KSP responds to shooting death in Hart County; three men wanted in connection

Third Elizabethtown man arrested in killing of elderly Hart Co. man
A third person has been arrested in connection to the murder of a Hart County man on Friday. On Sunday night, Kentucky State Police arrested 65-year-old Dale Edward Hodge, of Elizabethtown, and charged him with complicity to commit murder in the shooting death of 78-year-old Robert W. Myers. The murder...
Leitchfield man convicted 2.5 years ago for meth trafficking arrested again for meth trafficking by Leitchfield PD
A Leitchfield man convicted two-and-a-half years ago for trafficking in methamphetamine has been arrested again for drug trafficking. Monday night at approximately 10:45, Leitchfield Police Officer Tamara Jupin executed a traffic stop on Floyd Street on a Chevrolet Suburban with only one working headlight. Upon making contact with the driver, 45-year-old Christopher W. Coates, he gave Jupin permission to search the vehicle.
KSP reminds public of traffic safety checkpoints
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police would like to remind drivers of traffic safety checkpoints. A release by KSP stated some proactive measures to keep roads safe include several traffic safety checkpoints and using general patrol tactics in known problematic areas in the district. KSP uses traffic...
Clinton County man faces attempted murder charge after police pursuit
A Clinton County man is facing an attempted murder charge following a police pursuit in Wayne County. Kyle J. Matthews, age 30 of the Alpha community, is charged with attempted murder, speeding 26 mph over the limit, reckless driving, fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment first degree, operating a motor vehicle under the influence – fourth or more offense, and driving on a DUI-suspended license.
Clarkson man nabbed with over ounce of meth, cash, during roadblock in Clarkson
A roadblock by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, including K-9 Officer Zeus, and Leitchfield and Clarkson Police Departments resulted in the seizure of over an ounce of methamphetamine and the arrest of a Clarkson man on Friday night. In addition to the sheriff’s office and Clarkson PD, participating in...
UPDATE: KSP conducting murder investigation in Hart County
MAGNOLIA, Ky. – Kentucky State Police has released further details regarding a shooting death in Hart County. On Friday, July 29 shortly before 6 p.m., KSP Post 3 was requested by the Hart County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a death investigation in the Magnolia community, according to a release by KSP. Authorities stated Hart County deputies responded to 10070 Hammonsville Road, where they located a dead male in a yard near the residence.
Speed and alcohol believed to have caused deadly crash
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed and one was seriously injured Sunday night when a vehicle drove off the road and collided with a tree Sunday night. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. the crash occurred on Adventist Blvd. near Oakwood University. The Huntsville...
3 arrested in connection to Hart County murder
Police said the men were reportedly seen leaving in a Uhaul truck traveling north on KY Highway 357.
Clarkson man arrested after fleeing Clarkson police chief at ‘well over 100 miles per hour’
A Clarkson man has been arrested after fleeing Clarkson Police Chief Buck Meredith at “well over 100 miles per hour,” the chief said. Monday night at approximately 7:45, Meredith attempted to stop a Nissan SUV, being driven by 47-year-old Robert J. Bradley, who was speeding on South Patterson Street. Bradley, though, fled Meredith south on South Patterson, with Meredith stating that Bradley almost hit a vehicle as he turned left onto Peonia Road.
Pair of locals indicted by Adair County grand jury
Two local people were indicted by an Adair County grand jury. Anthony Colten Dowell of Russell Springs was indicted on charges of burglary first degree, criminal mischief second degree, and theft of a firearm. Brent Junior Grimsley of Dunnville was indicted on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine second or more...
Glasgow police lend helping hand in eastern Kentucky
GLASGOW, Ky. – Eastern Kentucky has been facing devastating floods this week, and multiple communities did not hesitate to send help to those in need. According to a social media post by Glasgow Police Department, Whitesburg, Kentucky is one of the communities encountering great loss. GPD stated the Whitesburg...
Beaver Dam woman facing DUI, drug charge after trying to drive through high water
A Beaver Dam woman is facing DUI and drug charges after attempting to drive through high water. On Thursday night at approximately 9:45, a vehicle being driven by 20-year-old Brooklyn P. Gossett “proceeded to drive through high waters on Hwy 62 west in Beaver Dam,” according to the Beaver Dam Police Department.
Cave City Fire Department accepting donations
CAVE CITY, Ky. – Cave City Fire Department will accept donations this week to help eastern Kentucky. According to a social media post by the fire department, if you would like to donate, contact Chief Kevin Jandt at 270-670-7014 or Battalion Chief Andrew Bagshaw at 270-670-3324. You may also...
KSP looking for Hardin Co. woman arrested at least 12 times since 2014. Currently wanted on theft charges.
Kentucky State Police is looking for a Hardin County woman arrested at least 12 times since December 2014. Kristina Leigh Williams, 30, of Elizabethtown (but who has previously lived in Radcliff and Cecilia), is currently wanted on “several theft charges,” according to state police. She has been arrested...
KYTC District 3 Traffic Impact Report for July 31 – Aug. 5
BOWLING GREEN – The expected traffic impacts in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area for July 31 through August 5 are listed below. All work is subject to change. A rehabilitation and resurfacing project on I-65 from mile point 0.0 to 14 continues. Motorists should expect the southbound...
WCPS collecting donations for those affected by floods
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Warren County Public Schools is gathering donations in the form of gift cards. According to a social media post by WCPS, these can include Visa, Dollar General, Lowe’s, Amazon and Walmart to help our neighbors in eastern Kentucky. Donations can be dropped off until...
Bullitt Co. Detention Center deputy jailer texted escaped female inmate multiple times before she died of drug overdose
A former Bullitt County Detention Center staff member is being investigated after inappropriate text messages between him and an escaped inmate surfaced. The escaped inmate, 31-year-old Chasity B. Spencer, of Mt. Washington, walked away from a work detail at a Shepherdsville pizza restaurant on February 28, according to a report by WDRB.com, who broke the story on Tuesday. She died of a drug overdose on March 31 at her boyfriend’s apartment.
Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of July 25, 2022
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded in Barren County from July 25, 2022, to July 29, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. July 25, 2022:. Dong Y....
Railroad crossings to close tomorrow morning
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – CSX Transportation will close four railroad crossings starting 6 a.m. Aug. 3 until further notice. According to a release by the City of Bowling Green, the railroad crossings at 11th Avenue, 12th Avenue, 13th Avenue and Robinson Avenue will be closed to all traffic. The...
Rob Clayton comments on Superintendent of The Year award
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Rob Clayton has been voted Superintendent of The Year by the Kentucky Association of School Administration. Clayton said that while it is an individual award, he thanks his staff for making it possible for him to be eligible for the award. Clayton also spoke of a sense of “pride” and “community” in the school system that he felt “blessed to be a part of”.
