KSP responds to shooting death in Hart County; three men wanted in connection

A former Bullitt County Detention Center staff member is being investigated after inappropriate text messages between him and an escaped inmate surfaced. The escaped inmate, 31-year-old Chasity B. Spencer, of Mt. Washington, walked away from a work detail at a Shepherdsville pizza restaurant on February 28, according to a report by WDRB.com, who broke the story on Tuesday. She died of a drug overdose on March 31 at her boyfriend’s apartment.

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY ・ 6 DAYS AGO