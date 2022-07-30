ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laie, HI

Man, 70, beaten in apparent road rage attack in Laie; 28-year-old suspect arrested

By Mika Miyashima
 4 days ago
susie
3d ago

Omg thank goodness for this camera - This is awful ! Your 28 and stronger , just evil !!!! Evil !!! Oh your family must be so proud of you !

14
Dana Keiko
3d ago

Honestly, that is so sad. If they can do that to someone's grandpa imagine how they treat their own. No respect whatsoever.

13
timmaui
4d ago

beating an old man...then running away...coward...let's see how that works in jail...

Public Safety
