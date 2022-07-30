Warriors’ Draymond Green takes on role as Lakers star LeBron James’ photographer

clutchpoints.com
Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split
NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
‘The trust has been broken’: Kendrick Perkins gets brutally honest why Celtics should trade Jaylen Brown now
With Jaylen Brown finding himself in trade rumors yet again, former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins thinks the Boston Celtics have permanently damaged their relationship with the star swingman. For those not in the know, the Celtics reportedly offered Brown, along with Derrick White and a first-round pick, to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant. […] The post ‘The trust has been broken’: Kendrick Perkins gets brutally honest why Celtics should trade Jaylen Brown now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s initial reaction to passing of fellow NBA legend Bill Russell
Shockwaves were sent through the NBA world on Sunday as it was announced that Bill Russell had passed away at the age of 88. The 11-time champion is one of the greatest players to play the game and arguably even more influential due to the statements he has made off the court. Russell was a true pioneer of the sport and an activist off of the court. His passing has touched the hearts of many and sparked responses from a large portion of them. Another NBA legend who chimed in on the importance of the five-time MVP was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar:
Russell Westbrook makes big decision amid Lakers trade rumors
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has found new representation. Amid a summer of trade speculation, the nine-time All-Star has hired NBA super-agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Last month, the topic of Westbrook’s representation made major headlines when his agent of 14...
Michael Jordan’s smack talk on Celtics icon Bill Russell once blew up completely on MJ’s face
Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell is widely considered one of the greatest players to ever pick up a basketball. However, what may not be common knowledge for some is the fact that he was also one of the most savage trash talkers this game has ever seen. So much so, that even the great Michael Jordan once had to learn this the hard way.
Dell Curry drops bold Stephen Curry prediction: ‘He definitely can play at this level for years to come’
Stephen Curry joined some pretty elite company last season by winning his first Bill Russell Finals MVP Award. The Golden State Warriors superstar is now one of six players in NBA history with at least four championships, two regular-season MVPs and one Finals MVP to his name, alongside Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic […] The post Dell Curry drops bold Stephen Curry prediction: ‘He definitely can play at this level for years to come’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics agree to deal with former 1st-round pick who went viral at NBA Draft
The Boston Celtics are taking the challenge of developing former first-round NBA Draft pick Bruno Caboclo into the player Fran Fraschilla of ESPN thought he would become. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Celtics and Caboclo have agreed to a training camp deal, which doesn’t guarantee the player a sure spot on the […] The post Celtics agree to deal with former 1st-round pick who went viral at NBA Draft appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard looks jacked in newly released footage
August is peak NBA offseason, but the LA Clippers are hoping to keep their fans on the edge of their seats. Kawhi Leonard isn’t on social media and is rarely seen in public, so footage of the Clippers star always gets fans excited. On Monday, the Clippers posted a series of photos of Leonard and […] The post Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard looks jacked in newly released footage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Andre Iguodala digs up Warriors teammate Draymond Green’s 11-year-old tweet
Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green are without a doubt two of the most important players for the Golden State Warriors and the four titles they have won in the past eight years. These two have also grown to be great friends off the basketball court, which is why Iguodala decided to dig up an 11-year-old […] The post Andre Iguodala digs up Warriors teammate Draymond Green’s 11-year-old tweet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘That’s disrespectful’: Hawks star Dejounte Murray embarrasses defender with street ball move in CrawsOver
The Atlanta Hawks got a glimpse of their new backcourt duo ahead of the regular season. Dejounte Murray and Trae Young linked up on Sunday in the CrawsOver for the first time in their careers. The former Spurs guard joined the team after being traded there in the offseason. It’s quite the interesting pairing, two star point guards entering their prime teaming up on the same team.
‘Every year just gets better’: Warriors star Stephen Curry gets heartwarming 11th anniversary greeting from Ayesha Curry
There are few more popular power couples in all of sports than Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry and his loving wife Ayesha Curry. These two have been together for quite some time now, and it appears that their union is as strong as ever. In fact, the pair just celebrated their 11th year as […] The post ‘Every year just gets better’: Warriors star Stephen Curry gets heartwarming 11th anniversary greeting from Ayesha Curry appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing
There are few greater players in the history of the NBA than Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell. This is exactly why Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is calling for the league to honor this man with a gesture that is befitting of his tremendous contributions to the sport. According to […] The post Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘One-dimensional’: Kevin Durant’s ex-teammate drops disrespectful Stephen Curry take that will piss off Warriors fans
Stephen Curry his risen atop the NBA hierarchy once again after a championship season in 2021-22 with the Golden State Warriors. That’s why the latest take from Kevin Durant’s ex-teammate Mike James is sure to ruffle some feathers. In a recent appearance on the Players Choice podcast, Mike...
Jeanie Buss’ message after Twitter account gets hacked
Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss’ Twitter account was hacked. Buss told the Lakers social media team to share a direct quote with their followers following the incident. “Lakers Fans, my Twitter account has been hacked. Please do not engage with it or send any money. These are NOT legitimate offers. The Lakers will alert […] The post Jeanie Buss’ message after Twitter account gets hacked appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr reveals roles Donte DiVincenzo, JaMychal Green will play for Warriors
The Golden State Warriors didn’t run it back after all. But just because the defending champions’ departures in free agency leave their bench completely overhauled doesn’t necessarily mean the Warriors’ depth is any less impressive than it was last season. Just ask Steve Kerr. In a sprawling Q&A with Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Kerr extolled […] The post Steve Kerr reveals roles Donte DiVincenzo, JaMychal Green will play for Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Timberwolves fans will love Anthony Edwards’s goals for the season
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards has quickly become one of the biggest stars in the NBA. Between what he does off of the court, and his overall skillet on the court, he has the overall potential to be the face of the league. Anthony Edwards recently sat down with...
‘It was like taking candy from a baby’: Anthony Edwards on Timberwolves’ playoffs collapse vs. Grizzlies
Anthony Edwards still couldn’t believe how the Minnesota Timberwolves collapsed against the Memphis Grizzlies during their first-round series in the 2022 playoffs. The Timberwolves had plenty of chances to win against the Grizzlies, but the problem was they didn’t know how to close things out. As Edwards said it, they basically made it really easy for Ja Morant and Memphis to win.
Report: Kevin Durant to meet with Nets owner Joe Tsai amid ongoing trade demand
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant requested a trade right before NBA free agency opened just over a month ago, but it has been mostly quiet on the trade front. While the Boston Celtics’ reported inclusion in Durant discussions sparked some life in the rumor mill not too long ago, the excitement has died back down […] The post Report: Kevin Durant to meet with Nets owner Joe Tsai amid ongoing trade demand appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘They’ve made a huge mistake’: Stephen A Smith rips NFL over Deshaun Watson suspension
Stephen A Smith broke his First Take hiatus on Monday for a very compelling reason. Apparently, the renowned ESPN broadcaster could not stand back and watch everything surrounding Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson and his recently-issued six-game suspension unfold without giving his two cents worth. Stephen A said he was going to be out until mid-August, but he just had to break his own word for this.
Hawks star Dejounte Murray fires message at NBA stars after lighting up CrawsOver
After playing in the CrawsOver Pro Am recently, new Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray urged his fellow NBA players to do the same … and for good reason. On Instagram, Murray called on his NBA “brothers” to play in Pro Am competitions like the CrawsOver and Drew League in order to give those kids who can’t watch them live in the NBA a chance to see them play on the court. In a separate post, he added that players shouldn’t use injury risk as an excuse since they play in private runs, so why not do it in front of the fans who really want to watch them.
