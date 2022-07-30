BOOMBOX at Grand Star Jazz Club, Los Angeles

lahiphopevents.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gus Pump Ban Planned For CaliforniaCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
Is Last Crumb Cookies Better than Crumbl Cookies?Chicago Food KingLos Angeles, CA
18 Awesome Ways to Enjoy Los Angeles in AugustCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Is Torrance a good city to live in?VishnuTorrance, CA
3 of the best pros of living in Los Angeles, CASaurabhLos Angeles, CA
Related
Headlines: Bengal Tiger Charges Into Taquería In Mexico; LAPD Footage Shows Cop Shooting Less-Than-Lethal Round at Downtown Punk Show
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A study of over 36,000 adults finds that having just one alcoholic drink a day is linked with reductions...
welikela.com
The Best Oyster Happy Hours in Los Angeles
Do your eyes light up every time you see oysters on a menu. Mine do. And it’s even better when they are featured on happy hour. This guide was created to navigate all the deals currently going on at some of the best restaurants in Los Angeles. There are just two simple but important requirements to make it on the rundown: 1) oysters need to be under $3 a piece and 2) the quality absolutely has to be on point. Nothing sloppy. Nothing suspicious. Just the best value in town. And that’s what I’ve compiled below.
matadornetwork.com
The 6 Best Wineries and Tasting Rooms in Los Angeles
Once upon a time, Los Angeles was known as The City of Vines. There were over 100 wine producers in the area. In the 1850s, Los Angeles was a rural town, and German immigrants led much of the wine making efforts. The wine industry took a big hit in the 1880s when Pierce’s disease (which kills the leaves on the grapevines) struck hard. Following that period, Prohibition, urbanization, and the proliferation of citrus farms marked the end of Los Angeles as the epicenter of California wine. But there are still Los Angeles wineries that are well worth a visit on your next trip.
kcrw.com
Cattle roping and R&B: Black rodeo draws sold-out LA crowd
A sold-out crowd cheers over 2Pac’s “California Love” as dozens of horses and riders parade in the ring at the Industry Hills Expo Center. Bulls, calves and broncos await their events just out of sight. This is the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, the only national Black rodeo...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
welikela.com
10 Things To Do For This Sunday in L.A. [7-31-2022]
Will Sunday be a fun day? My Magic 8 Ball says the outlook is good. Let’s talk about your options. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (July 31) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Hope you make it a good one.
Woman broke into L.A. home belonging to Why Don't We band member: report
A woman was arrested for breaking into a Los Angeles area home belonging to a member of the band, Why Don’t We, according to multiple reports.
People
Woman Who Dated 'Hillside Strangler' Serial Killer Speaks Out: 'I Was in Denial'
It was the late 1970s in Southern California. Seventeen-year-old Sheryl Kellison and her friend, Lisa, were driving around carefree in the Los Angeles suburb of Eagle Rock when a Chevy Impala with four men inside pulled up next to them. The men engaged the teens and offered to buy them...
nypressnews.com
UCLA grad student stabbed 26 times during broad daylight attack, report says
A UCLA graduate student murdered during a solo shift at a luxury furniture store in Los Angeles was stabbed 26 times during the brazen broad daylight attack earlier this year. The gruesome revelation was made in the an autopsy report on the slaying of Brianna Kupfer, obtained by ABC 7 some six months after her death.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Frank Gehry’s New 45-Story Luxury Apartment Complex Opens in Downtown LA
Click here to read the full article. Prolific architect Frank Gehry is known for creating iconic cultural landmarks, from the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao to the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris, and beyond. The California-based architect’s latest project, however, is a bit closer to home. The Grand by Gehry, developed by Related Companies, is a 45-story luxury apartment complex in Downtown Los Angeles and leasing just launched for the new building. There will be 436 bespoke residences ranging from spacious studios to three bedrooms overlooking Downtown Los Angeles and beyond. It’s located within The Grand LA, Downtown Los Angeles’ newest dynamic lifestyle and...
citywatchla.com
One WOKE Valley Resident Wants To Shut Down A 15 Year BBQ Tradition
I will call the Woodland Hills resident who does not like the scent of BBQ “M.E.” “M.E.” has tried for over 3 years to close down the weekend BBQ at Jim’s Market on Fallbrook in Woodland Hills. I am using the initials “M.E.” to avoid any legal issues with this “WOKE” Valley resident who is not hesitant to use the courts for his complaint and personal gain.
Dave’s Hot Chicken is Expanding to Long Beach
This is just one of ten units from the Elevated Restaurant Group
point2homes.com
10365 Almayo Avenue 6, Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, CA, 90064
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 10365 Almayo Avenue Español?. Welcome to this Cheviot Hills/Rancho Park Contemporary, 2 bedroom LOFT + 1.5 bath home with no neighbors below or above you! This small unit building is located in one of LA's prime locations. Features 2-story soaring ceilings, large windows, and a fireplace within an open floor plan living room. Upper-level loft (2nd bedroom) with a closet opens to a sun deck with views of Century City. The lower level of this stylish condo is devoted entirely to the Primary bedroom, also with fireplace, largely organized (walk in) closet, and stylish Primary bath with whirlpool tub, including the luxury of inside unit laundry. To complete this wonderful property you will find two side by side parking spaces along with some additional storage below. HOA dues cover water, trash, plus earthquake insurance. Walking distance to the Rancho Park golf course and Cheviot Hills Community Center, which has basketball and tennis courts, sports fields, a swimming pool and other amenities for an active lifestyle. Moments away from luxury dining and shopping. You don't want to miss this!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Details Emerge Regarding Covina’s New Kalaveras Restaurant
The restaurant is also coming to Long Beach, Silver Lake, Montclair, and more
foxla.com
Dozens of dogs adopted at Dodger Stadium event
LOS ANGELES - Dozens of pups found their homes at an adoption event held at Dodger Stadium Saturday. The Los Angeles Dodgers hosted their first-ever dog adoption event at the stadium this weekend, and according to organizers, the event was a success. Of the more than 100 dogs up for adoption Saturday, 62 were adopted. Organizers tell FOX 11 that the event had the highest adoption rate of any Los Angeles Animal Services mobile adoption event ever.
capitalbnews.org
A Sweeping Ordinance Would Make It Easier For LA to Target its Unhoused Residents
Since last fall, Lee has lived in a budding community on the southern edge of Watts, a neighborhood in Los Angeles. Residents of the once-majority Black area — the epicenter of the 1965 Watts Rebellion and the 1992 uprising following the police beating of Rodney King — have advocated for investments in Black life for more than 60 years.
WATCH: ‘Big Gay’ Starbucks says goodbye to WeHo
West Hollywood’s “Big Gay” Starbucks shut its doors to the public for the last time Sunday, and WEHOville was there to witness this end of an era. Catch a last look at the cafe on Santa Monica Blvd. and the microcosm of the community it nurtured for many years.
hypebeast.com
Mister Cartoon and Born X Raised Collab on New Graphic Capsule Collection
Celebrating Los Angeles and its diverse creative community, West Coast pioneers Born X Raised along with Mister Cartoon, have joined forces on a new graphic capsule collection that further establishes their ongoing brand collaboration. With tattoo and graffiti art serving as the basis for MC’s brand identity, the new capsule...
Jobs and internships at ABC7 Los Angeles
See the latest career opportunities and job postings for ABC7 in Los Angeles.
A huge geographical error led to naming California after a fake Black queen
By the time the 16th century mistake was cleared up, it was too late. The name had stuck.
1 detained following shooting in downtown L.A.
Police detained one person in connection to a shooting in downtown Los Angeles Monday evening. The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of E. 12th and S. Main streets. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department set up a perimeter in downtown to search for the suspected shooter. One person was transported to […]
Comments / 0