DENVER ( KDVR ) — An estimated $1.28 billion is the total for the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday night, which is also the second-largest in history. The cash value of the jackpot is $747.2 million.

The total has increased to this amount because it hasn’t been won since April 15. The largest jackpot was a $1.537 billion prize won in 2018 from a ticket bought in South Carolina.

Mega Millions winning numbers for July 29

The winning numbers for July 29, 2022, are:

67, 45, 57, 36, 13, and Mega Ball 14 (Megaplier 2x)

If Friday’s jackpot isn’t claimed, the prize will roll into another to be drawn next week on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Odds of winning the jackpot are steep — among things you’re more likely to do than win the lottery are being killed by a shark, being struck by lightning this year and being struck by lightning in your entire lifetime.

USA Mega, which tracks Mega Millions statistics, says the most common Mega Millions numbers are 17, 10, 14, 31 and 4 for the first five numbers. The most common Mega ball number is 22.

Did you get lucky? Let us know! If not, find out the luckiest places in Colorado to buy a Mega Millions ticket .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.