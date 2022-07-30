Mandela exhibit opens at Bush Library, will continue through April 2023

theeagle.com
Bryan College Station Eagle
Feast of Caring set for Wednesday to support Brazos Valley Food Bank
Nearly 60 celebrity servers including elected officials, health care personnel, first responders, business leaders and media personalities will wear aprons for the Brazos Valley Food Bank’s 29th Feast of Caring event Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “It’s just an eclectic group of people all in one place...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Beef 706 program Aug. 8-9 helps cattle producers enhance economic viability
The long-running Beef 706 educational program designed to teach cattle producers about the food side of their business is set for Aug. 8-9 on the Texas A&M University campus. Beef 706 is designed for beef cattle producers and managers, ranchers and ranch personnel, feed yard personnel, allied livestock business personnel, veterinarians, teachers, AgriLife Extension personnel and college students, said Dan Hale, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service associate director and meat specialist, Bryan-College Station.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station City Council approves 2021 economic incentive report
Members of the College Station City Council approved the 2021 Brazos Valley Economic Incentive Compliance Report during a July 28 council meeting. After the report was presented, the council approved an incentive to one of two companies in College Station who were in compliance to receive a cash incentive from the city. The other company did not receive an incentive because they did not meet the criteria for the year.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Torres announces candidacy for Bryan City Council, Place 1
Paul Torres announced his candidacy in May for the Bryan City Council, Single Member District 1 seat, and if elected, said he plans to look into community growth for the city. “I have always been interested in city council. Six years ago when I got on the first board, I was very interested and [Bryan] Councilman [Reuben] Marin also kind of helped and guided me through it,” he said. “It been a six-year journey and when it came up that [Marin's seat] is to term, I thought ‘Maybe this is God sent and this is my chance to step up for District 1 and the city of Bryan.’”
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan High tobacco prevention group earns top spot at state conference
Bryan High School’s Vikings Kicking Out Tobacco organization was recently named the top youth tobacco prevention group in the state. The honor came at last week’s annual Texas Say What! conference in Austin, and marks the third time the group, known as VKOT, has received the top spot. The students earned the distinction in 2018 and 2019 — when they also earned a national first-place win — and hoped to have a three-peat before the COVID-19 pandemic put things on pause.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Johnson named to Bednarik Award watch list
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Texas A&M junior defensive back Antonio Johnson was named to the Bednarik Award preseason watch list, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday. The Bednarik Award is given annually to the most outstanding defensive player in college football. Last season, Johnson had 79 tackles, including 53 solos.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggies land commitment from 2023 3-star DL Samu Taumanupepe
The Texas A&M football team landed a commitment from 2023 defensive lineman Samu Taumanupepe, who plays at Humble Atascocita. Taumanupepe (6-3, 380) is a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He was a District 21-6A first-team all-district selection as a junior in 2021. Taumanupepe announced on Saturday he received an offer from A&M and pledged Monday night.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M's QB race takes center stage as fall camp opens
Texas A&M football opens fall camp this week with typical concerns. D.J. Durkin takes over at defensive coordinator for Mike Elko. A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher has said don’t expect much to change. The system is in place and there are playmakers at every level. The unit shouldn’t miss a beat, but Elko was a steady force for four seasons, which is partially why one of the nation’s highest-paid assistants is now Duke’s head coach. Fisher is rightfully optimistic, but there’s cause for doubt until Durkin and co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Tyler Santucci oversee a championship unit.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Two arrested for drug charges after traffic stop on Texas 21
A Bryan man and woman were arrested Monday afternoon on multiple felony drug charges after a traffic stop was conducted on Texas 21, according to the Department of Public Safety. Vance Pullen, 34, was arrested on five drug charges, including manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1-B, which is...
