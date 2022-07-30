People flock to convenience stores as Mega Millions surpasses $1 billion

www.wvlt.tv
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
The Secret City in Tennessee Turns 80 This Year - Rich History is Preserved and Knowlege SharedJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
Birth of African Lion Cub Celebrated at Knoxville Zoo as Wild Lions Remain EndangeredJohn M. DabbsKnoxville, TN
Iconic Powell restaurant closing for business after 7-and-a-half years
POWELL, Tenn. — Families heading to the downtown Powell area, or up to the nearby elementary school, would often stop at a landmark restaurant known for homemade meals inspired by southern cuisine. But they may no longer have the chance to grab their favorite meals. The Front Porch announced...
Dollywood hiring for end-of-year festivals
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood has scheduled three hiring events throughout the month of August to hire people for the upcoming end-of-year festivals, including the Harvest Festival and the Smoky Mountain Christmas. The hiring events will take place on Aug. 11, 18 and 25 from 2 p.m. to 6...
West Town Mall celebrating 50 years of business
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuesday marks 50 years of business for West Town Mall. West Town Mall is holding an event on Aug. 2 from 6 - 8 p.m. featuring food, music and “a blast from the past.” They’ll have a live DJ, candy bar, selfie stations, prizes and food samples.
Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears
East Tennessee Vietnam vets honored with monument at World’s Fair Park
Knoxville gas prices more than $0.20 more per gallon than state average, AAA says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It might be worth taking a trip outside of Knoxville for cheaper gas, according to data from AAA. AAA’s website states that, as of Monday, the average price of regular gas in Tennessee is $3.78 a gallon. The Knoxville average for the same gallon is $0.20 more at $3.99, almost $4.00.
Ways to Find Your Fun before the kids head back to school
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the kids are heading back to school, here are some ways for you and the family to find your fun this weekend. Don’t forget that Zoo After Hours is every Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. through September at Zoo Knoxville. It’s free for annual pass members, or you can get in with a general admission ticket. The splash pad, carousel and train will be open during the evening hours. There will be a DJ, food, and fun drinks for the adults.
Florida family files $1M lawsuit against Ober Gatlinburg after child falls from rock wall, docs say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Florida family is suing Ober Gatlinburg for $1 million after a child fell from a rock wall at the amusement park, according to documents obtained by WVLT News. The incident reportedly happened on July 30, 2021 when the plaintiffs, Donna Ameller and her 9-year-old son,...
Tips for riding The Tail of The Dragon, your complete guide
As a child of the 80s, the education of my youth came with a handful of recurring staples from elementary through middle school. Each year – seemingly at random – the teacher would wheel in a rickety cart with a television and a top-loading VCR. The lights would be turned down and a video like “Rikki Tikki Tavi” or a cartoon version of “The Hobbit” would be played.
Photo of two petting bear in Gatlinburg highlights importance of bear safety
Food Tax Suspension Starts in Tennessee
Anything is Possible 2012: Lynn Petr
Ober Gatlinburg sued for $1 million after child fell from rock wall
A $1 million lawsuit filed against Ober Gatlinburg claims the attraction failed to secure a child with a safety harness before he fell from a rock wall and suffered a traumatic brain injury, according to court documents.
Clydesdales return to Knoxville for Smoky Mountain Air Show
The Budweiser Clydesdales are coming back to Knoxville for the 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show where they will kick off the festivities each morning.
50 East TN Children’s Hospital patients sent to camp for free
Several patients at East Tennessee Children's Hospital got the opportunity to go to summer camp.
East Tennessee Lions Eye Bank says for two years it mistakenly reported office manager as part-time employee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the 2019-2020 fiscal year, the East Tennessee Lions Eye Bank listed its office manager as part time on official Internal Revenue Service paperwork. Its Form 990 said Laura Gilleran worked 24 hours a week in that role with total compensation of $137,048. Executive Director Valerie...
Greyhound dispute tests limits of government
The couple sat on the curb outside the Marathon gas station in East Knoxville on a sunbaked Monday afternoon, eyes bloodshot from exhaustion, watching other Greyhound passengers board a bus across the parking lot. His voice cracked as he spoke of passing sleepless nights on the pavement and the transit...
Dollywood pushing big bucks into TN economy
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Standing out as a hotbed for tourists nearly all year round, Dollywood is seeing big numbers this year and pushing big bucks into the state’s economy. Nashville and Memphis are the two cities that raise the most tax revenue for Tennessee. Behind them is...
East Tenn. Children’s Hospital outpatients explore at Camp Eagle’s Nest
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kids age 6 to 17 who are undergoing treatment or have undergone treatment in the hemotology/oncology unit spend days at Camp Eagle’s Nest in Maryville. Campers have climbed rock walls, done ropes courses, archery, swimming and more. They also work with camp staff who are...
Northview Senior Academy student wins award for water research
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Northview Senior Academy student’s research project on the Little Pigeon River in Sevier County has earned him the Stockholm Junior Water Prize. Travis Rawlinson started his research project and collected samples at four points along the river. He compared bacteria levels from 2013 to...
