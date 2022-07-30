WKU Board of Regents vote NOT to dismiss tenured professor

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County is tackling illegal outdoor dump sites with assistance of a grant from the Department for Environmental Protection of Kentucky. Stan Reagan, Environmental Coordinator for Warren County, says that during his tenure over a thousand illegal open dump sites have been cleaned. This year’s grant has allowed the county to take care of seven dump sites. Four of those sites have already been cleaned, while the final three are projected to be finished by the end of the year.

WARREN COUNTY, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO