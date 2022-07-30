ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton fire crews respond to large brush fire

By Olivia Casey
 4 days ago

CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire officials responded to a large brush fire in Canton on Friday.

According to the Canton Fire Department, the fire was first reported just after 4 p.m. between Bel Aire Lane and Christmas Tree Hill, covering a 400 x 400 ft. area.

Fire officials required assistance from multiple departments, as well as DEEP.

No evacuations were necessary, officials said.

