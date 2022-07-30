After Dancing Around, Donald Trump Finally Endorses Tudor Dixon for Michigan Governor

deadlinedetroit.com
Related
Trump Must Be Charged for 'Crimes' or They'll Be Repeated: Glenn Kirschner
The former federal prosecutor said that not indicting Trump would give future presidential candidates "permission to do everything" the former president did.
Rupert Murdoch Shut Down Trump Family Efforts to Overturn Fox’s Election Call: ‘The Numbers Are Ironclad’
In a new memoir, Jared Kushner reveals for the first time what was said between he and Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch on election night 2020. It’s been no secret that Donald Trump’s son-in-law and White House adviser rang Murdoch after Fox News’ Decision Desk called Arizona in favor of Joe Biden, not Trump. But what was said between the two men has until now been pretty opaque.
Sinema Praised for 'Spine of Steel' as GOP Hopes She'll Kill Spending Bill
GOP Senator John Barrasso said moderate Democrat Sinema is "not going to be easily twisted."
The Big Lie review: Jonathan Lemire laments what Trump hath wrought
Joe Biden sits in the Oval Office but Donald Trump occupies prime space in America’s psyche. Mike Pence’s most senior aides have testified before a federal grand jury. An investigation by prosecutors in Georgia proceeds apace. In a high-stakes game of chicken, the message from the Department of Justice grows more ominous. Trump’s actions are reportedly under the microscope at the DoJ. He teases a re-election bid. Season two of the January 6 committee hearings beckons.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Getting Rolled’: McConnell Was Outfoxed With His Own Playbook
For years, Democrats have watched Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell deploy ultra-partisan legislative tactics to outmaneuver them on everything from fiscal cliff negotiations to filling a Supreme Court seat. But this week, Senate Republicans may have gotten a taste of their own medicine—and it didn’t go down smoothly.
Republicans unveil 2023 strategy to end border crisis: ‘Going to be very aggressive’
Top House Republicans debuted a comprehensive plan to regain control of the southern border that they would seek to implement if conservatives retake the House or Senate this November.
Former Justice Department prosecutor weighs in on Jan. 6 investigation, Hunter Biden
Former Justice Department prosecutor James Trusty joined Catherine Herridge to discuss the Jan. 6 investigation into former President Donald Trump. Trusty has been retained by Trump in a defamation suit against CNN.
Washington Examiner
Poll flips script: Voters upset about Roe reversal less likely to vote
Those who disagree with the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade are now less likely to vote in November compared to earlier predictions that indicated the decision would mobilize voters , particularly those in the Democratic Party, in the midterm elections . Only 55% of voters who believe...
RELATED PEOPLE
Washington Examiner
Republicans leading midterm race for House control: Poll
A new battleground election tracker shows Republicans controlling the House come this fall’s midterm elections . The poll unveiled by CBS News on Sunday showed that if November’s midterm elections were held today, Republicans would regain control of the House with 230 seats compared to 205 for Democrats. A total of 218 seats are needed to control the congressional chamber.
All the president's apologists: Defending Trump by attacking the truth
The January 6th hearings that ended Thursday have taken place during the same summer months that, 235 years ago, the founders devoted to writing the Constitution. On this very day in 1787, the delegates in Philadelphia discussed the creation of the Electoral College, the process of picking presidents that rioters tried to interrupt on January 6th, 2021.
McCarthy pushes back against Cassidy Hutchinson's Jan. 6 committee testimony, insisting that calls to the White House that day were for one reason alone: 'I was trying to find the president'
The House GOP leader told reporters Friday any calls he made to the White House during the January 6, 2021, riot centered on locating an absent Trump.
Trump-Backed Kari Lake Chances of Beating Pence-Backed Karrin Taylor Robson
The two Republicans are facing off in the primary in one of the most competitive gubernatorial races of the year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Utah Independent Who Just Might Have the Formula to Beat Trumpism
Evan McMullin is cobbling together a new alliance that could point the way to a less Trumpy future in red states.
POLITICO
The legal threat to Trumpworld in Georgia
GEORGIA ON MY MIND — In the wake of the Jan. 6 select committee’s hearings, there have been plenty of questions about Attorney General Merrick Garland’s handling of the investigation into the events leading up to the siege of the U.S. Capitol. But the probe of another prosecutor — Fani Willis, the district attorney in Fulton County, Georgia — has increasingly attracted the attention of the national media and legal observers, following a series of attention-grabbing investigative steps that have put the office in direct conflict with some key participants in former President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the election.
Adam Kinzinger Calls to Send U.S. HIMARS to Georgia After Impact in Ukraine
Republican Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger made the calls after the Georgian Legion tweeted about knowing the positions of Russian ammo depots.
Kyrsten Sinema, Decisive Vote on Spending Bill, Targeted in New Arizona Ad
Senator Kyrsten Sinema is at the center of a campaign by business groups to sink a Democratic spending bill they say would hurt the economy with higher taxes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sen. Josh Hawley becomes first senator to oppose Finland and Sweden joining NATO as Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine approaches the 6-month mark
Sen. Josh Hawley said he does not think the US should support Sweden and Finland's NATO bid. In a new op-ed, he has become the first senator to announce his opposition to the alliance. In July, 18 House Republicans voted against a measure supporting the Scandinavian countries. Missouri Senator Josh...
MSNBC
‘Ludicrous’ deletion of Jan. 6 texts leads to worsening DHS mess
It was three weeks ago when Congress and the public learned that Secret Service text messages from Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021, were erased under controversial circumstances. Last week, the matter grew even more serious with revelations that there are also missing texts from Donald Trump’s top appointees at the Department of Homeland Security in the runup to the Jan. 6 attack.
It's Time for the GOP to Let Trump Go | Opinion
Former president Donald Trump has all but announced he's ready to run for president again in 2024.
Mic
Even more Jan. 6 text messages are mysteriously missing
Even under the best of circumstances (that is: not in the midst of a seditious national crisis of its own making), the Trump administration wasn’t exactly the gold standard when it came to record-keeping. So there’s a perverse sense of underwhelming obviousness with the ongoing spate of revelations that a number of potentially crucial White House documents from the attempted coup on Jan. 6, 2021, are, evidently, missing.
Comments / 9