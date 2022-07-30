Tom Daley Takes Stand Against Criminalized Homosexuality at Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony

people.com
say juet
3d ago
it's not criminal. it's sick...they need help. the only criminal act is forceing 70% of the moral people to accept it as normal
Reply(10)
26
Sean Gentry
3d ago
I love Tom Daley. I am glad he is speaking out on this. People like Tom Daley are making a positive impact when it comes to progress on LGBT rights around the world.
Reply(14)
14
AP_001368.f0b8afaa778a48cc9a8b0cff5601fdaa.0124
3d ago
Congratulations Tom Daley, stand up for you beliefs and good for you Tom, keep up the good work. You do make a positive impact on the world.
Reply
9
Related
'I'm a Black Conservative. The Racist Abuse I Receive From Black People Is Shocking'
When I ran as the Parliamentary candidate for an east London constituency in the 2019 General Election, I had no idea what I was in for. Maybe I was naïve. I was expecting some robust feedback about being a Conservative in a historically left-leaning area, but I genuinely hadn't considered I would receive so much abuse based on the color of my skin.
Adam Peaty suffers shock first 100m breaststroke defeat since 2014 at Commonwealth Games
Adam Peaty was the invincible man – no more.In eight years, the triple Olympic champion had never lost a senior race over 100m breaststroke, but a broken foot and James Wilby combined to break that unbeaten record.It was in the Commonwealth Games that Peaty announced himself to the world back in 2014, winning his favoured event to start a run that has taken him beyond the reach of mere mortals.But even Peaty is human and Birmingham 2022 proved the moment where that mortality struck. Fastest over the first 50 metres, it then became clear that the unthinkable would happen as...
Justin Welby forced to allow Anglican bishops to reject statement on sexuality
Archbishop of Canterbury responds to outcry over declaration that marriage is ‘between a man and a woman’
Losing faith in bishops over LGBTQ+ rights and their lack of empathy
Though I welcome the changes to the text of the Lambeth conference “call on human dignity”, removing the offensive and wrong-headed attempt to reaffirm a resolution from 1998 and its homophobic attitudes towards LGBTQIA+ people and our relationships, I am left distressed and bruised, like so many faithful members of the Church of England (Justin Welby forced to allow Anglican bishops to reject statement on sexuality, 26 July).
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Watch: Commonwealth Games netball - England v Uganda
For the start of the second half, Jo Harten replaces Helen Housby, with Eleanor Cardwell switching to GA. At centre, Jade Clarke makes way for Laura Malcolm. You would have to have a heart of stone not to be badly feeling for Eoin Fleming right now. There's standing ovation for him at Coventry Arena.
England’s win against Germany is only the beginning for the women’s game | Jonathan Liew
Football was an intrinsic part of the nation’s identity for years while women were excluded. After winning Euro 2022, they have reached the top of the podium
People
Kate Middleton (in a Wetsuit!) Joins Sailboat Race with Team Great Britain
The Duchess of Cambridge headed to the historic naval town of Plymouth in Devon Sunday to take part in the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix and dressed for the occasion in a smart navy blue sweater with white nautical stripes. Kate, 40, matched her look with white linen shorts with...
Romance across enemy lines for the Lionesses: Split loyalties for England star Jess Carter as she faces showdown against her German goalkeeper partner in Euros final
Chelsea teammates Jess Carter, 24, and Ann-Katrin Berger, 31, are a football fairytale love story but they now face putting that aside and staring each other down as bitter rivals in Wembley's Euros final on Sunday. They are a seamless team both on and off the pitch but the couple...
IN THIS ARTICLE
England's heroine of the hour: How Chloe Kelly went from the 92 bus and football practice on a gravel pitch in Ealing with her five big brothers to clinching victory for the Lionesses in extra time
Chloe Kelly would have found it hard to avoid football growing up. The youngest of seven children embraced the sport from the moment she followed her five brothers to a caged gravel pitch on the Windmill Park Estate. Kelly was football-mad. As a youngster she even took the 92 bus...
Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg calls for female footballers to be recognised 'as strong people' after defeat to England
Germany head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg wants women footballers to be recognised 'as strong people' after her side finished as runners-up to hosts England in the European Championship on Sunday. 'We all want to bring sustainability out of this tournament,' she told a news conference after Germany's bid for a record...
thecomeback.com
Soccer world reacts to England’s extra time Euro championship win over Germany, Chloe Kelly’s shirt-removing celebration
There is a long history of national soccer teams representing England and Germany colliding in key stages of major international tournaments, and it’s usually been a fraught history for England. The 2022 UEFA Women’s Championship final at England’s Wembley Stadium Sunday went the other way, though. Ella Toone scored for the Three Lions in the 62nd minute, but Lina Magull equalized for Germany in the 79th. That set up extra time, and sent the match ticking towards penalties, a particular phase that’s seen a lot of English losses to Germany.
UEFA・
Declan Donnelly carries brother Dermott's coffin at the same church in which the TV presenter married wife Ali in 2015 as Mass is held for the Catholic priest ahead of his burial - a month after his sudden death aged 55
Declan Donnelly served as pallbearer on Thursday evening as Mass was held ahead of his older brother Dermott's funeral in Newcastle. The popular TV personality joined friends a family for the Catholic service at the city's St. Michael's Church - the same church in which he married wife Ali Astall - prior to his burial service in the north east on Friday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
McKeon dazzles in Commonwealth pool as Kenny wins emotional cycling gold
Australian swim sensation Emma McKeon won a record-extending 12th gold medal at the Commonwealth Games on Monday as cycling star Laura Kenny finished her campaign with an emotional gold. McKeon, who powered home in the 50m butterfly, has now won four golds in Birmingham and has collected more overall gold medals than any other athlete in Commonwealth Games history.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Wales' Taylor Bevan impresses again to reach quarter-finals
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Wales boxer Taylor Bevan continued his impressive form at the Commonwealth Games by beating...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Gold for Para-swimmer Alice Tai just months after leg amputation
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. English Para-swimmer Alice Tai won Commonwealth gold in Birmingham on Sunday - just months...
Commonwealth Games events today including Joe Fraser, James Hall and Adam Peaty
Joe Fraser and James Hall will target Commonwealth Games glory in Monday’s pommel final as Adam Peaty aims to bounce back from a shock fourth place in the 100 metres breaststroke.Fraser and Hall enter the first day of apparatus finals at Arena Birmingham contending with injuries.Fraser was part of the team gold despite a fractured foot while Hall was beaten out by teammate Jake Jarman in the all-around final, settling for silver, although it could have been worse given he battled through immense pain from an ankle injury.Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: Latest updates from Day 4 The England pair will...
Requiem Mass to be held for Father Dermott Donnelly, brother of TV star Dec
A Requiem Mass will be held for Father Dermott Donnelly, the brother of TV star Dec.The popular priest, who had recently celebrated 30 years of service in the Catholic church, died earlier this month in hospital after falling seriously ill.After the tragedy, Declan Donnelly said he was “heartbroken”, adding: “We are all beyond devastated.”I am heartbroken to tell you that my darling brother Fr Dermott, @TweeterPriest, sadly passed away this afternoon. We are all beyond devastated. Thank you for your messages of sympathy and support, they are appreciated 🙏 DD— antanddec (@antanddec) July 8, 2022His TV sidekick Ant McPartlin...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: NI bowlers lose medal match as Walsh reaches last eight
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Northern Ireland's men's pair bowlers Martin McHugh and Sam Barkley lost their bronze medal...
Commonwealth Games: Sarah Davies emerges from ‘tough’ period to win weightlifting gold
England’s Sarah Davies emerged from a “tough” period in her weightlifting career to end her silver streak and win Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham.Davies triumphed in the women’s 71kg final after runners-up spots at European and World Championships, as well as the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.Victory for the 29-year-old came in her first international competition after she had been deselected from England and Great Britain teams for three months for making comments of a discriminatory nature against a fellow athlete.“It’s been a tough period, but I’ve learned from it and educated myself,” said Davies, the former Miss Leeds and...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England lose to Singapore in badminton mixed team bronze play-off
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England fought hard but were beaten 3-0 by Singapore in badminton's mixed team bronze...
Comments / 70