Mandela exhibit opens at Bush Library, will continue through April 2023

Paul Torres announced his candidacy in May for the Bryan City Council, Single Member District 1 seat, and if elected, said he plans to look into community growth for the city. “I have always been interested in city council. Six years ago when I got on the first board, I was very interested and [Bryan] Councilman [Reuben] Marin also kind of helped and guided me through it,” he said. “It been a six-year journey and when it came up that [Marin's seat] is to term, I thought ‘Maybe this is God sent and this is my chance to step up for District 1 and the city of Bryan.’”

BRYAN, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO