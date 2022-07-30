Lobster Fisherman Hauls in Terrifying Wolf Fish That Wants to Bite His Face Off: VIDEO

outsider.com
Related
dailyphew.com
Dolphin Jumps Into A Boat At Sea And Kisses an Unsuspecting Dog
I must tell you that if you believed that falling in love, at first sight, was only a phenomenon that happens to individuals, you were sadly mistaken. Just wait till you hear the tale of an uncommon pair if you don’t believe me. The business MacGillivray Freeman Films, which...
Photo of Crab With 'Human Teeth' Horrifies Internet
"Bro got better teeth than British people," one user commented on the picture.
Rare Footage Shows Three Killer Whales Killing Great White Shark To Tear Out Liver
Incredible footage captured the moment three killer whales ripped a great white shark to pieces. Have a look:. The savage attack was filmed just off the coast of South Africa, and is set to be shown as part of Discovery Channel's 'Shark Week'. In the short clip, which is the...
What a snap! Moment alligator leaps out of Brazilian river and devours nosy fisherman's drone in mid-flight
This is the moment a fisherman tried out his drone for the very first time before it was suddenly destroyed by an alligator in a river in central Brazil. Luciano Souza, 47, told Brazilian news outlet G1 had paid almost $1,300 for his gadget in 2020 and had planned to use it last year on his annual friends fishing trip, which was unfortunately postponed because he had contracted COVID-19.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Black Bear Takes Down Huge Whitetail Deer in Gruesome Clip
When a black bear gets its mind set on something, there isn’t much that can be done. That includes prey that might be nearby. While we usually think of black bears as funny and more clumsy than some of their other outdoors cousins. Still, these bears are predators and don’t just subsist off of berries and nuts throughout the year. Sometimes, a nice whitetail deer is just what a bear is looking for.
Kentucky Deer Hunter Surprised To Find He Shot A Two-Headed Buck
As the old saying goes, two heads are better than one, but I’m not entirely sure if it still holds true when one of the heads has been dead for weeks. According to a post on the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources Facebook page, a Kentucky hunter got more than he bargained for when he took down what he thought was a monster buck.
natureworldnews.com
Locals Capture 26-Foot Monster Crocodile That Ate Fisherman Alive After a Three-Day Hunt in Indonesia
A 26-foot crocodile was captured by locals in Indonesia after it ate a fisherman alive last week. The villagers found the remains of 45-year-old Samul Bahri from the crocodile's stomach. In a case of an unprovoked attack, it has been reported that the wild animal stalked the fisherman first before...
PETS・
Diver Spooked By What He Sees After Swimming To The Bottom Of Loch Ness
A diver was left spooked by what he saw after diving to the bottom of Loch Ness. See for yourself here:. Jeremy Wade lived up to his name, wading his way into the famous Scottish lake in an episode of documentary series River Monsters. Fair play to him, people have...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rare Animal Found In NY State! Have You Ever Seen One of These?
There are many mysteries hiding in the woods of New York State. For example, the 10,000 Big Foot sightings in the United States since the 1950's, many in New York or the mountain lion debate. As unusual as those opportunities are I have one that might be even more rare.
dailyphew.com
Man Finds Neighbor’s Dogs After A Devastating Fire Then Realizes What They’re Protecting
Boise resident Louis Armstrong recently made a trip to Kamiah, Idaho to check on his family’s property after wildfire swept through the area. The fire has destroyed 42 homes and destroyed roughly 300 acres. Fortunately, Armstrong’s home had been spared from the flames but the property and forest surrounding...
Horror moment TikTok star, 31, plunges to her death as giant 40ft crane topples over in high winds
THIS is the horror moment a TikTok star was killed as the giant 40ft she was operating toppled over in high winds. Mum-of-two Elvira Demidova, 31, bravely battled to keep control of the huge winch as it charged through the major oil hub she was working at in Tyumen, Russia.
Bears Maul, Eat Couple and Helicopter Pilot That Crashed in Russian Wilderness
A helicopter with a pilot and two successful business employees crashed earlier this week, and unfortunately, the wreck was only half of the group’s problem. Following the disaster, more than one bear found the crash victims in the wilderness. Officials believe that the wild animals dragged the two passengers and pilot away, mauled and ate them.
ohmymag.co.uk
Bengal cat kicked and slapped by its celebrity owner: Guess what the abuser’s punishment was
Earlier this year a Bengal cat was physically abused by a famous football player Kurt Zouma. The footballer's brother filmed the disturbing episode of animal cruelty and posted it online. In 40-second footage, the distressed pet was seen chased by angry Zouma, kicked in the stomach, thrown a pair of...
Mother Mare Valiantly Fights Off A Large Number Of Wild Stallions To Protect Her Newborn Foal
The brutality of nature at its finest. We often times don’t have to see what mothers have to go through in the wild, constantly fending off predators in an effort to keep her and her children safe. That’s why you’ll see mother bears go berserk when she feels like...
Man Bitten by Spider As He Slept Left in "Immense" Pain, Covered in Rash
Justin Cohen was bitten by a brown recluse spider, thought to be one of the most venomous spiders in the U.S., although it is rare that a bite from one results in serious side effects.
dailyphew.com
“She Stunk, She Couldn’t See, And She Bled All Over The Couch”: Kind People Save A Dying Dog And Her Transformation Is Incredible
Lauren Buckley started fostering animals after she rescued her dog, Brooks. He was on the euthanasia list at an overcrowded Alabama shelter and Buckley simply couldn’t imagine her life without the pup after she found out about him. The whole experience made her realize how many dogs who are facing a grim future could be the perfect companion for someone else if only given the chance. It’s been four years since and Buckley has been loving every second of it!
Hunter Is Shocked When He Finds Out The 20-Point Buck He Killed Was Actually A Doe
Wow, you don’t see this every day. According to Field and Stream, Steven Johnston, a 46-year-old general contractor from Portsmouth, Virginia, was going on a hunt last year when he saw a whitetail deer walking below his stand. He was gonna let it pass, until he noticed one obscure...
This Part Fox, Part Wolf, Part Deer Creature Dubbed The “Maned Wolf,” Isn’t Apart Of Any Of Those Families
This kinda reminds me of that good ol’ fashioned dad joke from Dumb & Dumber, when Harry says:. “I once cross-bred a bulldog and a Shih Tzu… I called it a ‘bull shit.'”. However, all dad jokes aside, this is a real life situation, and it’s pretty...
A bystander saw ‘something’ stuck in a fence at a Florida park. Then came the rescue
A kitten caught a big break on Tuesday in Broward County after it got trapped in a situation it couldn’t get out of on a brutally hot summer day. According to a tweet from the Miramar Police Department, officers responded to a call about a cat wedged in a chain-link fence after a bystander spotted “something” at Perry Park around 6 p.m.
Extremely Rare and Eerie Footage Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night At Yellowstone
Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer.
Outsider.com
526K+
Followers
56K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 3