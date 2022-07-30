Elmira Officials Clear Out Clemens Center Bridge Encampments

www.weny.com
Local business rallies community to help after Elmira Heights Fire
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — Local real estate agency Warren Real Estate has rallied the community to assist two families after a fire damaged their homes in Elmira Heights over the weekend. Fire crews responded to a working structure fire early Saturday morning, July 30th, at a house on College Avenue in Elmira Heights. As […]
Steuben County's Food Coupon Distribution for Seniors Continues
HORNELL N.Y. (WENY) - Steuben County's food coupon distribution for seniors will continue on Friday. The third and final drive-through distribution of the year is set for 10 am to noon Friday at the Bath-Haverling Bus Garage on Route 415 in Bath. The annual program allows seniors to buy fresh local produce and food at area farmers markets.
County Route 70 in Avoca to Close Beginning August 15th
AVOCA, N.Y. (WENY) - County Route 70 in Avoca is set to close beginning August 15th. The Steuben County Department of Public Works says the route will be closed to all traffic between Wessels Road and County Route 6. This will take place from August 15th through the 23rd, 7 AM to 4 PM.
Chemung County Fair begins
Horseheads, NY (WENY)-- For the 180th consecutive year, the Chemung County Fair open its gates, and there is plenty for you and your family to do throughout the course of the week. Gates will open at 11 AM through Friday and 10 AM on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is five...
Local car wash chain plans new Ithaca site
ITHACA, N.Y.—Whether you drive gas or electric, a truck or a compact, there’s a desire to keep one’s car clean. Given New York State’s love of salt, as well as the ubiquitous dust and pollen, regular washing helps remove corrosive grime, protects the paint finish, and prolongs the life of a vehicle. Plus, a lot of people take pride in that just-washed paint shine, even in famously cloudy upstate New York.
Owego Business Buys Site from Adam Weitsman for New Location
The owners of a popular shop in Owego have purchased property for a planned expansion project in the village. Steve and Kim Cruty have operated Fuddy Duddy's confectionary and general store on Lake Street for three years. They recently acquired four Front Street parcels which had been owned by Vestal businessman Adam Weitsman.
Southern Tier COVID Incidents Increase
As new reports emerge about the appearance of Monkeypox outside of New York City, there is still concern about the other virus still circulating and mutating. On the COVID-19 front, Broome County continues to see the number of people hospitalized to slowly grow. As of Friday, July 29, 59 people...
Steuben County reports COVID-19 death
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County Public Health Department has received notification of a COVID-related death, it is the first death released by the Health Department since June 6, 2022. The Health Department said that the individual was a male resident from the City of Corning who died at the age of 95. According […]
Mayor responds to accusation of city’s “noncooperation” with county board’s ethics investigation
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca’s Acting Mayor Laura Lewis has issued a strongly worded statement in response to comments made by Tompkins County Ethics Advisory Board Chair Rich John which represented the City of Ithaca as being initially uncooperative in the investigation that the advisory board is pursuing regarding the city and county’s Reimagining Public Safety process.
City of Elmira removing homeless encampments under Clemens Center bridge
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – After reportedly receiving multiple complaints, the City of Elmira is working to remove homeless encampments from under the Clemens Center Parkway bridge. Elmira City Manager Mike Collins told 18 News on July 29 that the City was removing encampments from both ends of the Clemens Center bridge. According to Collins, the […]
Drought watch issued for 21 New York counties, including the Finger Lakes
WXXI – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a drought watch for 21 counties including Monroe, Livingston, Genesee, Orleans, Seneca, Steuben, Tompkins, Wyoming and Yates. A watch is the first of four levels of state drought advisories. No mandatory restrictions are in place under a...
Fire Consumes Vacant Home in Town of Richford
A vacant building in Broome County was completely destroyed by fire on Monday, August 1st. The call came in after 11 a.m. for a report of a fire at 222 Rockefeller Road in the Town of Richford. Nine departments responded to fight the blaze, which engulfed all of the home....
School start dates for Bradford, Tioga Counties
(WETM) – The start of another academic year is right around the corner. Parents are shopping for school supplies, and districts are getting ready to welcome back their students. Not every school district starts on the same day, and schools in the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania are starting earlier than those in New York’s Southern […]
Bedrock Cruise-In returns to Bradford County
WINDHAM TOWNSHIP, P.A. (WENY) -- Cars dating back to 1929 were parked outside the Windham Township Volunteer Fire Company for the 2022 Bedrock Cruise-In. Dozens came out Sunday morning to see the iconic cars. Hundreds of cars were parked outside the fire department starting Sunday morning. A Chinese auction part...
Why The New Binghamton Front Street Roundabout Is Making People Want To Pull Their Hair Out
If you've been in the Binghamton area at all for the past week, then you've probably had to deal with the temporary closure of the Exit 5 ramp from I-81 South. It's Front Street frustration as a second roundabout is being completed. If you come up Front Street and are...
Car Strikes Building in Johnson City
A car struck a CVS building in Johnson City Tuesday morning. It happened just after 9 a.m. Tuesday morning on Harry L. Drive. According to Johnson City Fire Department Captain Rauschmeier, there were no injuries, but there was some damage to the entrance of the store. A cracked brick wall...
IPD official shares ‘serious concerns’ about potential encampment
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s top cop has “extremely serious concerns” about a potential homeless encampment. Acting Police Chief John Joly says building cottages for the unhoused would turn the city into Los Angeles, because an influx of people would arrive and build shacks. He says...
Morning fire burns 2 houses in Elmira Heights
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — Sirens rang out in Elmira Heights Saturday Morning as one house caught fire, leaving another damaged. At around 5 a.m. July 30th, fire crews responded to a working structure fire at a house on 12th Street just off College Avenue in Elmira Heights. The main house on fire was in […]
Chemung County Fair kicks off Tuesday
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The 180th Chemung County Fair is taking place this week. The fair will be held Tuesday, August 2nd through Sunday, August 7th. There will be carnival rides, acrobats, a magician, food trucks, a horse show and more. In addition to the activities taking place during the day, there will also be a Demolition Derby, tractor pulls, and professional wrestling all taking place at the Grandstand.
Binghamton Police Seek Gunman in Shooting Near City Deli
City detectives are looking for a suspect after a man was shot in the area of a busy deli and grocery store. Police were dispatched to Chenango Street on the North Side after the shooting was reported around 4 p.m. Tuesday. The incident occurred near the Northside Deli & Grocery...
