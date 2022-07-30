ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mega Millions: $1.28 billion winning numbers are...

 4 days ago
$1.28 Billion Mega Millions drawing $1.28 Billion Mega Millions drawing

Here are the winning numbers for tonight’s Mega Millions drawing: 67 45 57 36 13 14

Are you a winner? The odds are 1 in 302,575,350 but the prize is sky high.

$1.28 billion is up for grabs making this the second-largest jackpot in the game’s history.

How much money will you get after taxes if you win the Mega Millions lottery jackpot?

The jackpot grew from the $830 million prize after no one won the grand prize in Tuesday’s drawing.

The winner of the grand prize will have the option of taking an annuity that pays out over 30 years, or the cash payout, a one-time lump sum. The cash payout for $1.28 billion is $747.2 million before taxes.

The last time someone won the Mega Millions jackpot was on April 15. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302,575,350. Mega Millions drawings are held on Tuesdays and Fridays.

What are the largest lottery jackpots in history?

The record for a lottery jackpot in the United States is a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot that was won on Jan. 13, 2016.

