WKU Board of Regents vote NOT to dismiss tenured professor

www.wbko.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBKO
Warren County Public Schools helping schools in Eastern Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools are doing their part to assist relief and recovery efforts for schools affected by the floods in Eastern Kentucky. Rob Clayton, Superintendent of Warren County Public Schools, said he has been in close contact with the superintendents of those schools to talk about their needs during this time.
WBKO
VIDEO: Local Golf Scramble Tournament to support law enforcement
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation (FLEMF) is hosting a golf scramble tournament Aug. 22. The tournament will be at the Crosswinds Golf Course on 1031 Wilkinson Trace. The mission of KLEMF is to support Kentucky law enforcement families through emergency assistance funds, educational scholarships...
WBKO
Members of Glasgow PD hand out supplies, help with policing in Eastern Kentucky
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - As recovery and aid efforts continue in Eastern Kentucky, many communities outside of the devastated areas are sending what they can in supplies and volunteers to help those in need. “Pretty much all the town is completely flooded, besides Main Street,” said Recruit Officer Jacob Kersey,...
WBKO
Where to donate locally towards Eastern Kentucky relief efforts
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With aid and recovery efforts in high demand for Eastern Kentucky, many are searching for places to donate locally. Former WKU basketball player Justin Johnson is collecting items behind Crossland Community Church. ”Baby items, which is diapers, formula, wipes. Anything that a baby can use....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnky.com
Environmental professor weighs in on soap in Lost River Cave
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Soap is still running through Lost River Cave. After Thursday’s heavy rainfall and flooding, the soap is still visible today. News 4o spoke to Dr. Jason Polk, a professor of environmental science at Western Kentucky University about the suds. According to Polk, he and...
WBKO
Warren County cleans illegal outdoor dump sites
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County is tackling illegal outdoor dump sites with assistance of a grant from the Department for Environmental Protection of Kentucky. Stan Reagan, Environmental Coordinator for Warren County, says that during his tenure over a thousand illegal open dump sites have been cleaned. This year’s grant has allowed the county to take care of seven dump sites. Four of those sites have already been cleaned, while the final three are projected to be finished by the end of the year.
wpsdlocal6.com
Electric vehicle battery material plant to bring 250 jobs, $310 million investment to Hopkinsville
HOPKINSVILLE, KY — A company that takes old lithium-ion batteries and recycles them into sustainable battery materials has announced it will locate its largest U.S. facility in Hopkinsville, creating 250 full-time jobs and investing hundreds of millions of dollars into the project. Gov. Andy Beshear says Ascend Elements will...
WBKO
Whitney Creech, Lady Tops collect donations for flood victims
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A former Lady Topper superstar is helping give back to her roots. Former WKU point guard-turned graduate assistant Whitney Creech helped organize a donation drive for Eastern Kentucky flood victims at Crossland Community Church on Tuesday afternoon. Creech was joined by current Lady Toppers, such as Alexis Mead and Gabby McBride, along with Lady Topper head coach Greg Collins and assistant coach Ivy Woodcock.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBKO
Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society works to “Clear the Shelter”
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - August is “Clear the Shelter” month, an event presented by Hill’s pet food. The goal? Just that, to have all pets adopted and completely clear the shelter. On top of participating in the event, the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society is...
WBKO
Glasgow Police deploys officers to assist in Eastern Kentucky
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department has sent several officers to Eastern Kentucky to assist with both policing and recovery efforts. In a Facebook post, GPD said the department in Whitesburg lost its cruisers. “Their police department lost cruisers and reached out to agencies for help,” the post...
Allen County Teen Earns Solo Flight Wings at Civil Air Patrol Glider Academy
Cadet 2nd Lt. Parker Lewis in glider cockpitSoutheast Glider Academy Staff. BOWLING GREEN, KY–Civil Air Patrol Cadet 2nd Lieutenant Parker Lewis, a rising homeschooled 10th grader from Allen County completed his 1st solo glider flight last week at the Southeast Region Glider Flight Academy in Tullahoma, TN.
wcluradio.com
KYTC District 3 Traffic Impact Report for July 31 – Aug. 5
BOWLING GREEN – The expected traffic impacts in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area for July 31 through August 5 are listed below. All work is subject to change. A rehabilitation and resurfacing project on I-65 from mile point 0.0 to 14 continues. Motorists should expect the southbound...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Mayor proclaims Elizabethtown is 'on fire' as massive developments flock to Hardin County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two massive developments are set to call Elizabethtown home as companies are increasingly drawn to Hardin County, Kentucky. With work well underway on Ford's battery plant in Glendale, the investment is attracting other businesses to this area, particularly Elizabethtown. "This place is on fire!" said Elizabethtown...
hazard-herald.com
Three companies plan to invest nearly $700M in Kentucky
(The Center Square) – Three companies announced plans to invest $690 million in Kentucky and create or retain about 250 jobs through their separate economic development projects. The projects were presented to the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority for tax incentives during its monthly meeting. Glass bottle maker O-I...
WBKO
KYTC releases traffic impact report for first week of August
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The expected traffic impacts in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area for July 31 through Aug. 5 are listed below. All work is subject to change. Interstate 65. A rehabilitation and resurfacing project on I-65 from mile point 0.0 to 14 continues. Motorists should...
wnky.com
Railroad crossings to close tomorrow morning
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – CSX Transportation will close four railroad crossings starting 6 a.m. Aug. 3 until further notice. According to a release by the City of Bowling Green, the railroad crossings at 11th Avenue, 12th Avenue, 13th Avenue and Robinson Avenue will be closed to all traffic. The...
WBKO
Logan County Humane Society asking for help as they care for dogs from mill
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Humane Society of Kentucky is asking for help as they continue to care for dogs from a mill found in the county. After receiving numerous tips, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at a residence on Milton Sharpe Road regarding animal neglect. The residence belongs to Perry Shifflet, who is currently being accused.
fox17.com
Man shot in Logan County KY seeks help at Todd County KY hospital
Todd County, KY (WZTV) — The Todd County Sheriff's Office shared a man walked into the Jennie Stuart Medical Center early Monday morning with a gunshot wound. Police say the man explained he was at a party in the Fairview area when he was shot. The man added his vehicle had been left in a field in the area as he was brought to the hospital by a different private vehicle.
WBKO
Tours at Lost River Cave resume following concerns of suds in the water
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tours at Lost River Cave will resume this week following concerns of large suds in the water. Several weeks ago, the cave reported that large suds were developing in the cave, which caused concern for an environmental issue. As recently as Thursday, environmental manager Matt...
whopam.com
Police determine Monday morning shooting happened in Logan County, not Fairview
Investigators have determined the man who went to Jennie Stuart Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the abdomen early Monday morning sustained the injury during some type of altercation in Logan County. The victim had told Hopkinsville police he was shot at a party in the area of the...
Comments / 0