Rhode Island officials say annual 'Aquapalooza' in Portsmouth is a safety concern

Warwick celebrates National Night Out at Rocky Point State Park
(WJAR) — Warwick was one of many cities across the nation inviting the community to get together in a special event titled "National Night Out," which promotes police-community partnerships. The event is held annually on the first Tuesday of August to strengthen the bond between police and community members.
Rhode Islanders soak up the sun at 33rd Governor's Bay Day
(WJAR) — Rhode Islanders flocked to the beach on Sunday for the 33rd Governor's Bay Day. Governor Dan McKee signed an executive order last week establishing the annual event, which features free beach parking and fishing at Rhode Island state beaches. "It's amazing," said Mark Gionet, who spent the...
PACE Rhode Island receives $300K grant for renovations
(WJAR — United States Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse celebrated a $300,000 grant for PACE Rhode Island -- an insurer and service provider -- with members of the PACE community on Monday. The earmark was a part of the Fiscal Year 2022 Omnibus Appropriations law that will help...
Short-term renters in Rhode Island may face registration fees
(WJAR) — The State of Rhode Island wants a list of everyone who is offering their home for short-term rentals, including Airbnb and VRBO. Interim Director of the Department of Business Regulation Elizabeth Dwyer said the organization is proposing a $50 registration fee per property every two years. “Municipalities...
Human case of Jamestown Canyon virus found in Rhode Island
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Health said it confirmed one case of Jamestown Canyon virus in a Rhode Island resident on Monday. Jamestown Canyon virus is a mosquito-borne illness that causes symptoms of a fever, muscle aches, headaches, and fatigue. In more rare cases, it can cause issues with a person's central nervous system, including meningitis or encephalitis.
Coalition backs Hope Street bike lane, but shop owners worry it will drive away customers
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Providence Streets Coalition is looking to make another section of the city more bike and pedestrian friendly. Lead organizer Liza Burkin said during the first week of October that 1 mile of Hope Street from Frog and Toad gift shop to Tortilla Flats restaurant and bar will be turned into what the coalition calls a temporary trail.
New Shoreham Town Council discuss possible new police chief
(WJAR) — The New Shoreham Town Council discussed a new police chief at its meeting on Monday. In a letter written last week, New Shoreham Town Manager Maryanne Crawford recommended hiring Christopher High, a former Connecticut State Trooper. High is a 21-year veteran of the Connecticut State Police Department...
Report indicates Tidewater Landing won't open until 2024
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A newly released report shows the Tidewater Landing project is behind schedule. According to analysis done by a consulting firm for the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation, the Pawtucket waterfront development project is not set to open until 2024, later than what state officials were anticipating.
Crews respond to house fire on Brush Hill Road in Providence
(WJAR) — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Providence early Tuesday morning. Crews responded to a home on Brush Hill Road in the area of Ada Street and Maynard Street. The extent of the damage was not immediately known.
Former Providence Mayor Joseph Doorley dies at 91
A former mayor of Providence has died. Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza announced the death of Joseph Doorley. "Mayor Doorley was a public servant who led the Providence community honorably for 10 years," Elorza said in a tweet. "Among his biggest accomplishments were becoming a champion of equitable housing and being a strong fiscal steward of the City's finances."
A year passes with no arrests for drive-by shooting of Warwick woman
(WJAR) — Monday marked the one-year anniversary of the death of a 24-year-old Warwick woman, after she was killed in a random drive-by shooting in Providence. No arrests have been made for the killing of Miya Brophy-Baermann, despite a $100,000 cash reward for those with information on the case.
Crews in Massachusetts recover truck, driver from ocean
HULL, Mass. (WJAR) — Police and fire crews in Hull, Massachusetts found a body and a pickup truck in the ocean off of Pemberton Point on Sunday afternoon. The departments, along with the Hull Harbormaster, responded at about 2:50 p.m. to 911 calls reporting that the driver of a pickup truck drove onto the beach in the area of 180 Main Street.
Massachusetts man sentenced five years for manufacturing ghost guns in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A Roxbury, Massachusetts man was sentenced in Providence Superior Court to serve five years in prison for manufacturing ghost guns, prosecutors said Monday. Providence police worked with police in Somerville, Massachusetts and executed a warrant at an apartment on Atwells Avenue in Providence in Jan....
Employee accused of bringing gun to work at The Miriam Hospital
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said an employee accused of bringing a gun to work at The Miriam Hospital is facing a charge of possession of a firearm without a license. Officials said 38-year-old Lalayna Grilley brought a gun into the hospital without a license on Sunday. "Yesterday...
Crews respond to brush fire at a nature reserve in Mansfield
(WJAR) — Crews responded to a brush fire at a nature reserve area in Mansfield on Monday morning. Firefighters responded to the fire at Mansfield's Maple Park Forest Conservation area. A police officer told NBC 10 that the fire was about 300 feet into the woods. It was not...
Woman accused of stealing from Little Compton resident in her care
Little Compton police said Tuesday that they arrested a woman accused of stealing money from an elderly resident in her care. Police said Jahlena Ann Giron, 33, of Providence faces charges of exploitation, larceny, forgery and obtaining property by false pretenses. They said on one occasion, Giron withdrew $300 from...
Firefighters respond to house fire in North Providence
(WJAR) — Firefighters responded to a house fire in North Providence Monday morning. Crews responded around 7:15 a.m. to a home on 95 Jacksonia Drive. The North Providence Fire Department says two elderly residents were able to make it out of the home safely. Crews were able to knock...
Dozens gather for Holocaust education event in Tiverton amid Anne Frank meme controversy
TIVERTON, R.I. (WJAR) — The Sandra Bornstein Holocaust Education Center and Rep. John Edwards of Tiverton hosted a Holocaust education program, titled "Stories of Survival," on Monday night. Two women braved the microphone at the Tiverton Public Library, speaking about their personal and families' experiences during the Holocaust. It...
City, education leaders to discuss $125 million bond referendum
(WJAR) — City leaders are expected to hear from Rhode Island Department of Education leaders on a $125 million bond referendum during a special meeting on Wednesday. According to the City, the bond will help address improvements in school infrastructure. "For too many decades, we have failed generations of...
Man injured in targeted shooting in Cranston, police say
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A man suffered gunshot wounds after someone walked up to a Cranston home and fired multiple rounds, Cranston police said Tuesday. Police responded at about 11 p.m. Monday to a home on Mica Avenue, where officers found a 32-year-old man with two gunshot wounds. The...
