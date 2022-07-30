Leighty’s WWE NXT Level Up Review 07.29.22

411mania.com
WWE Announces Suspension & Fine to Ronda Rousey For SummerSlam Attack
Ronda Rousey is paying the price for her actions against a WWE official at SummerSlam, “suspending” and “fining” her on Monday. The company announced today that Rousey has been (in-storyline, of course) given a suspension and fined an undisclosed amount for attacking the referee after her match with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. Morgan retained the title because the referee missed her tapping out and counted a pinfall because Rousey’s shoulders were down.
Ric Flair Victorious In Bloody Last Match, Cuts Promo After Bout
Ric Flair was put through the ringer, but he won his final bout at tonight’s PPV. Flair and Andrade El Idolo defeated Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in the main event of Sunday’s show, as Flair put Jarrett in a figure four leglock for the finish in a match where Flair was busted open.
Undertaker, Mick Foley, Bret Hart, More Appear At Ric Flair’s Last Match PPV
Ric Flair’s Last Match was attended by a host of wrestling stars including The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler and more. Several wrestling stars appeared in or on the show, with Undertaker and Michelle McCool at ringside to watch the match while Foley joined them — but only after he fed Frank the Clown back into the ring for a confrontation Frank tried to escape with Jacob Fatu.
Bobby Lashley Says Vince McMahon Wanted Him To Have Shoulder Surgery Before Wrestlemania
In an interview with the Masked Man Show (via Fightful), Bobby Lashley said that Vince McMahon wanted him to get shoulder surgery before Wrestlemania, but he refused. Lashley was written out of storylines at Elimination Chamber due to a shoulder issue, but returned just before Wrestlemania to challenge Omos. He...
Bianca Belair On Her Relationship With Becky Lynch, How Lynch Has Pushed WWE Women’s Division Forward
In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport prior to WWE SummerSlam, Bianca Belair discussed her journey back to Raw Women’s title, her relationship with Becky Lynch, and much more. You can read her comments below. Bianca Belair on her journey back to Raw Women’s title: “In...
WWE Tag Team Championship Match & More Set For Tonight’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced the first matches for tonight’s episode of Raw. The company has announced an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match between The Usos and The Mysterios for tonight’s show, along with two triple threat matches to determine a #1 contender for Bobby Lashley’s US Championship.
Hall’s WWE NXT Review 8.2.22
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. It’s a big title night this week as there are three championships on the line. The mot interesting one might be the Women’s Tag Tam Titles, which are guaranteed to see new champions crowned as the titles are vacant coming in. In addition to all that, there is a Falls Count Anywhere match between Solo Sikoa and Von Wagner. Let’s get to it.
MLW Adds Sam Leterna To Announce Team As Fusion Correspondent
Major League Wrestling has announced that Sam Leterna has joined the MLW broadcast team and will serve as the correspondent for Fusion. The show returns in the fall. When MLW FUSION kicks off its fall season it will have a new face joining the broadcast team with Sam Leterna serving as a correspondent for Major League Wrestling.
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Fightful:
Tonight’s WWE Raw Reportedly a ‘Statement’ Show, May Be Commercial Free For First Hour
WWE reportedly has big plans for tonight’s episode of Raw, which may be a “statement show” and ad-free for hour one according to a couple of reports. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp posted to Twitter on Monday to say that tonight’s episode “sounds like a ‘statement’ show,” though exactly what that means isn’t clear.
Theory On Criticism Of Him Not Earning His Push In WWE, Not Wanting To Be Next John Cena
In a recent interview on The Ringer Wrestling Show, Theory discussed the criticism of him not earning his push in WWE, the comparisons to John Cena, and much more. You can read his comments below. Theory on the criticism of him not earning his push in WWE: “I think a...
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 08.01.22 – Rollins Talks SummerSlam, The Street Profits Discuss Their Losing Streak, and More!
-Well, Ciampa just picked up two wins in one night so HHH is definitely in charge and right now that is what is best for business. Let’s get to it!. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. -Headlines: Edge vows to destroy...
Possible Spoiler On Big Names Returning to WWE
A new report has a potential spoiler on a couple of big names making returns to WWE. According to WrestlingNews.co, an agreement has been reached for Sasha Banks and Naomi to make their returns to WWE and that the belief backstage is we may see them return on tonight’s show or the near future.
Medical Update On Ric Flair Following Last Match PPV
A new report has an update on Ric Flair following his bloody final bout at Ric Flair’s Last Match. As noted earlier, Flair and Andrade El Idolo defeated Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a match that saw him heavily bleed. According to PWInsider, doctors were waiting for him...
Dexter Lumis Says He’s Still In Touch With Triple H and Shawn Michaels
In an interview with the House of Hardcore podcast (via Fightful, Dexter Lumis spoke about his time in WWE NXT and said that he keeps in touch with Triple H and Shawn Michaels. Here are highlights:. On his favorite NXT moment: “I have to go with the wedding. It seems...
Leighty’s Retro Review: WCW Bash at The Beach 1997
-We continue on with our look back at 1997. After this show we hit August with a PPV from WWF, WCW, ECW and a WCW Clash of Champions. Busy month, so no promises I get to Clash of the Champions, but maybe I will just start with that one since it’s the final one ever. As for this show Hulk Hogan, WCW Champion, is actually working a PPV for the first time since March. It’s a tag match, but it’s a start. Come to think of it the appearance in March was also a multi-man match. I’m sure the face he hasn’t defended his title in months won’t come back to haunt him. Let’s get to it!
First Entry In NWA 74’s Burke Invitational Announced By NWA
“The Perfect Knockout” Samantha Starr will compete in The Burke Invitational at NWA 74, according to the National Wrestling Alliance’s Twitter (see below). Her mother, Baby Doll, will accompany her to the ring. Starr is the granddaughter of Grizzly Smith, as well as the child of Sam Houston and The Perfect 10. WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts is Starr’s half-uncle and her aunt is Rockin’ Robin.
WWE Raw Ratings Hit Four-Month High For Post-Summerslam Episode
This week’s Raw was a highly-anticipated one coming off SummerSlam, and the ratings spiked to a 2022 high point. Monday night’s show drew a 0.61 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.230 million viewers. Those numbers are up 22.8% and 17.3% from last week’s 0.50 demo rating and 1.901 million viewers.
Join 411’s Live Ric Flair’s Last Match Coverage
Hey kids! I’m Steve Cook, and I’d be lying if I said that I was always excited about the idea of this show. Ric Flair setting foot into a wrestling ring and trying to have a match at the age of 73 isn’t exactly my idea of a good time. I’d planned on not giving the show any of my interest, but three things changed my mind.
Jon Moxley Appearance Set For AEW Dynamite
Jon Moxley will make an appearance on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Tuesday that the interim AEW World Champion will address the fans on Wednesday night’s show, as you can see below. The updated lineup for the episode, which airs Wednesday night on TBS,...
