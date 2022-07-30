ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellsburg, WV

Quarters for CASA event supports Wellsburg location

By Rebecca Little
WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — Quarters for CASA is a fundraiser that helps support children in the court system in Brooke, Hancock and Jefferson counties.

And Friday night that event was held at Brooke Hills Park at the Bald Eagle Shelter in Wellsburg.

People showed up to throw their quarters in the auction, fundraising event.

CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, is a non-profit organization that is nationwide.

A Child’s Place Casa in Wellsburg is one of only a few locations that crosses state lines.

This non-profit located in Wellsburg relies on their angel roll who are annual donors and fundraisers like the Quarters for CASA.

Friday’s fundraiser will pay for the electricity to keep the lights as well as paying for other costs at their facility.

There are more than 150 CASA programs in the U.S.

This was the 8th annual Quarters for CASA event for A Child’s Place Casa in Wellsburg.

Organizers are hoping the event will bring around $1,000 this year.

This will go toward paying for the electricity, paying for cell phone bills, paying for those kinds of things that we need to keep cost of going.

Tina Thompson, CASA event volunteer

There are more than 150 CASA programs in the U.S.

This was the 8th annual Quarters for CASA event for A Child's Place Casa in Wellsburg.

