owens, 37 of Rochester, was driving north when he left the highway near Mayowood Road, went into the right ditch, crossed back over all northbound lanes of traffic, then hit the median barrier.
Minnesota Man Robs Pizza Shop, Charges At Police With Ax
Here is a scary story with a sad ending: a man wielding an ax caused havoc in Rochester over the weekend. Rochester, Minnesota is just about four hours from the Twin Ports. It has been a very intense summer for crime in Minnesota. In late July, a shooting happened in the Twin Cities, near Target Field. The crime left one dead and two injured after a fight broke out in a local business and then moved into the street.
Grand Reopening for Boomerang in Alexandria
Boomerang Marine & Sports held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, July 29 to celebrate its grand reopening at 1110 N Nokomis St. NE in Alexandria under new ownership. New owners Mike and Dave Pearo have rebranded the business with a new logo and website, expanded showroom, new product lines, and more.
Rochester mayoral race: Trahan, Norton lead in fundraising ahead of primary
Brad Trahan heads into this month’s primary having raised the most money among the four candidates for Rochester mayor. The latest campaign finance reports show that Trahan brought in $18,367 since last November. Incumbent Mayor Kim Norton was second in fundraising, reporting $15,239 in cash and in-kind services since launching her re-election bid.
Berg’s Country Barn in Sauk Centre Announces Opening Dates for 2022
This unassuming barn in Sauk Centre is actually filled with the coolest fall and holiday shopping experience you will ever have. Berg’s Country Barn started eight years ago when owners Bill and Anita moved to the family farm. Their daughter wanted to use the barn for her wedding reception, and with a lot of hard work, and a few twinkling light strands, they had it in tip-top shape. Word got out about the wedding, and inquiries started coming in from other couples wanting to use it for their own, but Anita had other plans.
Fish kill in Minnesota river tops 2,500; state confirms deaths 'did not occur naturally'
LEWISTON, Minn. — Some conservation groups are sounding the alarm concerning some waterways in southeastern Minnesota after thousands of fish were recently found dead. And it's not the first time that's happened in that area, which is home to a lot of trout. "They need cold water and there's...
1 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash near Fergus Falls
One driver was killed and two others were seriously injured in a head-on crash in Otter Tail County Thursday afternoon. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a Nissan Maxima was westbound on Highway 1 near the intersection of Highway 83 –outside of Fergus Falls – when he crossed the centerline and collided head-on with an eastbound Ford Edge.
Missing endangered person alert issued for man missing from Pepin
PEPIN, Wis. (WEAU) - UPDATE: 70-year-old Rodney Smith has been located and is safe. A missing endangered person alert is issued for a man missing from Pepin, Wis. Pepin Police Department in conjunction with the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network has issued a missing endangered person alert for 70-year-old Rodney Smith.
