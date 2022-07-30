Man, 70, beaten in apparent road rage attack in Laie; 28-year-old suspect arrested

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- One man is in serious condition after being stabbed near Diamond Head early Monday morning. Honolulu police were called out to the scene near Diamond Head Road and 18th Avenue around 2:45 a.m. When officers arrived they found the victim – so far only identified as a 56-year-old man – suffering from at least one stab wound to the upper body.

