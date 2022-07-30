ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauk City, WI

Shelter in place order for portion of Sauk City due to police activity lifted

By Logan Reigstad
 4 days ago

SAUK CITY, Wis. — Residents in part of Sauk City were briefly asked to shelter in place Friday night while police searched for a man in connection with a shooting in Dane County.

Lt. David Griffin from the Sauk Prairie Police Department said officers saw a vehicle heading into Sauk City that matched the description of a vehicle that fled the scene of the Dane County shooting. Police set up a perimeter in the area of the 1600 block of Washington Avenue and asked residents to stay in their homes while they searched for a suspect.

As of 10:20 p.m., the shelter in place order had been lifted, but Griffin said it was unclear if the suspect was still in the area.

“Right now, we feel that the person may have fled, but we’re not 100% certain so we still have to hold our perimeter here until we verify through other means to figure out where the person might be at this time,” he said.

RELATED: Person injured in shooting near Springfield Corners in NW Dane Co. Friday night

On Saturday, Sauk Prairie police said that a suspect had been arrested in connection to a shooting in northwest Dane County after he fled to an apartment in the 1600 block of Washington Avenue.

