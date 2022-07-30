ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$1.28 billion Mega Millions winner from Illinois

By Maeve Walsh, Cyn Rosi, Digital Multi Media Journalist
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The winner of the Mega Millions jackpot is from Illinois.

“A lucky ticket-holder in Illinois will be celebrating summer as the latest winner of a billion-dollar lottery jackpot,” the website for the draw said. “One ticket matched all six numbers in the July 29 drawing – the white balls 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67, plus the gold Mega Ball 14 – to win the prize of $1.337 billion ($780.5 million cash).

“The final value was higher than the estimate based on actual sales. It’s the second largest jackpot in the 20-year history of the game, topped only by the $1.537 billion won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018.”

The Illinois Lottery was the first to list the jackpot prize as “currently pending,” with the winning numbers of 13, 36, 45, 57, 67 and the gold Mega ball was 14 . Friday’s Megaplier was 2x the original winnings.

Ohio Lottery players shared more than $2.6 million in total prizes. The highest prize won was for $10,000, held by 11 ticket holders, the Ohio Lottery said in a media release.

“This has been a thrilling ride for retailers and our players,” said Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald, who also serves as the Lead Director for the Mega Millions Consortium, in the release.  “We have witnessed one of the biggest jackpot runs in Mega Millions history. This jackpot has been a boost for our retailers, players and our contribution to education.”

Ohioans purchased almost 5.9 million tickets worth $24.5 million in last night’s drawing.

Approximately 75 cents of each $2 Mega Millions purchase in Ohio goes to the lottery profits education fund.  Sales from the jackpot run that began April 19 generated approximately $28.5 million in profits for the Lottery Profits Education Fund.

Ohio has had 20 jackpot winners since joining the game in 2002. Ohio’s last jackpot win for $372 million was sold at Giant Eagle in Mentor. The winning ticket was claimed by The Great Hope Trust.

The Ohio Lottery has contributed more than $29 billion to education since 1974, the release concluded.

