Michigan lawmakers gave $10M to housing project. Then campaign cash flowed

Martin Monks
3d ago
this has become the standard kickback between government and contractors since 2004 Citizens United the project budget is overfunded by the government. The contractor kicks back the difference into a campaign fund. completely legal. republican politics.
Detroit News
20th House District: Arbit wins Dem nod, Mansour leads Mohyi in GOP race
Democrat Noah Arbit has declared victory over two rivals in Tuesday's primary race for the 20th House District after results showed him carrying 46.7% of the vote with most precincts reporting. Arbit, 26, thanked his supporters from a stage at a Jewish community center in West Bloomfield and promised to...
Detroit News
Junge leads Michigan GOP 8th District primary for Congress, declares victory
Paul Junge, a former news anchor, lawyer and Trump administration employee, took a double-digit lead late Tuesday in the 8th Congressional District primary. Junge is running against Matt Seely, a longtime business owner and a GOP activist, and Candice Miller, a local businesswoman with no relation to the former Macomb County congresswoman and Michigan secretary of state with the same name.
Detroit News
Detroit sees 54% increase in absentee ballots over 2018 primary
Detroit election workers had 43,000 absentee ballots to run through vote-counting tabulators Tuesday night after the polls closed at 8 p.m., the city's elections director said. Inside Huntington Center, the city's riverfront convention center, hundreds of election inspectors wearing white shirts with blue stickers on them sat at plastic tables...
Detroit News
Tudor Dixon wins the Republican nomination for Michigan governor
Grand Rapids — Tudor Dixon, a conservative commentator and first-time candidate who won the backing of powerful allies, including former President Donald Trump, will be the Michigan Republican Party's nominee to challenge Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November. With about 54% of the expected votes in the Republican contest...
Dixon wins Michigan GOP governor primary, to face Whitmer
Businesswoman and conservative commentator Tudor Dixon won the Republican primary for Michigan governor on Tuesday, setting up a tough race against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as anger and division within the state GOP threaten the party’s efforts in the battleground state this fall. Dixon, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump last week, defeated four male candidates in a race between little-known political newcomers. She also had backing from the prominent Michigan Republican family of Betsy DeVos, who was education secretary in Trump’s Cabinet but was critical of him and resigned after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, as well...
Detroit News
Wayne County shares early results for state Senate races
Detroit — Former Judge Brenda Sanders of Detroit takes an initial lead in the Democratic primary for the state Senate election for the new 1st District for which Sen. Erika Geiss of Taylor is running,. With just 1.6% of precincts reporting at midnights, Sanders leads the vote with 41%...
wdet.org
Michigan Primary 2022 Candidate Guide: What you need to know
Michigan is gearing up for primary elections on Aug. 2. Here in Metro Detroit, there are several key races from the county level to the federal level. In addition to the gubernatorial, congressional, and state House and Senate races, there are also local elections to decide who advances to the November election in the Wayne County executive and sheriff’s races as well as who will advance in commission races in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties. While presidential and gubernatorial elections tend to steal the spotlight, local elections are critical because they are the most likely to impact your day-to-day life. Your local leaders are making decisions that shape everything from public safety and education to how and when your trash is collected.
Low voter turnout, a suspicious backpack: Michigan’s primary election so far
With just a few hours left for Michigan voters in Tuesday’s primary election, the day has been a slow crawl for some polling locations with low in-person voter turnout, while others have dealt with more complicated issues. In Lansing, precinct supervisor Robin Smith noted the low turnout. She said...
Detroit News
Oakland County: GOP incumbents top challengers in commission races
Oakland County Commissioner Robert Hoffman defeated fellow Commissioner Eileen Kowall in a Republican primary that pit the two longtime incumbents against each other because of redistricting. With more than 90% of precincts reporting, Hoffman of Highland Township, who was first elected in 2010, was receiving 57% of the vote to...
wincountry.com
Attorney General Nessel issues statement on Michigan Court of Appeals ruling
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the following statement on Monday, August 1, following the ruling from the Michigan Court of Appeals concerning the enforcement of Michigan’s 1931 abortion statute by county prosecutors:. “Today’s ruling will not deter my efforts to continue to...
Detroit News
Oakland County judge blocks county prosecutors from enforcing abortion ban
Lansing — An Oakland County Circuit judge issued a temporary restraining order Monday stopping 13 county prosecutors with abortion providers within their jurisdictions from enforcing the state's abortion ban. The order was issued as state officials scrambled to respond to a Michigan Court of Appeals ruling Monday morning that...
NPR
Here are the key primary election results from Michigan
Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. In Michigan, several Republicans are vying to take on incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. And there are notable primaries for U.S. House seats, including Rep. Peter Meijer trying to fend off a challenger in the 3rd District, and Democratic Reps. Andy Levin and Haley Stevens put in the same district due to redistricting.
Detroit News
Wayne County state House: McFall stakes early lead in 8th District Dem race
Detroit — The outcomes of Wayne County's state House races hadn't been declared late Tuesday, with results not yet reported in the 3rd or 9th districts and only partially reported in the 8th. Primary election voters in the state's largest country by population were poised to decide between a...
Michigan Daily
Five bills to watch in the Michigan state legislature: July 2022￼
The following article explains five bills that have been introduced, passed or signed into law by the Michigan legislature or Gov. Gretchen Whitmer throughout the past month. Each month, The Michigan Daily publishes a compilation of bills in the Michigan legislature for students at the University of Michigan to be aware of.
Michigan Republican Party cancels election watch party over threats of violence
Multiple threats of violence communicated to a female staffer with the Michigan Republican Party has resulted in the MIGOP cancelling an election night watch party it had originally planned in downtown Lansing. News of the threats were first reported by Crain’s Detroit Business. Gus Portela, the party’s deputy chief...
Detroit News
Michigan secretary of state: Attempts to block election certification will be 'futile'
Lansing — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says her office will not tolerate any effort to obstruct the certification of Tuesday's primary election based on "partisan games" or "baseless lies." "Any attempts to block the certification of our elections, regardless of the results, will be futile," Benson said...
wdet.org
Michigan Primary 2022 Candidate Guide: Macomb County Board of Commissioners
Editor’s note: WDET distributed candidate surveys to candidates in contested primary races. See a list below of all the candidates for county offices below and read some of the platforms and bios of candidates who responded to our survey requests. Responses have been edited for length and clarity. This...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan primary election: See a sample ballot before you vote Aug. 2
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Before you head to the polls Tuesday, see what will be on your ballot. All Michigan voters will be deciding the governor candidates. Read more election coverage here. Congressional Delegation and legislature candidates will also be decided. The candidates you can select for these races depend...
Arab American News
Our endorsements for the August 2 primaries
As a rule, primary elections do not enjoy the same attention that voters give to general elections, but party qualifiers are — in some races — so decisive that the general elections seem to be a foregone conclusion, and this applies to the fullest extent to the primary elections on Tuesday, August 2.
Tv20detroit.com
Five Michigan bridge repair projects to start this month, Whitmer announces
(WXYZ) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday announced the final five bridges set to be fixed under her Rebuilding Our Bridges program are scheduled to begin this month. “Together, we are moving dirt to fix roads and bridges across Michigan to keep drivers safe and save them time and money," Whitmer said in a statement. "Since I took office through the end of this year, 89,000 hardworking Michiganders will have fixed over 16,000 lane miles of road and 1,200 bridges."
