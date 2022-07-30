Read on www.mlb.com
Verlander's latest gem cashes $25 million option for '23
CLEVELAND -- Justin Verlander’s season stats shine like a work of art. His 15-3 record is dazzling. His 1.73 ERA is league-leading. His 0.85 WHIP is minuscule. And his 130 innings pitched are impressive -- and might end up being the most important in the grand scheme of things.
Vargas makes huge impact in MLB debut
SAN FRANCISCO -- Before his Major League debut, Miguel Vargas emerged from the visiting clubhouse with a huge smile on his face and just one earring hanging from his left ear. He proceeded to chat with the media and then took some hacks on the field. Every step of the...
Deadline, roster adds prompt Red Sox to release Bradley
KANSAS CITY -- The Red Sox released outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. on Thursday as the club plans its course for what Boston hopes will be a robust final two months of the regular season. "It was the roster configuration," manager Alex Cora said. With Trade Deadline acquisitions and players coming...
Gallo excited for 'fresh start' with Dodgers
SAN FRANCISCO -- Joey Gallo wishes his time in New York would’ve been different. After being a splashy acquisition from the Rangers last July, the two-time All-Star didn’t produce with the Yankees. Gallo led the Majors in strikeouts in '21. This season, he was hitting .159...
Hottest pitching prospects in each system
If you've been following our monthly updates of each farm system's hottest pitchers all season, then you were prepared for some of the biggest moves at the Trade Deadline. In the Frankie Montas/Lou Trivino trade with the Yankees, the Athletics acquired both Ken Waldichuk (who made this list in both May and June) and Luis Medina (July). As part of the Josh Hader deal with the Padres, the Brewers landed Robert Gasser (May, July).
Vaccinated Merrifield 'excited' to be a Blue Jay
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Blue Jays brought in Whit Merrifield's speed and versatility to give their depth a shot in the arm, which will be easier now that he has one in his. Soon after joining his new club prior to Thursday's 9-3 win against the Twins, Merrifield said that he has received the COVID-19 vaccine and will be eligible to enter Canada following this road trip.
Lynn, Abreu lift way to rain-soaked series win
CHICAGO -- The philosophy for success espoused by White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn is pretty straightforward. “You just got to go 1-0 every day,” Vaughn said. Mission accomplished on Wednesday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field. Behind six solid innings from Lance Lynn and José Abreu’s three-run home run...
Devers does it all in return to lineup
HOUSTON -- It isn’t very often that Rafael Devers can fly under the radar. But with most of the pregame focus on Tuesday surrounding the Trade Deadline, Boston’s star third baseman made his return from the injured list almost under the cover of darkness. That was, until the...
Get to know prospects A's acquired at Deadline
This story was excerpted from Martin Gallegos’ A’s Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. After stockpiling a promising group of young talent through trades during Spring Training, the A’s added to that strong depth with a new batch of promising prospects following Monday’s trade that sent Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino to the Yankees.
Orioles get Phillips from Rays for cash considerations
The Baltimore Orioles today announced that they have acquired outfielder Brett Phillips from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for cash considerations. The Orioles’ 40-man roster currently has 40 players. Phillips, 28, slashed .147/.225/.250 (27-for-184) with four doubles, five home runs, 21 runs scored, 14 RBI, and seven stolen...
'Best that ever was': Dodgers fondly recall Scully
SAN FRANCISCO -- In June, Sandy Koufax was back at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers were unveiling his statue. It was a day to celebrate Koufax and his legendary accomplishments. But even on a day that was supposed to be all about him, Koufax took a second to applaud a man that was with him along the way.
Ohtani battles, but can't reach Nolan Ryan's record
ANAHEIM -- It was another solid performance from two-way star Shohei Ohtani on the mound against the A's on Wednesday, but he simply wasn't as dominant as he's been in recent starts. Ohtani allowed three runs (two earned) over 5 2/3 innings and struck out seven in a...
Everything you need to know about Tuesday's MiLB 'Field of Dreams' game
It's not heaven, but for baseball fans, it's close. Following the success of last year's inaugural MLB at Field of Dreams game featuring the Yankees and White Sox, a pair of Minor League clubs will get their chance to play in the cornfields of Dyersville, Iowa. While the Cubs and...
