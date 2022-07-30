Clark cleared for all on-court activities

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — As basketball season approaches, almost all the Illini are on-campus getting ready for a new season. With the incoming freshmen in Champaign as well, guys like Skyy Clark are already taking advantage of their new NIL rights.

The freshman guard hosted a birthday signing event Friday, which also coincided with a new t-shirt release. Illini fans came through Campus Ink to get autographs and photos with the newest Illini. While the new business side can be distracting, Clark is keeping his focus on the basketball court.

“It’s been really smooth. I haven’t gotten away from the main thing, which is basketball,” Clark said. “My dad and Roc Nation, they help me keep everything under control and help me focus on the main thing. I just got cleared today, so it was a good little birthday present. Me and [Strength and Conditioning coach Adam Fletcher] put in a lot of work during the Summer, and it’s paid off.”

Coming off a torn ACL, Clark can be a full participant in Illini practices now that he’s been cleared by medical staff.

