Garden City Police arrest 21-year-old for felony domestic battery, injury to child

Hey YouGuysss
4d ago
Nothing to see here, he will get a slap on the wrist and be out in no time. I sincerely appreciate Idaho's commitment to domestic violence!
Idaho mother sentenced to 18 years for murder of her infantLavinia ThompsonAda County, ID
Idaho restaurant with best sandwich in the state just opened another new locationKristen WaltersIdaho State
Opinion: 10 Cities in the United States Where the Housing Market Is Cooling DownDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
Post Register
Man arrested following chase in Weiser
WEISER, Idaho (CBS2) — A man is in jail facing several charges following a chase that began in Weiser. Washington County Deputies arrested 50-year-old Joshua Aquino on July 31st. Deputies received a call from a woman saying a man tried to kill her. Deputies identified the suspect and say...
Post Register
Nampa man missing, last seen in swimming in Valley County
VALLEY COUNTY, Idaho (CBS2) — The Valley County Sheriff's Office is looking for 43-year-old Clark Halverson of Nampa. On Sunday, July 31st, the Sheriff's office received a report of a man in the water who needed help. The call came from Highway 55 at Mile Post 89. Valley County...
Garden City Police arrest drug trafficker at local motel
GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Garden City Police arrested a man connected with an illegal drug trafficking ring from a local motel Thursday morning. Glen Hartung, 63, of Boise was residing at a nearby motel but had failed to update his sexual offender registry listing that address. The Garden City Police Motel Interdiction Team located Hartung and arrested him around 10 a.m. on Thursday.
Ada County Sheriff's Office search for man 'believed to be drowned'
BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who may have drowned after he never resurfaced while swimming at Lucky Peak. The 46-year-old was last seen Sunday night after 7, according to the Ada County Sheriff. Friends said the man was swimming near the boat when he went under and never resurfaced.
KIVI-TV
Ada County man still missing; last seen in Boise County, July 27
James Daly, an Ada County man, has been missing in Boise County since July 27. Daly is 6'1", 200 lbs with grey hair and blue eyes, according to the Boise Police Department. He was last seen at a family member's home, before leaving the premises in the morning and saying he would be near Idaho City, according to a missing person's poster provided by his family. The Boise Police Department confirmed his cell phone was last pinged near Idaho City on July 27 around 5:15 p.m.
Post Register
Elmore Sheriff: No traffic deaths, but many citations
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — In a Facebook post, Elmore County Sheriff Mike Hollinshead gave updates on statistics halfway through the 100 deadliest days of summer, and he writes "the statistics are already concerning." Hollingshead writes that 52 people have been killed in traffic accidents statewide since Memorial Day. While...
Man stabbed in downtown Boise near river, police seeking suspect
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is asking the public for information about a stabbing that occurred Thursday night in the downtown area. Boise Police officers received a report about the stabbing at 8 p.m. Thursday near 9th Street and the Boise River. Officers found a man with non-life-threatening injuries. He was treated at the hospital and released.
Post Register
Have you seen James? BPD looking for missing Boise man
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Police Department is looking for a missing man named James after he did not return home as expected. Police say he was last seen on July 27 and his cell phone pinged near Idaho City that day at around 5:15 p.m. James was...
Three From Jerome Hospitalized after Rollover in Elmore County
PINE, Idaho (KLIX)-Two adults and a juvenile from Jerome were hospitalized late Friday night when their Jeep rolled on the Pine-Featherville Road. According to Idaho State Police, a male and female, both 23, and a juvenile were in the Jeep Cherokee at a little before midnight when the driver swerved to avoid an animal and went off the road and rolled. The female passenger had to be flown by air ambulance to the hospital while the juvenile and male were taken by ground ambulance. All three had been wearing seat belts. The crash remains under investigation by ISP.
Post Register
Crews unable to find Lucky Peak drowning victim
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Ada County Sheriff's deputies were unable to find a 46-year-old man who was last seen in the water at about 7:00 pm Sunday night. Today, marine patrol deputies used sonar to try and locate his body in the deeper parts of Lucky Peak reservoir, but to no avail.
Car crash injures three in Elmore County
ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho — An Idaho man crashed his car while trying to avoid an animal in Elmore County Friday night. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), a 1991 Jeep Cherokee was traveling north on Pine-Feathervill Road, at mile marker 10, in Elmore County. At approximately 11:51 p.m., the driver swerved while trying to avoid an animal and drove off the road, causing the vehicle to roll.
Idaho jury convicts 5 members of family in counterfeit cell phone case
BOISE, Idaho — Five members of an Idaho family accused of running a multi-million-dollar counterfeit electronics operation have been convicted of criminal charges after a federal trial that lasted more than two months. Monday in U.S. District Court, the jury convicted Paul (Pavel) Babichenko, Peter (Piotr) Babichenko, Timofey Babichenko,...
Post Register
Possible drowning at Lucky Peak
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Ada County Sheriff's Office is searching Lucky Peak. Deputies were told a man in his 40s hit his head on the side of the boat Sunday evening and fell into the water. He hasn't been seen since.
Post Register
Canyon County to institute a campfire ban at Martin Landing
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Starting Friday, campfires will not be allowed at Marin Landing near Parma, according to the Canyon County Parks and Cultural & Natural Resources Department. Officials say the fire danger at the park is "very high to extreme." County officials say there will be "no campfire"...
Boise family displaced after fire causes smoke damage to their home
BOISE, Idaho — A Boise family has been displaced from their home after a fire broke out and caused severe smoke damage. Boise Fire responded to a house fire on Castlebar Dr. around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Crews found a room on fire and heavy smoke, prompting a truck to be called.
KIVI-TV
‘For our employees’: 2023 Ada County budget adds 65 new positions, millions in raises for employees
BOISE, Idaho — This story was originally published by Margaret Carmel in BoiseDev. Ada County budget writers put employees at the top of their mind while crafting the new annual budget. This week, Ada County Commissioners unanimously approved the roughly $342 million budget for fiscal year 2023. It includes...
Post Register
Priest River man wins $75,000 playing The Big Spin
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Lonnie Dahl is the first jackpot winner of the Lottery’s newest scratch game, The Big Spin on Tuesday. He has become the first Idaho Lottery player to spin the Big Wheel on display at Boise Towne Square since the first part of July. “I...
Post Register
You can help improve Nampa parks
Nampa, Idaho - People in Nampa have a chance to participate in a focus group aimed at improving parks and recreation in the community. The city hired a national consulting firm to help update the master plan for parks and recreation. The master plan will look at existing parks, recreational...
KTVB
Young driver skills program comes to Boise
The Tire Rack Street Survival Program helps train young drivers and make them more skilled at operating vehicles. This was the first time it was held in Boise.
