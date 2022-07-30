If you've been following our monthly updates of each farm system's hottest pitchers all season, then you were prepared for some of the biggest moves at the Trade Deadline. In the Frankie Montas/Lou Trivino trade with the Yankees, the Athletics acquired both Ken Waldichuk (who made this list in both May and June) and Luis Medina (July). As part of the Josh Hader deal with the Padres, the Brewers landed Robert Gasser (May, July).

MLB ・ 13 HOURS AGO