Brillion announces Brillion Works project

Neenah Foundry to lay off 115 workers
In a letter from Kris Chosa, the Vice President of Human Resources, the Neenah Foundry is set to lay off 115 workers by September.
Sturn announces run for Outagamie County Executive
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Greenville man has filed an application to run for Outagamie County Executive. Kevin Sturn will challenge executive Tom Nelson on the 2023 spring ballot. “The office requires a genuine commitment and focused dedication,” Sturn said. “A strong relationship with the Outagamie County Board of...
Local fun for National Night Out
Tim Michels rallied in Kaukauna and tried to avoid questions from the media. Rebecca Kleefisch had a rally with former Gov. Scott Walker in Green Bay. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Updated: 58 minutes ago. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across...
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: July weather in review
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We made it through July. Sorry, kids, that means there’s only one month left for summer vacation. Brad Spakowitz looks back at the weather and how it compares to previous years. We had some 90 degree days, but was July much hotter than usual?...
UPDATE: WIS 42 in Door County reopened to traffic, crash cleared
DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash that impacted parts of WIS 42 in Door County on Monday. According to WisDOT, the crash is clear and all lanes of WIS 42 are reopened to motorists. The incident took...
DEBRIEF: Wisconsin receives opioid settlement money
Jason Zimmerman talks about Monday's town hall forum and how this final week of the primary campaign will look. Prosecutors say Steven Huss admitted to attacking a woman near his home and taking her phone. "Suspicious" death in Green Bay, victim's car may be in U.P. Updated: 58 minutes ago.
$50 million Brillion Works project promises to breathe new life into the city
One homegrown company in northeast Wisconsin is thinking outside of the box, combining rural jobs, rural housing, and promising economic growth.
Power Ball Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold In Northeast Wisconsin
As the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to record-setting levels last week, a lucky Wisconsin player won $1,000,000 in the Friday, July 29, 2022, drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Lighthouse Corner, 1005 Crooks Ave., in Kaukauna. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize. “We are...
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Kaukauna
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - The winning ticket for that massive $1.2 billion Mega Millions jackpot from Friday’s drawing was sold in Illinois, but Wisconsin has a new millionaire courtesy of that same lottery drawing. Someone purchased a $1 million Mega Millions ticket Friday, July 29, at Lighthouse Corner Mobil,...
Store in NE Wisconsin sells $1 million Mega Millions ticket
MADISON, Wis. — The winning ticket for Friday’s near-record Mega Millions jackpot was not sold in Wisconsin, but someone in the northeastern part of the state did win $1 million. In a news release Monday, the Wisconsin Lottery said a $1 million ticket was sold at the Lighthouse...
WATCH: Steven Huss attacks woman (WARNING: LANGUAGE)
The governor was joined by Marinette County first responders to announce the $8 million investment. Fox Crossing police host a family-friendly event connecting neighbors and police officers. Woman records attack in Appleton. Updated: 19 minutes ago. The criminal complaint says Steven Huss confronted the woman, knocked her to the ground...
INTERVIEW: Bike to the Beat
Tim Michels rallied in Kaukauna and tried to avoid questions from the media. Rebecca Kleefisch had a rally with former Gov. Scott Walker in Green Bay. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Updated: 39 minutes ago. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across...
Woman records attack in Appleton
Tim Michels rallied in Kaukauna and tried to avoid questions from the media. Rebecca Kleefisch had a rally with former Gov. Scott Walker in Green Bay. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Updated: 58 minutes ago. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across...
‘Additional resources’ needed in Calumet Co. grass fire incident
SCHLESWIG, Wis. (WFRV) – A second grass fire incident has been confirmed to have occurred in northeastern Wisconsin on Saturday. According to the Kiel Fire Department, just after 1:30 p.m., crews responded to the 22400 block of County Road XX in the Town of Schleswig for a report of a grass fire in a ditch line near a home.
Kaukauna store sells another big lottery winner
The Republican candidates in the August 9 primary discussed taxes, inflation, and the 2024 presidential election. Doctors are seeing patients treated with Paxlovid test positive for COVID-19 again. They say it's not a problem with the drug not working, but perhaps the immune system in older adults not responding fast enough.
Motorcycle ride raises money for organ, tissue donations
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- After seeing the impact their son’s organ and tissue donation had on others, a Green Bay family is making it their mission to donate money to and raise awareness about the importance of organ and tissue donations. The Higgins family lost their son Jase two years ago. Before he passed away, […]
Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Wisconsin Farmers Markets
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A salmonella outbreak is hitting parts of Wisconsin, including Green Bay, Fond du Lac and Neenah. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Friday that it is investigating cases of salmonella associated with shelled peas — loose peas that are no longer in their pod — sold at Wisconsin farmers markets.
Iconic Wisconsin brand Allen Edmonds celebrates 100th anniversary
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On CBS 58 Sunday Morning Michael Schlesinger speaks to senior executives with Allen Edmonds. The fine menswear shoe brand is celebrating 100 years since its founding in 1922 in Belgium, Wisconsin. Now headquartered in Port Washington, the company has a storied past that includes supplying footwear to the U.S. Army and Navy during World War II.
Former ballot drop box in Kaukauna causes concern from some residents
KAUKAUNA — Although it is no longer in use following a recent state Supreme Court decision, some residents have taken to social media wondering if the ballot drop box in front of Kaukauna’s municipal services building is illegal. A recent Wisconsin Supreme Court decision ruled that there is...
Helicopters give thousands an aerial view of AirVenture
They’re as omnipresent as dragonflies on a summer breeze. Three classic Bell 47G helicopters quietly slap the air with their rotors all day long over Wittman Regional Airport (KOSH) during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh in Wisconsin. AirVenture visitors pay $60 for a five-minute air tour with unparalleled visibility of the...
